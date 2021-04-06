 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   The new B.1.1.7-variant school outbreaks seem linked to sports and extracurriculars, not classroom transmission   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If the NHL has outbreaks, you bet your ass that schools where nobody REALLY gives a fark are gonna have outbreaks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So...buttstuff?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This was the case last August in North Dakota.  An explosion in cases before school started because kids' activities started back up along with weddings and similar large events.

At one point 25% of one small county was infected at the same time.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Welp, there to go the Olympics.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There's a biological reason we're this f*cking arrogant but I couldn't explain it to you.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*shrugs*  A lot of planning has gone into making classrooms work. The measures we've been taking are sensible, though a bit hard on the kids morale, harder on teacher's morale, but they work if we stick to them. My province has proven that many times.

Sports activities aren't really securable. One farks around, one finds out.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If the NHL has outbreaks, you bet your ass that schools where nobody REALLY gives a fark are gonna have outbreaks.


Just speaking for my own kids, I really don't see how the virus could effectively spread in school. Nobody can take off their mask. Nobody is allowed within 3' of anyone else. Ventilation was ratcheted up to the point the classrooms were about 65 degrees over the winter because the heat couldn't keep up. Now that it's warm they have class outside a couple hours a day. You're not allowed to socialize during recess with anyone outside your classroom.

Then everyone goes home, tears off the mask and it's like 2019.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: This was the case last August in North Dakota.  An explosion in cases before school started because kids' activities started back up along with weddings and similar large events.

At one point 25% of one small county was infected at the same time.


It's almost as if we were warned to avoid these activities and yet folks did it anyway.

Folks we are NOT done with this mess yet! We're still not even close! Get vaccinated, wash your hands, continue wearing a mask, continue social distancing! Nobody likes this but that does not excuse you to be a nuisance to others.

Farken bunch of Karens and Stans in this country, I swear.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: *shrugs*  A lot of planning has gone into making classrooms work. The measures we've been taking are sensible, though a bit hard on the kids morale, harder on teacher's morale, but they work if we stick to them. My province has proven that many times.

Sports activities aren't really securable. One farks around, one finds out.


This.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bowen: lolmao500: If the NHL has outbreaks, you bet your ass that schools where nobody REALLY gives a fark are gonna have outbreaks.

Just speaking for my own kids, I really don't see how the virus could effectively spread in school. Nobody can take off their mask. Nobody is allowed within 3' of anyone else. Ventilation was ratcheted up to the point the classrooms were about 65 degrees over the winter because the heat couldn't keep up. Now that it's warm they have class outside a couple hours a day. You're not allowed to socialize during recess with anyone outside your classroom.

Then everyone goes home, tears off the mask and it's like 2019.


I guess it depends on your school.  Our school district is constantly going into short term lockdown due to surging cases.  Some teachers are rumored to be outspoken about not enforcing mask rules, and we have an elected q anon on our school board.   We kept our kids in cyber for the year.  Cyber enrollment in my kids class is down 40% due to parents re enrolling for live instruction for the last quarter despite mounting evidence that this last quarter may be the most dangerous.  And, now that the weather is warm, what's the point? Kids can cyber school and go to the local playground with their pod.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a piece of work is a man! How noble in reason, how infinite in faculty! In form and moving how express and admirable! In action how like an angel, in apprehension how like a god!

I'm guessing Billy would have something different to say today.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No shiat.
Watch your local evening news.
Its all about local sports, people yelling, hugging, close contact, heavy breathing, and no masks. Or masks like chin diapers.

Because sportsball, not science.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does queuing cheek and jowl outside a restaurant count as extra curricular?

/Rutgers New Brunswick
 
havocmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am shocked, SHOCKED that the Coach McGuirks of the world aren't taking this virus seriously.
 
wild9
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of the kiddos in sports we have baseball, track and wrestling. Two of those I can see being manageable with kids doing social distancing and mask wearing. I'm still baffled my older son hasn't picked up COVID doing his wrestling thing (lives with his mom, don't have much say in that)
 
tarnok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I keep seeing articles claiming that classroom transmission isn't happening, or is rare and I'm struggling to grasp it.  Eating in a restaurant is apparently top danger for transmission, but sitting in a room with thirty people for an hour or more is fine?  Are they taking some precautions that make this work or are people with an interest in reopening massaging the numbers?
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yesterday, one of my grandson's whom I homeschool wasn't feeling well. He told me he thinks he caught the covid from the swimming pool he was in over the weekend with other kids. I'm feeling feverish as I keep checking my phone for my vaccine appointment.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They have also wondered whether outbreaks may be triggered by related interactions such as carpooling, sleepovers and team celebrations, when people let their guard down, rather than from the practices and games themselves

well this article is bullshiat.  All of these thongs takenplaxe because you farking opened the schools.

Kids going to hang out and party regardless
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tarnok: I keep seeing articles claiming that classroom transmission isn't happening, or is rare and I'm struggling to grasp it.  Eating in a restaurant is apparently top danger for transmission, but sitting in a room with thirty people for an hour or more is fine?  Are they taking some precautions that make this work or are people with an interest in reopening massaging the numbers?


kid to kid transmission seems to be generally lower under similar circumstances. In classrooms, kids typically wear masks. Teachers can get the group to wash their hands frequently and generally behave well.

But when they are playing sports, there's heavy breathing, deeper breathing, greater chances to exhale virus and inhale virus. The observations you cite aren't really a conflict because they are very different scenarios.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sportsball, uber alles.
 
sleze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: *shrugs*  A lot of planning has gone into making classrooms work. The measures we've been taking are sensible, though a bit hard on the kids morale, harder on teacher's morale, but they work if we stick to them. My province has proven that many times.

Sports activities aren't really securable. One farks around, one finds out.


While I totally support the cancelling of school sports during this period, I do feel bad for the athletes.  If I was forced to give up basketball for a year during high school, I do not know what I would have done with myself as my whole identity was defined by it.  I'm just lucky that SLEZE Jr and SLEZE Jr Jr were not wrapped up in any of those activities when this hit.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tarnok: I keep seeing articles claiming that classroom transmission isn't happening, or is rare and I'm struggling to grasp it.  Eating in a restaurant is apparently top danger for transmission, but sitting in a room with thirty people for an hour or more is fine?  Are they taking some precautions that make this work or are people with an interest in reopening massaging the numbers?


We're taking precautions that make this work.

Short answer: we're masked up (and hand sanitized) whenever we move around. When we can mask off, we're some combination of cohorting, distanced, and/or not moving around. We've kept class sizes to a minimum this year so in-class distancing is possible. Schools where there are not enough teachers to do this will manage by hybrid-learning (classes are split and alternate days between in-person and home learning).

/  The parents have (generally) been good about keeping the kids at home if they're showing symptoms.
//   Especially since the teachers here aren't at all shy about sending them home if necessary.
 
