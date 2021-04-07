 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Need to get rid of a lake of industrial waste? Just pump it into Tampa bay and into the underground aquifer of course. Need to pay for that? Just use money from the Covid relief bill of course   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those losses aren't going to socialize themselves.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame all that toxic waste is being contaminated by Florida.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'Murica
 
patrick767
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are we ever going to make extraction and chemical companies stop cashing in while they trash the environment, then bailing and sticking the public with the cleanup? FFS.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"radioactive-phosphate"

Yeah, you gotta love this scaremongering.  But whatever gets those clicks I guess.
I mean, it's technically true though, which is the best kind of true.

The only place I've seen tell the truth about this spill is NPR.

*It's about as radioactive as a bunch of bananas, but still a little less so than your granite countertop.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Florida department of Environmental Protection says the water isn't radioactive.

I wonder if Art Robinson is available to propose just making concrete blocks with the water.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How doesnt that stuff get your corporation seized and all those who ordered that go to prison for life?

FFS. Whats it gonna take for these bastards to pay? Do the average guy need to find where these scumbags live and one day show up with a baseball bat when they're mowing the lawn or what?
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: The Florida department of Environmental Protection says the water isn't radioactive.


It isn't radioactive.

It does contain a lot of other shiat that will cause a big algae bloom and Fishkill though, and that's the big issue.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
if just one drop tests positive for covid...it has covid.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

patrick767: Are we ever going to make extraction and chemical companies stop cashing in while they trash the environment, then bailing and sticking the public with the cleanup? FFS.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good, I hope a 20 foot wall of radioactive water wipes Tampa off the face of the Earth.
Especially the Chinese restaurants.

Theyre just the worst.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The owner of that plant should have been shot.

Actually, every business owner that does shiat like this should be shot. The regulatory agency employees that let this happen should be shot.

I have no farking use for humans that are this farking selfish.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're just being held back by unnecessary EPA regulations!

No seriously, I've had an IRL conversation with a guy who thinks we need to abolish the EPA and OSHA, then the big bucks will start trickling down...
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Bazzlex001: The Florida department of Environmental Protection says the water isn't radioactive.

It isn't radioactive.

It does contain a lot of other shiat that will cause a big algae bloom and Fishkill though, and that's the big issue.


I guess I didn't link those thoughts very well.  Art Robinson is an Oregon nutter that wants to store nuclear waste in sidewalks because it's totally safe and not at all a terrible idea.  He's also obsessed with pee and apparently has bottles of pee all over his house.

So if you just make concrete out of all that water, it will obviously solve the problem.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I often make a fire in the backyard and let the kiddos roast some marshmallows. I tell them about the carbon cycle, greenhouse gases, and how the little fire in front of us is contributing to global warming. "Although the future may seem scary or dark, at least we are doing our part in sinking Florida," I say with assurance.

Needless to say, the children are hopeful about the future.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How doesnt that stuff get your corporation seized and all those who ordered that go to prison for life?


Because there is no corporation left to seize
The company that created this issue in the first place went bankrupt and abandoned this phosphate mine.
The land has since been managed by the county.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: The owner of that plant should have been shot.

Actually, every business owner that does shiat like this should be shot. The regulatory agency employees that let this happen should be shot.

I have no farking use for humans that are this farking selfish.


The irony of saying you have no use for a person who isn't useful to you and calling them selfish made me giggle.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
COVID deaths are declining. Have to make up for it somehow.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
  Again, can't open the article.  How many papers does one need to subscribe to in order to read them.  I am subscribed to some in Canada.  And it's more than enough for me!
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point they just need to drain every single holding pond into Tampa Bay.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: lolmao500: How doesnt that stuff get your corporation seized and all those who ordered that go to prison for life?

Because there is no corporation left to seize
The company that created this issue in the first place went bankrupt and abandoned this phosphate mine.
The land has since been managed by the county.


Well then, who are the corporation's former managers? We should put them in prison for life for polluting large swaths of Florida and leaving no money for pollution mitigation.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Things like this is one of the reasons we should still have public floggings with bullwhips.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

