(AP News) When life gives you brown paper bags, make...a cowboy costume and paper horse companion?
16
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
or hats

Goldfrapp - 02. Paper Bag
Youtube aXLNpzDPo9g
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't show the back of the horse,Don't show the back of the horse,Don't show the back of the horse
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, why not? But don't let your babies grow up to be (paper) cowboys....
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want to get arrested for rustling?  Cause that's how you get arrested for rustling...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever see a guy hitchhiking wearing nothing but a hospital gown and a cowboy hat stop immediately, that dude has a story.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Short Victoria's War: Do you want to get arrested for rustling?  Cause that's how you get arrested for rustling...


This is funnier than it has any right to be.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good to me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: or hats

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/aXLNpzDP​o9g]


Roni Size, Reprazent - Brown Paper Bag
Youtube cwI0gbGEyuI
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Do you want to get arrested for rustling?  Cause that's how you get arrested for rustling...


Comedy gold right here
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They tried him out in races, but he kept getting beat by the rock horse.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: They tried him out in races, but he kept getting beat by the rock horse.


And a half-asleep fail. Curling into a ball and will try again later.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Haha funny pic WTF IS THAT MASK
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this that movie on Amazon Prime starring Pete Davidson, I think it's called Paper Bag Cowboy?
 
Sentient
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... back in the day, I got stuck in a hotel room in a northern city in a winter storm. Pretty nice place, even if I had to share the room with another crewmember. Being goofy already from lack of sleep & wanting to get on with things, we were going stir crazy by day 2. That's when we noticed that if you turned on all the lights, it was super bright inside... beach-like, almost.

Naturally, being in stagework at the time, that gave us the idea to dress the place up a bit. Piled all the furniture in one corner, requested a few more light-colored sheets to spread out on the floors, obtained a few tropical-looking potted plants from around the lobby areas, and even managed to snag a couple patio recliners out of an unlocked storage room. Fashioned some tiki-torch-looking things from curtain rods & plastic cups, ordered pineapples from the kitchen, and made a bunch of those newspaper palm-tree things. Put the TV on a vacation-music-themed channel.

It was a pretty convincing jungle room by the end of day 3, when we finally got to head out to the next show. Wish I had taken some photos, but in balance, not having easy access to a camera back then was probably a good thing.
 
Dabble
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russell's ready for the glue factory
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Famous Thamas: Short Victoria's War: Do you want to get arrested for rustling?  Cause that's how you get arrested for rustling...

Comedy gold right here



Yeah, but it's not like the same pun wasn't in the article.
 
