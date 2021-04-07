 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blog Toronto)   Someone's been leaving uplifting notes in random spots around Toronto that say things like, "It's okay to make mistakes," and "Don't be so hard on yourself. You are doing okay." Damn Canadians   (blogto.com) divider line
23
    More: Sappy, Feeling, Citytv, founder of Greetings Toronto, busy road, Greetings Toronto, inspirational notes, bit of a rough patch, people's days  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 9:37 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soory
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it is.. and you are.

Good luck out there and don't get captured.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
litter bug
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone has been leaving notes around my room saying "You are a mistake" and "Go fu*k yourself".

I never should have testified at my moms parole hearing.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not just Toronto. Seen them all over Hamilton since lockdowns started
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If women don't find to handsome, they'll at least find you handy.

I'm a man.  I can change. If I have to, I guess.

Keep you stick on the ice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait, so you are saying I made a mistake?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So it's like the inspirational rocks but less durable?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Soory


You can't really put it in text. You have to hear a Canadian say it to fully understand how they pronounce it.

Please don't get the wrong idea. I love Canadians. The absolute best neighbors a person could have.

As for an uplifting message, I am unsure. Perhaps "kindness is its own reward."
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: So it's like the inspirational rocks but less durable?


/spot the teacher
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Someone has been leaving notes around my room saying "You are a mistake" and "Go fu*k yourself".

I never should have testified at my moms parole hearing.


Well, I'd buy you a beer for it.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Think that's annoying?  Someone's been leaving painted ROCKS around my neighborhood that says things like Be Happy and Don't Worry.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Think that's annoying?  Someone's been leaving painted ROCKS around my neighborhood that says things like Be Happy and Don't Worry.


Yeah! F*ck that guy!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It *is* the one thing that, if changed, would make a bigger impact on humanity than any government program or social protest movement.

That thing? Being too cowardly to admit you made a mistake, and instead doubling-down on the error. It's more fundamental to our problems than anything else.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's interesting how our counties formed so similarly but took such different turns.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: TwilightZone: Think that's annoying?  Someone's been leaving painted ROCKS around my neighborhood that says things like Be Happy and Don't Worry.

Yeah! F*ck that guy!


Hey -- that yellow rock he left that said Don't Worry did not go with the color scheme of my flowerbed and now I'm worried weirdos are leaving rocks around like some kind of pop art bad mojo and I've been cursed.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Think that's annoying?  Someone's been leaving painted ROCKS around my neighborhood that says things like Be Happy and Don't Worry.


There are much worse ways to share those messages.

Bobby McFerrin - Don't Worry Be Happy (Official Video)
Youtube d-diB65scQU
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bowen: So it's like the inspirational rocks but less durable?


I found some inspirational rocks on a trash can, that's how meaningful they are.

At least i can just throw the rocks back into the dirt.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: TwilightZone: Think that's annoying?  Someone's been leaving painted ROCKS around my neighborhood that says things like Be Happy and Don't Worry.

There are much worse ways to share those messages.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d-diB65s​cQU]


Um, that's the farking point -- the rock conjured the dreaded earworm of that farking songn (that can only be banished by liberal incantations of Dubstep), which was bad enough, but then you have to go an actually post it?  Feeling a little savage today, are we?
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TwilightZone: Feeling a little savage today, are we?


This place is turning into Thunderdome.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.