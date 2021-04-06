 Skip to content
(MSN)   But I-5's still all cracked and broken / Sorry mom, the mob has spoken / Monorail... Monorail.... MONORAIL   (msn.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's the doors riding the monorail in 1968 and its pretty much exactly the same now other than cleaner looking back then.
The Doors/Jim Morrison Seattle 68 (rare footage)
Youtube eaX8MM9dngQ
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Downtown Seattle's historic monorail is finally getting a facelift ahead of the National Hockey League's much-anticipated arrival in the city this fall.

Disgusting if this is the reason they're finally doing it.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The monorail track is .9 miles and runs every ten minutes. 

The average person could walk that in under 20 minutes.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
M-I-C-K-E-Y
M-
O-
U-
S-
E
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: The monorail track is .9 miles and runs every ten minutes. 

The average person could walk that in under 20 minutes.


Don't know if you were here in about 25 years ago, but the plan we voted on--several times-- was much more expansive.

seattlemonorail.orgView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
MONO!!


/Doh!!!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whidbey: blastoh: The monorail track is .9 miles and runs every ten minutes. 

The average person could walk that in under 20 minutes.

Don't know if you were here in about 25 years ago, but the plan we voted on--several times-- was much more expansive.

[seattlemonorail.org image 520x708]


yeah that was before my time out here.... moved out in 2005.  
I always took the monorail as more of a cool touristy thing than any kind of functional mass transit option.  

If it connected the Seattle Center with the Stadiums it would be a huge improvement.  

I am excite about the light rail expansions they are working on.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: The monorail track is .9 miles and runs every ten minutes. 

The average person could walk that in under 20 minutes.


I always thought of it as more of a tourist ride than serious piece of public transport. It is marginally faster than walking.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear those things are awfully loud
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I hear those things are awfully loud


It glides as softly as a cloud!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll finally show those people of Shelbyville!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't be the first.

Simpsons - Monorail Song
Youtube ZDOI0cq6GZM


/i'll save it for Shellbyville
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blastoh: whidbey: blastoh: The monorail track is .9 miles and runs every ten minutes. 

The average person could walk that in under 20 minutes.

Don't know if you were here in about 25 years ago, but the plan we voted on--several times-- was much more expansive.

[seattlemonorail.org image 520x708]

yeah that was before my time out here.... moved out in 2005.  
I always took the monorail as more of a cool touristy thing than any kind of functional mass transit option.  

If it connected the Seattle Center with the Stadiums it would be a huge improvement.  

I am excite about the light rail expansions they are working on.


Pioneer Square scared even the monorail away.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just looked it up. The monorail has only two stations total? What's the use?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: I just looked it up. The monorail has only two stations total? What's the use?


To get people to and from the 1962 Worlds Fair
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They can patch the holes in I-5 with gum.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zerkalo: ameeriklane: I just looked it up. The monorail has only two stations total? What's the use?

To get people to and from the 1962 Worlds Fair


Still more useful than the Sunsphere in Knoxville.
 
Northern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: I just looked it up. The monorail has only two stations total? What's the use?


I could give you an answer, but the only people who would understand it would be you and me.  That includes city elected officials.
/Monorail!!!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: blastoh: The monorail track is .9 miles and runs every ten minutes. 

The average person could walk that in under 20 minutes.

Don't know if you were here in about 25 years ago, but the plan we voted on--several times-- was much more expansive.

[seattlemonorail.org image 520x708]


So how much did the Soundtransit light rail system follow this plan?
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zerkalo: ameeriklane: I just looked it up. The monorail has only two stations total? What's the use?

To get people to and from the 1962 Worlds Fair


Meet me at the Space Needle, Scratchy.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: I just looked it up. The monorail has only two stations total? What's the use?


It looks cool and futuristic. That's honestly the only advantage compared to a traditionally tracked train car.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: zerkalo: ameeriklane: I just looked it up. The monorail has only two stations total? What's the use?

To get people to and from the 1962 Worlds Fair

Meet me at the Space Needle, Scratchy.


Now obligatory.

Itchy & Scratchy - Skinless in Seattle
Youtube toNuzHSnv_U
 
