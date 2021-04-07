 Skip to content
(Some Drunk Guy)   If you ever needed a reason to drink a bunch on a Wednesday, this is it: today is National Beer Day   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only pussies know what day it is.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beer sucks. For college kids, hipsters, and white trash.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Beer sucks. For college kids, hipsters, and white trash.


Dont forget your mom.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Subtonic: Beer sucks. For college kids, hipsters, and white trash.

Dont forget your mom.


He already said white trash.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: dothemath: Subtonic: Beer sucks. For college kids, hipsters, and white trash.

Dont forget your mom.

He already said white trash.


I deal in specifics.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Beer sucks. For college kids, hipsters, and white trash.


Awww... how sweet. Tell us where the mean beer touched you...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this is how you make friends and influence people.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Beer sucks. For college kids, hipsters, and white trash.


Nope.

Also, do you always comment in threads about stuff you don't like?  I've never understood people like you.
Nobody cares.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Has anyone taken a look at the average American lately? "Day that ends in 'y'" is national beer day.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: See, this is how you make friends and influence people.


I remember my first National Beer Day.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Beer sucks. For college kids, hipsters, and white trash.


Do tell us about the terroir of your Chablis.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Streetwise Hercules: I remember my first National Beer Day.


I don't. But then again, I don't remember much of my middle school days.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yep, today.  And yesterday, and tomorrow, and...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Has anyone taken a look at the average American lately? "Day that ends in 'y'" is national beer day.


Ah, but National ___ Days are usually promotional efforts by the merchants who deal in those products. In other words, look for free or discounted beer deals around you!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do we need a reason?
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: National ___ Days are usually promotional efforts by the merchants who deal in those products. In other words, look for free or discounted beer deals around you!


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fookin' hell.
I thought the Pol tab was full of assholes.
Anyhoo, I'm all in. It's what's for breakfast.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beer Is Good For You ♫
Youtube 4RQrOHpJKvQ


"So tell that man behind the bar: B!  E!  E!  R!"
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is Fark, an excuse is never needed for drinking beer.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Progagly the gest gottled geer in Gritain

Happy Lick Your Elbow Day!
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WTF?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do I want to know what that means.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Bard's Tale - Beer, Beer, Beer!
Youtube SrEFWv8aSQ8
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, and I'm going to breath on National Air Day, too, just like I do every other day.
 
