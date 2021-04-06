 Skip to content
(Twitter) 1 out of 3 people who had COVID get new neurological or psychiatric diagnosis by 6 months
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey, what's going on in here?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.


The only people I'd wish psychosis on are the folks who spread stigma about it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe if I got COVID, I'd lose a diagnosis.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it's a Trump supporter, how will you be able to tell they have a "new" mental disorder?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was diagnosed by six monks. Does that count?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll go check it out later. I assume the patients in the study had good prior medical records going back some time.
This is not a Fark study.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.


Yep. I am dealing with impaired memory and recall and am 4 months out from COVID. It's farking scary when your doctor uses terms like "brain tissue atrophy" and "MRIs". And I had a mild case (recovered physically in about a week and a half). I can't imagine how bad it is for those who were hospitalized.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.

Yep. I am dealing with impaired memory and recall and am 4 months out from COVID. It's farking scary when your doctor uses terms like "brain tissue atrophy" and "MRIs". And I had a mild case (recovered physically in about a week and a half). I can't imagine how bad it is for those who were hospitalized.


3 months out. Mostly, I have fog waking up and can only get hints of smell and taste, but at least I have this to look forward to :-)
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could write a long overshare about my personal experience with psychosis, but instead here's a link to the Hearing Voices Network:
https://www.hearing-voices.org/

Psychosis is treatable.
Yelling at people that things aren't real, isn't helpful.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.

Yep. I am dealing with impaired memory and recall and am 4 months out from COVID. It's farking scary when your doctor uses terms like "brain tissue atrophy" and "MRIs". And I had a mild case (recovered physically in about a week and a half). I can't imagine how bad it is for those who were hospitalized.


riffraff: tudorgurl: weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.

Yep. I am dealing with impaired memory and recall and am 4 months out from COVID. It's farking scary when your doctor uses terms like "brain tissue atrophy" and "MRIs". And I had a mild case (recovered physically in about a week and a half). I can't imagine how bad it is for those who were hospitalized.

3 months out. Mostly, I have fog waking up and can only get hints of smell and taste, but at least I have this to look forward to :-)


Jesus.  (socially distanced hugs)

If either of you would like cookies in the mail, EIP.  I specialize in oatmeal chocolate chip (no, no raisins.  I'm not mean) and/or the Ted Lasso shortbread cookies, if you've seen that show.  The kids and I bake in the morning!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.

Yep. I am dealing with impaired memory and recall and am 4 months out from COVID. It's farking scary when your doctor uses terms like "brain tissue atrophy" and "MRIs". And I had a mild case (recovered physically in about a week and a half). I can't imagine how bad it is for those who were hospitalized.


Another reason why I am very worried about my sister who caught it in November.  And why I am angry at someone I know who literally said last week, "I caught it and turned out just fine".
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: "Hey, what's going on in here?"
[Fark user image 425x281]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size

servicetrade.comView Full Size


/jebus, can't wait for Trump to be in charge again, can you???
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.

The only people I'd wish psychosis on are the folks who spread stigma about it.


Something tells me that those are borderline cases, anyway. Or at least sociopathy.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.


Wow, we thought we were joking but apparently it really is the Trump virus, in sort of a "werewolf disease" kind of way.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.


Sure helmets save lives or could prevent brain damage but YOLO!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: sithon: "Hey, what's going on in here?"
[Fark user image 425x281]

[i.imgflip.com image 269x187]
[servicetrade.com image 540x280]

/jebus, can't wait for Trump to be in charge again, can you???


He is a great source for jokes. Too bad about the evil and incompetence.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I could write a long overshare about my personal experience with psychosis, but instead here's a link to the Hearing Voices Network:
https://www.hearing-voices.org/

Psychosis is treatable.
Yelling at people that things aren't real, isn't helpful.


If you haven't, you should give Hellblade a try. I mean, if you're a gamer.
 
AirGee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The study was mostly limited to people who had "severe" Covid-19 symptoms. Come out from under your desks everyone. It's OK.
 
jekfark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

PaulRB: When it's a Trump supporter, how will you be able to tell they have a "new" mental disorder?


How original
 
pdieten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: tudorgurl: weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.

Yep. I am dealing with impaired memory and recall and am 4 months out from COVID. It's farking scary when your doctor uses terms like "brain tissue atrophy" and "MRIs". And I had a mild case (recovered physically in about a week and a half). I can't imagine how bad it is for those who were hospitalized.

Another reason why I am very worried about my sister who caught it in November.  And why I am angry at someone I know who literally said last week, "I caught it and turned out just fine".


I'm not sure why you'd be angry at that specifically; lots of people do get away with no long term symptoms (the rest of the house and I had it three months ago, all recovered completely.) Of course that doesn't mean I don't think it would be a good idea to put a lot of effort into avoiding it. I would strongly recommend not getting it. It's unpleasant even without long term symptoms.
 
baorao
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd be more concerned if the US didn't already have a pretty good handle on diagnosing and treating mental illness.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.


This is how you end up with no education and no savings.  Enjoying each day like your last is painful when you're over 50.
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not counting mildly or non-symptomatic people that weren't tested.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I could write a long overshare about my personal experience with psychosis, but instead here's a link to the Hearing Voices Network:
https://www.hearing-voices.org/

Psychosis is treatable.
Yelling at people that things aren't real, isn't helpful.


It's real to me
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yes. So much yes. I can't find words anymore... 😢😫
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: [...] anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.


Anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder have increased quite a bit in Australia and New Zealand in the last year in the general public with a total of only 32,000 known covid cases between the two countries.  The correlation/causation link is going to be harder to nail down for those two issues.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: The study was mostly limited to people who had "severe" Covid-19 symptoms. Come out from under your desks everyone. It's OK.


It didn't.  Their pool is anyone with a diagnosis.  They also compare the stats to those with a non-COVID respiratory infection, so there is a good comparison.

Though it does note the symptoms are more common in severe cases, but not exclusive to and if you bother to scroll down you can see they divided hospitalized cases vs non-hospitalized.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I could write a long overshare about my personal experience with psychosis, but instead here's a link to the Hearing Voices Network:
https://www.hearing-voices.org/

Psychosis is treatable.
Yelling at people that things aren't real, isn't helpful.


Did you actually hear voices? Would you say that your judgment was impaired beyond hearing things or was that it by itself? Did you find them convincing and if so, why?

Sorry, this is just really interesting.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.

Sure helmets save lives or could prevent brain damage but YOLO!


I can enjoy the wind in my hair before my brain gets splattered across the highway! Yay!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
iT's jUsT LiKe tHe fLu
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pdieten: NM Volunteer: tudorgurl: weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.

Yep. I am dealing with impaired memory and recall and am 4 months out from COVID. It's farking scary when your doctor uses terms like "brain tissue atrophy" and "MRIs". And I had a mild case (recovered physically in about a week and a half). I can't imagine how bad it is for those who were hospitalized.

Another reason why I am very worried about my sister who caught it in November.  And why I am angry at someone I know who literally said last week, "I caught it and turned out just fine".

I'm not sure why you'd be angry at that specifically; lots of people do get away with no long term symptoms (the rest of the house and I had it three months ago, all recovered completely.) Of course that doesn't mean I don't think it would be a good idea to put a lot of effort into avoiding it. I would strongly recommend not getting it. It's unpleasant even without long term symptoms.


Right before that, he said someone needs to take the crayons away from the Governor, and whined about the public health orders.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Purple_Urkle: I could write a long overshare about my personal experience with psychosis, but instead here's a link to the Hearing Voices Network:
https://www.hearing-voices.org/

Psychosis is treatable.
Yelling at people that things aren't real, isn't helpful.

Did you actually hear voices? Would you say that your judgment was impaired beyond hearing things or was that it by itself? Did you find them convincing and if so, why?

Sorry, this is just really interesting.


I know you asked them, but my insight as someone with schizotypal and occasional, brief episodes of psychosis: I don't personally "hear" anything, it's more a background impression. Like, there's a Youtube video, meant to be watched with headphones, that simulates psychotic/schizophrenic thought processes.

I could only listen to about a minute of it before I was in actual tears, because it's like I actually COULD hear the voices, it made them a tangible thing. The contents of my own noise is different, but the cadence and emotion are exactly the same as in that video....

What schizophrenia sounds like
Youtube afbKXWCQMvE


Calling myself a sack of shiat, a stupid person at all times, in the back of my head. Thank GOD it's not severe enough that I actually hear them.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.


Everyone's going to get COVID-19 eventually. With the benefit of mass vaccinations, the overwhelming majority of those cases will be mild. But, everyone's still going to get it eventually -- quite likely more than once -- and even mild cases can cause permanent disability or brain damage.

Given that everyone's going to catch COVID-19 eventually, it's rather important to figure out how to manage this disease so 1/3rd of the population doesn't suffer permanent brain damage or get too disabled to work.

The reasons for this should be obvious.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Causes psychotic disorders?

So, when the Republicans accused China of creating the virus, it was more of the 'every accusation a confession' shtick?

The virus was created to generate more Republicans?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I was diagnosed by six monks. Does that count?


Did they tell you to take two aspirin and go ohm?
 
DoctorFarkGood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I was diagnosed by six monks. Does that count?


Only if you get a second opinion from a young priest and an old priest.
 
IExpectAKill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Five months out from Covid recovery. I had a mild case (cold-like symptoms for a few days, loss of smell/taste for two months). The side-effects I experienced were crushing exhaustion, body-wide painful muscle aches, and my heart murmur that hasn't bothered me since I had a high fever as a kid was back in full force almost constantly for two weeks. All of those had subsided but I'm now having problems with memory/recall. Oddly enough I'm also having "muscle memory" problems with daily tasks I've performed at my job of 16 years.

I'll be sure to thank my mom's fiancée for getting me sick last year. He spent the year at home like most sane people but doused himself in UV light and ozone, which made him sick. Then, once he caught Covid from a friend of his dying of Covid, he thought "it's not so bad" and didn't disclose his positive test with myself or my mother. And then they decided to make a surprise visit to see me...awesome stuff there.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.


Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baorao: I'd be more concerned if the US didn't already have a pretty good handle on diagnosing and treating mental illness.


COVID + no mental health care + unlimited guns = only good things can happen!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sithon: "Hey, what's going on in here?"
[Fark user image 425x281]


Subby said a newdiagnosis.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IExpectAKill: Five months out from Covid recovery. I had a mild case (cold-like symptoms for a few days, loss of smell/taste for two months). The side-effects I experienced were crushing exhaustion, body-wide painful muscle aches, and my heart murmur that hasn't bothered me since I had a high fever as a kid was back in full force almost constantly for two weeks. All of those had subsided but I'm now having problems with memory/recall. Oddly enough I'm also having "muscle memory" problems with daily tasks I've performed at my job of 16 years.

I'll be sure to thank my mom's fiancée for getting me sick last year. He spent the year at home like most sane people but doused himself in UV light and ozone, which made him sick. Then, once he caught Covid from a friend of his dying of Covid, he thought "it's not so bad" and didn't disclose his positive test with myself or my mother. And then they decided to make a surprise visit to see me...awesome stuff there.


I'm sorry to hear about your situation. If it's any hope, there are anecdotal reports that a number of the long term weird side effects go away when you're vaccinated. So hopefully that will be the case.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: baorao: I'd be more concerned if the US didn't already have a pretty good handle on diagnosing and treating mental illness.

COVID + no mental health care + unlimited guns = only good things can happen!


Will those deaths resulting from the mentally incapacitated shooter be considered covid deaths?


/runs
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Reading the paper in the link, your new conditions  at risk for include: stroke, hemorrhage, dementia, anxiety disorder, and psychotic disorder.

Jesus.


Just a little flu bro.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Seriously, who cares. Life isn't fair, easy or caring.

Enjoy each day as if it is your last. Live your lives, drink up. Have fun.

Approves

[Fark user image 850x566]


'Wear the damn mask': American actor Mathew McConaughey's message amid Covid
Youtube 8yUQXC2GHTk
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PaulRB: When it's a Trump supporter, how will you be able to tell they have a "new" mental disorder?


That's a very legitimate question across the board. Since anxiety was the principal disorder, I'd be interested to see that % of Democrats developed anxiety during the pandemic regardless of infection status. My guess would be around a third.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good. I guess they should have worn a mask, then.
 
