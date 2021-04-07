 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   First female President of Tanzania calls for freedom of the press and a scientific approach to COVID-19, reversing the policies of her predecessor who recently died of COVID-19   (yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Dar es Salaam, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, late President John Magufuli, Tanzania's new president, key government officers, Hassan's comments, top government officials, President of the United States  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Apr 2021 at 3:30 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Stantz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1. Female. 2. Not taking any shiat.

Think we need more women in seats of power.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey, we got a smart one over here!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good for her (and her country).
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now if they could just do something about the Tazmanian Devil problem
 
drxym
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She won't last.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: Now if they could just do something about the Tazmanian Devil problem


The devil lives within you, wether you are tasmanian or not. Study it out
 
Bob Down
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tanzania had a ban on all media? First I've heard of that.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are we sure the former president didn't die because she cast a spell on him?
 
ilambiquated
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Are we sure the former president didn't die because she cast a spell on him?


She's a Social Democrat.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.