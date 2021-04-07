 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fast Company)   Zoom zombies   (fastcompany.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Automobile, Traffic, Videotelephony, Walking, Videophone, Transport, Attention span, Wheel  
•       •       •

1397 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 10:47 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Experts explain that videoconferencing saps more brain power than in-person ones because you have to pay more attention.

Ummm no.

Zoom has given the average person the ability to nod apropriately while surfing the internet at the same time.  So if that takes more brain power so be it, but it certainly isn't because we are suddenly hanging on every word of next month's financial forecast.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think the most unexpected thing to happen to me over the past year is that I have to have been on a Zoom call. I downloaded the app when everything shut down, and then never had a need to use it.

I count this as a blessing.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farside.zoombiesthedrivingdead.jpg
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I thought that we all agreed that in 28 Days Later, they're not zombies, and that - while a very good remake - Zack Snyder took a few too many liberties with his being able to run.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Experts explain that videoconferencing saps more brain power than in-person ones because you have to pay more attention.

Ummm no.

Zoom has given the average person the ability to nod apropriately while surfing the internet at the same time.  So if that takes more brain power so be it, but it certainly isn't because we are suddenly hanging on every word of next month's financial forecast.


Actually, that's probably the reason why. People are "multitasking" for extended periods of time, which drains your cognitive energy far faster than sitting in a classroom/meeting and focusing on a lecturer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go out and ply ball with your kids. After being hit in the groin a few times you'll learn to concentrate.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, I only have four free (checks name of site again) Fast Company articles left for the entire month! How will I ever make it another 23 days without reading more than four (checks name of site again) Fast Company articles? Perhaps I'll finally break down and pay for a subscription to (checks name of site) Fast Company!
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok so rich dickheads who value presenteeism want us back in offices roger that bossman.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
me on most zoom calls...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: farside.zoombiesthedrivingdead.jpg


Uh, you can really only do that with stuff that has been posted to Fark a thousand times. Google doesn't even know what I'm talking about with thst one.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would bet that it's more that they took a nap and shut their brain off during the zoom call and then tried to drive while not fully awake rather than it being the zoom call directly zapping their brainpower.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Experts explain that videoconferencing saps more brain power than in-person ones because you have to pay more attention.

Ummm no.

Zoom has given the average person the ability to nod apropriately while surfing the internet at the same time.  So if that takes more brain power so be it, but it certainly isn't because we are suddenly hanging on every word of next month's financial forecast.


If I was an employer, supervisor, team leader, etc... then I'd do all meeting via videoconferencing if it caused people to pay more attention.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Americans have a new pandemic-related problem to worry about: zombies. the type that kills because their own noggins aren't operating at full capacity.

"New" problem?  Buddy, this problem goes back to 1776 and then some.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More likely that they're doing a Zoom meeting while driving
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fireproof: whatisaidwas: farside.zoombiesthedrivingdead.jpg

Uh, you can really only do that with stuff that has been posted to Fark a thousand times. Google doesn't even know what I'm talking about with thst one.


That's why I couldn't post the actual thing either, but there can be no other reply to this thread than zoombies.
/imho
//It's like telling only the punchline and people still laugh
///not you
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
LOL, I heard this yesterday on NPR. Even worse, it is making it difficult for them to pay attention to their phone while they're driving, they're weaving all over the road more so than usual.

God, the early 21st century is SO hard, you guys.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And the number reporting distractions after not having Zoomed is?

Control groups, how do they farking work?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Fireproof: whatisaidwas: farside.zoombiesthedrivingdead.jpg

Uh, you can really only do that with stuff that has been posted to Fark a thousand times. Google doesn't even know what I'm talking about with thst one.

That's why I couldn't post the actual thing either, but there can be no other reply to this thread than zoombies.
/imho
//It's like telling only the punchline and people still laugh
///not you


There's really not enough Far Side on the Internet. That's Gary Larson's fault for taking the RIAA attitude towards the Internet until way after even the RIAA had softened quite a bit.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuffy: Go out and ply ball with your kids. After being hit in the groin a few times you'll learn to concentrate.


I will say, watching parents play baseball with their kids 2 pm on a Monday was a bit unnerving at first but I'm happy to see people are able to spend quality time with their kids instead of being stuck in a cubicle farm.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: And the number reporting distractions after not having Zoomed is?

Control groups, how do they farking work?


I don't know... I just got out of a Zoom meeting...

/brains.... God, that meeting needed more brains....
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I heard this yesterday on NPR. Even worse, it is making it difficult for them to pay attention to their phone while they're driving, they're weaving all over the road more so than usual.

God, the early 21st century is SO hard, you guys.


I'm sure it was easier when the boss would give you a remote task and then you didn't hear from them until the next morning. Now you're expected to dial into a meeting while you're in traffic, respond to calls at all times, and keep an eye on emergency emails while you're off the clock. All for less money than everyone made 3 decades ago.
 
dave0821
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I heard this yesterday on NPR. Even worse, it is making it difficult for them to pay attention to their phone while they're driving, they're weaving all over the road more so than usual.

God, the early 21st century is SO hard, you guys.

I'm sure it was easier when the boss would give you a remote task and then you didn't hear from them until the next morning. Now you're expected to dial into a meeting while you're in traffic, respond to calls at all times, and keep an eye on emergency emails while you're off the clock. All for less money than everyone made 3 decades ago.


Yeah no....
Definitely not looking at work email after 4 o'clock
In fact haven't looked at a work email since the 22 of March and won't be looking at them until I get back to work on the 19th
Even my boss has told me don't be an idiot and answer your phone if anyone calls
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

strapp3r: me on most zoom calls...

[Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


Okay, Mr. Toobin.
 
SmellsLikePoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Experts explain that videoconferencing saps more brain power than in-person ones because you have to pay more attention.

Ummm no.

Zoom has given the average person the ability to nod apropriately while surfing the internet at the same time.  So if that takes more brain power so be it, but it certainly isn't because we are suddenly hanging on every word of next month's financial forecast.


I've heard this idea of having to pay more attention is tied directly to the slight delay between speaking and facial reactions; it makes perceiving how your words are landing significantly more challenging and apparently helps make us dumber.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dave0821: UltimaCS: Smelly Pirate Hooker: LOL, I heard this yesterday on NPR. Even worse, it is making it difficult for them to pay attention to their phone while they're driving, they're weaving all over the road more so than usual.

God, the early 21st century is SO hard, you guys.

I'm sure it was easier when the boss would give you a remote task and then you didn't hear from them until the next morning. Now you're expected to dial into a meeting while you're in traffic, respond to calls at all times, and keep an eye on emergency emails while you're off the clock. All for less money than everyone made 3 decades ago.

Yeah no....
Definitely not looking at work email after 4 o'clock
In fact haven't looked at a work email since the 22 of March and won't be looking at them until I get back to work on the 19th
Even my boss has told me don't be an idiot and answer your phone if anyone calls


This. I don't have email on my phone, so I check it at work. That's it. Not on the weekends, not after I get home. If someone really needs me to see something, they text and I fire up the laptop. I'm not constantly available and ready to respond to every single email. If you set that expectation, that you don't check emails at home, people get used to it. More people should do it, but I honestly think for most, it's an emotional need to feel important. "I'm so vital to the company that I cannot be incommunicado for the 16 hours (or so) that I'm away from the office, even at 3 am." Most business absolutely CAN wait until the next morning.

I will say, I'm not an executive. The expectations for those people are more unreasonable, in my opinion. I like money, but I don't like it that much. Having said that, even most of them aren't answering emails at midnight or in the early morning hours. We are doing less business now, so that's part of it. But even pre-pandemic, most people were not reading and answering emails constantly, all day, every day, no matter where they were. Most sane people, anyway.
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: More likely that they're doing a Zoom meeting while driving


Don't laugh, yesterday our office had a video conference and one of the main presenters was doing exactly that.
 
warrenn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think this might depend on if people have their cameras turned on or not.  I find zoom meetings where people are broadcasting their webcam much more exhausting since it feels like they are looking directly at me the whole time.  It's harder to relax and listen to the presentation.  In a normal meeting I can focus on the speaker and tune everyone out, but in a zoom meeting I see everyone's faces on the screen seemingly looking at me. I wish video conferencing apps had an option to turn off everyone's webcam.  Unless they are screen sharing, I don't want to see their video.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe it's due to only driving 200mi in the last year as opposed to the normal 12,000mi?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.