(CNN)   Would have been the Feel Good Story of the Year if those pockets weren't sewn on by a 1st grader working in a sweat shop for pennies a day   (cnn.com) divider line
51
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gap Unveils New 'For Kids By Kids' Clothing Line
Youtube OXb3dzNLebk
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She just wants to be prepared if she ever meets Gollum.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...strictly speaking the workers aren't first graders. First grade age maybe.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I mean...strictly speaking the workers aren't first graders. First grade age maybe.


And their the bread winner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear kid,
Sorry you purchased a pair of our Wage Slave Jeans (tm).  These are jeans for the minimum wage worker who might be tempted to place items from their employer and thus deprive their employer of that product's value.

Just return those jeans to any Old Navy store and bring an earnings statement from your parents showing you are middle or upper class and one of our Wage slaves will be happy to exchange them for jeans of your social status.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid, are you trying to kill the purse industry?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best pocket is the gooch pouch on a pair of boxer briefs.

Just don't hide anything too heavy in there, or it will look like you had an accident.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]


Look, if they make "women's clothes" just the same as men's, transvestites will have nothing to wear, and that's discriminatory.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now we know the identity of John Titor.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x425]


Change "coats" to "pants" to fit TFA.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: She just wants to be prepared if she ever meets Gollum.


Or is escaping prison via British Rail.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]


I briefly worked at a Cedar Fair amusement park and they actually required us to wear special pants with little or no pockets, depending on your job. Mine didn't deal with money, so I got to have a pair with a single tiny pocket in the back big enough for my car keys.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl's jeans," the retailer wrote. "The Old Navy kids product team appreciate your information. It's great feedback for us as we develop new product."

As they crumpled up the kid's letter and threw it in the trasj
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Little girl,
Thank you for your letter. As you get older you will discover that no major brand makes girls clothes with pockets of a useful size. Most womens clothes are cut to be skintight; observe all the pressure placed upon women to fit into as small a size as possible. This is because women's clothing is meant to make women visually aopealing to men. Items placed in those pockets would spoil the illusion of nudity that men are enjoying. Therefore we are unable to accomodate your request. If you want confortable and functional clothing, consider our boys range instead.'
 
lithven
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So I'm assuming subby only buys clothes hand made by a master taylor in New York, London, or Paris, right? Otherwise they'd just come across as giant hypocrites.  I'm not saying that the apparel industry isn't generally horrible from a labor perspective, but it's quite the leap for an article about pockets.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I think women's clothes look fine with pockets
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]

I briefly worked at a Cedar Fair amusement park and they actually required us to wear special pants with little or no pockets, depending on your job. Mine didn't deal with money, so I got to have a pair with a single tiny pocket in the back big enough for my car keys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bowen: I mean...strictly speaking the workers aren't first graders. First grade age maybe.

And their the bread winner.


there are kids in other places making clothes to support their families and they're bringing home the bread.
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most of the things you purchase were made by someone who would rather be doing something else, who earns less than you, who works and lives in conditions worse than yours.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Most of the things you purchase were made by someone who would rather be doing something else, who earns less than you, who works and lives in conditions worse than yours.


and thus we conclude the history behind globalization.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dear Kid,
What are you, Air Force? This Old Navy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: Most of the things you purchase were made by someone who would rather be doing something else, who earns less than you, who works and lives in conditions worse than yours.


Gwyneth Paltrow never realized how much work it would be to make every candle smel like her vagina
 
steklo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of this line since my wife once worked for Woolworth and the luncheonette manager made the wait staff sew their apron pockets so they couldn't hide their tips then he could control the change they made and put all tips into a locked box which they would all be able to share at the end of the week after he counted it and they shared the profits equally.
 
steklo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cakeman: Getting a kick out of this line since my wife once worked for Woolworth and the luncheonette manager made the wait staff sew their apron pockets so they couldn't hide their tips then he could control the change they made and put all tips into a locked box which they would all be able to share at the end of the week after he counted it and they shared the profits equally.


image.nj.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cakeman: Getting a kick out of this line since my wife once worked for Woolworth and the luncheonette manager made the wait staff sew their apron pockets so they couldn't hide their tips then he could control the change they made and put all tips into a locked box which they would all be able to share at the end of the week after he counted it and they shared the profits equally.


What a great recipe to ensure the lowest possible level of service.
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like more of an insult really.

Dear little girl... we are perfectly capable of making girls pants with pockets, we just choose not to. To prove our point we've made a few pairs with pockets & sent them to you so you could see first-hand what it would look like.

GFY
Sincerely, Old Navy.
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One day Ms Kamryn is going to grow up and she'll be wearing yoga pants or black stretchy pants and she'll remember the time in elementary school when she wrote her letter and she'll laugh.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]

I briefly worked at a Cedar Fair amusement park and they actually required us to wear special pants with little or no pockets, depending on your job. Mine didn't deal with money, so I got to have a pair with a single tiny pocket in the back big enough for my car keys.


I'm thinking, if the average employee where you worked would dictate wearing pants with no pockets to prevent theft, that poor life choices have been made at some point by far too many people.
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB

In elementary school one year, our local newspaper picked a school to write cartoons. I happened to write a stupid cartoon and they published it. For a small school boy with no drawing or humor skills, I was amazed that mine was printed.

So I wrote a second cartoon and sent it directly to the newspaper.

A week or so later they sent a letter back.

"Dear Steklo,

Thank you for submitting your cartoon to Newsday. At this time we only print cartoons which are syndicated. Thank you for you submission."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: Fireproof: steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]

I briefly worked at a Cedar Fair amusement park and they actually required us to wear special pants with little or no pockets, depending on your job. Mine didn't deal with money, so I got to have a pair with a single tiny pocket in the back big enough for my car keys.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Don't even get me started on the facial hair policies, which were straight out of the 1950s and stringently enforced.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Don't even get me started on the facial hair policies, which were straight out of the 1950s and stringently enforced.


Years ago there was an article about what it takes to work at the Disney amusement parks. I can't imagine walking around all day in that heat with all those crowds trying to keep a "happy smile" plastered to my face all day.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cakeman: Getting a kick out of this line since my wife once worked for Woolworth and the luncheonette manager made the wait staff sew their apron pockets so they couldn't hide their tips then he could control the change they made and put all tips into a locked box which they would all be able to share at the end of the week after he counted it and they shared the profits equally.


You know I've seen this and this is the stupidest shiat ever. If I tip a waitress/waiter for good service its because THEY earned it. Everyone did not wait my table. I'm usually pretty generous with tips, as I know how much the waiter/waitress relies on tips due to the screwed up way most restaurants handle pay for wait staff. If I want to reward a server that has done an especially good job I want the entire tip going them. There isn't a participation trophy in this game.
 
chewd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I'm thinking, if the average employee where you worked would dictate wearing pants with no pockets to prevent theft, that poor life choices have been made at some point by far too many people.


I was hired once at a computer parts warehouse that turned out to have a similar policy against having pockets.
I felt like if they dont trust me, that means i cant trust them.

They also had some pretty draconian bathroom policies.

I quit that job on the first day.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: One day Ms Kamryn is going to grow up and she'll be wearing yoga pants or black stretchy pants and she'll remember the time in elementary school when she wrote her letter and she'll laugh.


My wife has some good tights/leggings/stretch pants/whatever that have a big thigh pocket that fits her phone.  She was quite happy to find them.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I've seen girls put things in pockets
 
invictus2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Fireproof: steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]

I briefly worked at a Cedar Fair amusement park and they actually required us to wear special pants with little or no pockets, depending on your job. Mine didn't deal with money, so I got to have a pair with a single tiny pocket in the back big enough for my car keys.

[Fark user image 850x566]


/ God David Lee Roth should have gotten a financial planner
 
Netrngr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chewd: Netrngr: I'm thinking, if the average employee where you worked would dictate wearing pants with no pockets to prevent theft, that poor life choices have been made at some point by far too many people.

I was hired once at a computer parts warehouse that turned out to have a similar policy against having pockets.
I felt like if they dont trust me, that means i cant trust them.

They also had some pretty draconian bathroom policies.

I quit that job on the first day.


Good for you. Im seriously considering not using Amazon anymore due to their policies and the way they treat the warehouse workers. Hell one guy was killed by a forklift and laid there for hours before anyone even noticed.
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: My wife has some good tights/leggings/stretch pants/whatever that have a big thigh pocket that fits her phone.  She was quite happy to find them.


Yup. I've been seeing them on-line now. There are a few brands that contain side pockets just wide enough for a modern cell phone.

My wife doesn't even carry a purse or handbag now because she uses her cell phone case to keep her license, credit cards in. As long as she doesn't lose or forget her phone.

I happen to like cargo pants but I understand its a fashion faux pa for men to wear them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fireproof: steklo: Fireproof: steklo: [Fark user image image 608x585]

I briefly worked at a Cedar Fair amusement park and they actually required us to wear special pants with little or no pockets, depending on your job. Mine didn't deal with money, so I got to have a pair with a single tiny pocket in the back big enough for my car keys.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Don't even get me started on the facial hair policies, which were straight out of the 1950s and stringently enforced.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Good for you. Im seriously considering not using Amazon anymore


I haven't ordered anything from Amazon since they first started online years ago.

I was in a discussion not too long ago with some friends about getting a job there and I reminded them of the atrocity it is to work for them. GPS trackers, them knowing where you are and what you're doing during the day, etc.

A friend said, "yeah, my sister's husband just started there."

a week later my friend said...

"remember I was telling you about my sister's husband working at Amazon? Well, he quit."
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Hell one guy was killed by a forklift and laid there for hours before anyone even noticed.


Do you have a link for this? Mr n does Occupational Safety and would find it relevant to his interests.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Netrngr: Hell one guy was killed by a forklift and laid there for hours before anyone even noticed.

Do you have a link for this? Mr n does Occupational Safety and would find it relevant to his interests.


After an Amazon Worker Was Crushed to Death by a Forklift, Regulators Helped Cover It Up | GQ
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldJames: Pretty sure I've seen girls put things in pockets


Next you'll claim that they poop.

You must think we just fell off the turnip truck.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lithven: So I'm assuming subby only buys clothes hand made by a master taylor in New York, London, or Paris, right? Otherwise they'd just come across as giant hypocrites.  I'm not saying that the apparel industry isn't generally horrible from a labor perspective, but it's quite the leap for an article about pockets.


No kidding.  To avoid buying something that doesn't come from exploited labor, you'd pretty much have to make everything yourself.

Even then.  What kind of benefit package are you offering?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: kittyhas1000legs: My wife has some good tights/leggings/stretch pants/whatever that have a big thigh pocket that fits her phone.  She was quite happy to find them.

Yup. I've been seeing them on-line now. There are a few brands that contain side pockets just wide enough for a modern cell phone.

My wife doesn't even carry a purse or handbag now because she uses her cell phone case to keep her license, credit cards in. As long as she doesn't lose or forget her phone.

I happen to like cargo pants but I understand its a fashion faux pa for men to wear them.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: kittyhas1000legs: My wife has some good tights/leggings/stretch pants/whatever that have a big thigh pocket that fits her phone.  She was quite happy to find them.

Yup. I've been seeing them on-line now. There are a few brands that contain side pockets just wide enough for a modern cell phone.

My wife doesn't even carry a purse or handbag now because she uses her cell phone case to keep her license, credit cards in. As long as she doesn't lose or forget her phone.

I happen to like cargo pants but I understand its a fashion faux pa for men to wear them.


Wear what you like. Cargo shorts are comfortable and will store a whole lot of stuff.
 
