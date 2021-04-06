 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Minnesota is burning in the most Minnesota way possible   (twincities.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More like the most Canadian way possible, but Minnesota is the closest thing to Canada, anyway.
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Came expecting cow pie fires, leaving disappointed...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby, that's the Vermont way - Minnesota way is to overcook a hotdish.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"cooking maple syrup"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had a water hose nearby but was unable to extinguish the fire, according to the report.

Sometimes you have to fight fire with waffles.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minneapolis Albany, MN will burn.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Minneapolis Albany, MN will burn.


whynotboth.jpg
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the ball of twine okay?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
real maple on my pancakes, better than that sugar in a bottle
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doing the neutron dance?
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: More like the most Canadian way possible, but Minnesota is the closest thing to Canada, anyway.


Nah man, Wisconsin is. Wisconsin has cheese curds, and they deep fry them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jsmilky: real maple on my pancakes, better than that sugar in a bottle


Pancakes are garbage, if you are picky about the way you flavor your garbage you are worse than garbage
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: kdawg7736: More like the most Canadian way possible, but Minnesota is the closest thing to Canada, anyway.

Nah man, Wisconsin is. Wisconsin has cheese curds, and they deep fry them.


And they are glorious
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kevin Love Jersey Burning - Minnesota Nice Style
Youtube 3svPkthjWcM
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kasy Jensen, 41, of Albany, had a fire going in a fire pit while cooking maple syrup and winds caused the fire to spread. She had a water hose nearby but was unable to extinguish the fire, according to the report.

That fire was probably too delicious to stop.
 
