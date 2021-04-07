 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   "The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good friend with a yacht." How NRA CEO LaPierre sought refuge from public outrage following the Parkland and Sandy Hook shootings by hiding on a friend's luxury yacht   (nydailynews.com) divider line
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South Park: Safe Space Song
Youtube EsMEYjr9o1M
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the friend a Russian Oligarch?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we already do this thread? Use the repeat tag ffs
 
BadJazz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not my name!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He SAYS that's why he used it - but he was using it like 6-8 months AFTER those school shootings.

In other words, it was just another lie.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You pronounced it wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was basically under presidential threat without presidential security in terms of the number of threats I was getting,"

At this point most rational individuals would ponder their life choices and try to figure out why so many, many people want to kill them.

But not you.
Because...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His personal assistant who stole $23K from her last job also stole $40K from the NRA but they aren't going to the adverse action because she'll pay it back.

Man, imagine working at a non-profit where you know you can do anything you want and money will still roll in?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayne Lapierre is a massive piece of shiat.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slime helping slime. How nice.
 
DougalJacobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those threats were so scary that he waited like six months for peak summer yachting season to hide on that luxury yacht with a full crew to sail, clean, and cook for him.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to know the things David McKenzie has done on that yacht. He just has that look.

Also fark LaPierre
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip:  LaPierre is French for "the Pierre"
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could almost feel something. But they did this to themselves. When your job is protecting gun rights, and gun owners think your assholes. You've gone to far.
 
EL EM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
School should be held on yachts.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BadJazz: That's not my name!


The Ting Tings - That's Not My Name
Youtube v1c2OfAzDTI
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why, a yacht without sails!       So much for the sportsman, back to nature, adventurer, man against the elements life style.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Protip:  LaPierre is French for "the Pierre"


Acksually, I think it translates to "the dick."
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Protip:  LaPierre is French for "the Pierre"


Arguably, "The Peter"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: emersonbiggins: Protip:  LaPierre is French for "the Pierre"

Arguably, "The Peter"


Like I said. The dick.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
biatch LaPierre
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell said in opening remarks that LaPierre's use of "Illusions" was a clear conflict of interest and violation of rules surrounding the NRA's nonprofit status. LaPierre did not disclose his free trips aboard the boat, owned by Hollywood producer David McKenzie. Meanwhile, the NRA continues to pay McKenzie $1 million a month for media projects, Connell said.

For anyone else who was wondering what the story here is.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Assistant Attorney General Monica Connell said in opening remarks that LaPierre's use of "Illusions" was a clear conflict of interest and violation of rules surrounding the NRA's nonprofit status. LaPierre did not disclose his free trips aboard the boat, owned by Hollywood producer David McKenzie. Meanwhile, the NRA continues to pay McKenzie $1 million a month for media projects, Connell said.

For anyone else who was wondering what the story here is.


McKenzie, an Emmy-winning producer and president of the production company Associated Television International Inc., is a prominent figure in James' lawsuit. The producer is not explicitly named in the lawsuit but is the "principal stakeholder in several businesses that have business relationships with the NRA" that received over $100 million from the NRA, accordingto reporting from the Wall Street Journal last summer.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Much brave. No wonders he needs a gun.
 
