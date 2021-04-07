 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLFY Eyewitness News)   Public defender tells female employee her style of dress is causing inmates to masturbate. Employee says it's telling her to file a lawsuit   (klfy.com) divider line
48
    More: Asinine, Lawyer, Sexism, Discrimination, Pleading, Gender, Jami Pellerin, Bench, Jury  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2021 at 9:50 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One has to assume that with plenty of free time to fill and seeing mostly other men all day an extra curvy piece of drift wood would cause them to masturbate.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: One has to assume that with plenty of free time to fill and seeing mostly other men all day an extra curvy piece of drift wood would cause them to masturbate.


I'm sure there are farkers who have actually spent time locked up but I can only agree based on my cousin telling me about his experience.

Read books
Watch shared TV
Jerk Off

The order of which doesn't really matter, that's how you pass the time.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The outfit:

filmindependent.orgView Full Size


The solution:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [pbs.twimg.com image 320x240]


I'm not sure what's worse - that I immediately recognized him, or that my Weeners was to click "Funny"...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
England has the answer...can't fap to this

barbriqlts.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...and even the filterpwn's funny, damn it!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet her slutty ankles were exposed and everything!
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A past job took me inside a men's prison frequently. It's one of the few places where I would say that the strict dress code for females is a damned good idea. That said, the inmates would masturbate to a woman wearing a floor length muumuu. Inmates masturbate. It's what they do.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[barbriqlts.com image 800x530]


Sounds like the challenge of the day.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: [Fark user image 850x624]


apologies to EvilEgg who clearly ran point on this
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yeah that public defender was totally rubbing one out because of her and feeling really guilty afterwards.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Men don't have self control. As their attorney and an employee of the public defender, you have to protect these men from their basic instinct by being less attractive."

There should be a separate jail for those of us with self control.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this


Fark user imageView Full Size


I dunno. The one in the lower right with the glasses.....

/something something legal briefs something
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Everyone carries a cell phone.  Get a recording/dictation app.  So, the second time someone says harassing words to you you will have it recorded.  It may not stand up in court, perhaps, but it will stand up in the harasser's boss's office as hard, damning evidence. Or meet the harasser's wife for lunch and play her the recording.....

/surprised more people don't do this
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
and even told her her clothes were creating a problem at the parish jail, causing inmates to masturbate...

s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size


I mean he's probably not wrong.
But still you should keep stuff like that to yourself.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The solution:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x879]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
* clicks on article *

* watches video *

* sighs, unzips *
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[Fark user image 800x530]

I dunno. The one in the lower right with the glasses.....

/something something legal briefs something


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[Fark user image 800x530]

I dunno. The one in the lower right with the glasses.....

/something something legal briefs something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean it's engrained in us that the system is there to protect people, the laws mean something. The judicial system is there as a protection against folks who have more power than you do,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Get a recording/dictation app. So, the second time someone says harassing words to you you will have it recorded.



Be careful.    This is illegal in certain states:

https://www.justia.com/50-state-surve​y​s/recording-phone-calls-and-conversati​ons/
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Everyone carries a cell phone.  Get a recording/dictation app.  So, the second time someone says harassing words to you you will have it recorded.  It may not stand up in court, perhaps, but it will stand up in the harasser's boss's office as hard, damning evidence. Or meet the harasser's wife for lunch and play her the recording.....

/surprised more people don't do this


One-party consent state or two?

Asshole that would fire for reporting harassment would report if this was tried in a two-party consent state.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My doctor told me: "You're going to have to stop masturbating."

I asked, "Why, doctor?"

He replied, "Because I'm trying to examine you."
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[barbriqlts.com image 800x530]


How does that work? Do they pick their wigs out of a catalog? Or is there a big cardboard box of old wigs in a broom closet and it's just a matter of showing up early to get your first pick?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: EvilEgg: One has to assume that with plenty of free time to fill and seeing mostly other men all day an extra curvy piece of drift wood would cause them to masturbate.

I'm sure there are farkers who have actually spent time locked up but I can only agree based on my cousin telling me about his experience.

Read books
Watch shared TV
Jerk Off

The order of which doesn't really matter, that's how you pass the time.


I'm not locked up and that's how I pass the time
 
gnosis301
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It may have been more about him than about the prisoners.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's so hard about dressing professionally? For either sex?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reggie : I've been in prison for three years. My dick gets hard if the wind blows.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd like to review her legal briefs.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: Mr. Tweedy: [Fark user image 850x624]

apologies to EvilEgg who clearly ran point on this


Extra curvy point
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[barbriqlts.com image 800x530]

How does that work? Do they pick their wigs out of a catalog? Or is there a big cardboard box of old wigs in a broom closet and it's just a matter of showing up early to get your first pick?


From what I understand you simply have to drop a few thou at one of the many old fashioned clothes places London is known for (formal not-off-the-base-px military officer uniforms, the formal law talker robes and wigs, proper clan tartans and things, etc are all kinda more of a big thing over there in europe, not so much here though from what I understand you can get a set of dress blues/greens/whites at some of the better old fashioned men's suit type places here in the US)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[barbriqlts.com image 800x530]

How does that work? Do they pick their wigs out of a catalog? Or is there a big cardboard box of old wigs in a broom closet and it's just a matter of showing up early to get your first pick?


You laugh, but those things are farking expensive.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chewielouie: [Fark user image 646x862]

[Fark user image 599x416]


She looks smart.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[Fark user image image 800x530]

I dunno. The one in the lower right with the glasses.....

/something something legal briefs something


I could definitely see a little guy-on-guy action between the blond and his partner...  I MEANT "legal partner"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: "Men don't have self control. As their attorney and an employee of the public defender, you have to protect these men from their basic instinct by being less attractive."

There should be a separate jail for those of us with self control.


Sexy lawyer lady still isn't gonna fark you
 
RainDawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: It may not stand up in court, perhaps, but it will stand up in the harasser's boss's office as hard,


Phrasing.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: and even told her her clothes were creating a problem at the parish jail, causing inmates to masturbate...

[s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com image 200x200]

I mean he's probably not wrong.
But still you should keep stuff like that to yourself.


Is she a reptile?

Like those aliens from V?
 
v2micca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I get the money quote subby used in his headline is imminently memeable.  But this is a pretty cut and dry example of workplace sexual harassment and then illegal retaliation after being reported.  Lafayatte needs to figure out what to do about Mr. Marx.  This will not be the last time he is going to cost the City and County a lot of money in settling lawsuits.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: You laugh, but those things are farking expensive.


I must admire that they sell barrister gowns, lawyer gowns, and solicitor advocate gowns, all of which are indistinguishable.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: dothemath: and even told her her clothes were creating a problem at the parish jail, causing inmates to masturbate...

[s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com image 200x200]

I mean he's probably not wrong.
But still you should keep stuff like that to yourself.

Is she a reptile?

Like those aliens from V?


I hope not.
I dont need to add "jerking off to lizards" to my compendium of disorders.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

v2micca: Lafayatte needs to figure out what to do about Mr. Marx.


Im gonna guess you have not spent a whole lot of time in Lafayette, La.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: shiny dagmar: pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[barbriqlts.com image 800x530]

How does that work? Do they pick their wigs out of a catalog? Or is there a big cardboard box of old wigs in a broom closet and it's just a matter of showing up early to get your first pick?

You laugh, but those things are farking expensive.


I saw a story about them years ago about them and how expensive they were, even the basic low ends were pricey. But the ones that you get at the wig makers that had been in business 300+ years are like getting a new car.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OtherLittleGuy: pc_gator: England has the answer...can't fap to this

[Fark user image 800x530]

I dunno. The one in the lower right with the glasses.....

/something something legal briefs something


Or the woman behind her.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PirateKing: My doctor told me: "You're going to have to stop masturbating."

I asked, "Why, doctor?"

He replied, "Because I'm trying to examine you."


My therapist asked, "Do your remember the first time you masturbated?" and I replied, 'Shiat, Doc, I don't remember the first time I masturbated today. I gotta fold my sheets with a hammer."
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.