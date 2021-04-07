 Skip to content
 
(Harvard Crimson)   Apparently by late 2020, an abnormally large number of high-school seniors had the same thought: "If I'm going to die soon anyway, why the hell not apply to Harvard?"   (thecrimson.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the opposite of the headline and not funny
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: That's the opposite of the headline and not funny


RIF?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statistic oddly missing: what proportion of legacies.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better yet, why not apply to be the janitor in the math building at MIT, and then complete stupidly difficult math problems that only a few people in the world can do, and BANG a pre-med student who goes to Harvard?

/How ya like them apples?
 
mike4688
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Begs the question:
Is Harvard getting pickier, or...
is the world getting dumber?

Gonna have to go with Harvard on this one.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they got rid of SATs scores to get in.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: That's the opposite of the headline and not funny


How is they accepting the smallest percentage of applicants the opposite of more applicants?

The straight number admitted is probably close to the same so shouldn't the difference be more applicants?
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Corvus: chitownmike: That's the opposite of the headline and not funny

How is they accepting the smallest percentage of applicants the opposite of more applicants?

The straight number admitted is probably close to the same so shouldn't the difference be more applicants?


Yes there was a huge increase in applications. The original headline was correct.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Wow look at all these idiot Harvard lawyers, I've got a real chance"
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh. I turned down Harvard.

/didn't apply
//same thing, right?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: That's the opposite of the headline and not funny


Really?  It was in the 2nd paragraph, you didn't have to read very far:

The College saw a record-high number of applicants this year
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the best way is to get in is on an inbreeding scholarship.
 
