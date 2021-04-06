 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections   (msn.com) divider line
32
    More: Sick, New York City, United States, U.S. state, Vaccination, half of new coronavirus infections, New Jersey, Vaccine, Immune system  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 11:04 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?


Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yay, I'm in the most densely populated state in the nation! COVID, here we are!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome to Joe Biden's America.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Texas rangers season just started...Texas will catch up.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ssshhhhhh.... let Ron DeSantis finish his victory lap, then tell him
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Yay, I'm in the most densely populated state in the nation! COVID, here we are!


Everyone in New York already died in the first, then the second, then the third wave and there is no one left to kill.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?


https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/L​i​st_of_U.S._states_by_population_densit​y
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.


All those college students skewing the numbers are from the Midwest and Northeast.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

I live in central New Jersey and was in New Brunswick this evening. This was the sight near Rutgers. Inside didn't look too crowded. Outside was cheek-and-jowl. Masks? Nah.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heh watching the 11:00 news. All of the University of Pittsburgh students are under a shelter in place order.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.

All those college students skewing the numbers are from the Midwest and Northeast.


Don't be ridiculous. They're from all over the world. We have a concentrated area with more than a few universities within it.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Heh watching the 11:00 news. All of the University of Pittsburgh students are under a shelter in place order.


Another mass shooting?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: the money is in the banana stand: lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.

All those college students skewing the numbers are from the Midwest and Northeast.

Don't be ridiculous. They're from all over the world. We have a concentrated area with more than a few universities within it.


Don't worry about Boston, though. It's not a big college town.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the same media outlets who brought you, "The Dakotas are Killing the COVID game!"
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh its going to get worse... this weekend in fl is wrestlemania, and the wwe wants to cram 45k people on sat and sunday into a fl stadium.. i doubt they will have mask...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li​st_of_U.S._states_by_population_densit​y


Now there's a wikipedia page that truly needed simplification for the average person to read.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All red 'woke' states. Boing.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time to party like it is 1999, or any year before 2020.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: The Texas rangers season just started...Texas will catch up.


Now wait. What about the Houston Astros? Oh yeah, they play on fake turf.
 
YouDon'tSay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.


People spring break in Pennsylvania? Honestly asking.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: lindalouwho: the money is in the banana stand: lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.

All those college students skewing the numbers are from the Midwest and Northeast.

Don't be ridiculous. They're from all over the world. We have a concentrated area with more than a few universities within it.

Don't worry about Boston, though. It's not a big college town.


It seems like Spring Break is a pretty good excuse for Florida, but I'm not clear on how these other states are trying to get in on that excuse.  l'd love to hear someone from Michigan explaining the college student theory to someone from California.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?


I didn't see California on that list, so no.  I can't vouch for all of them, but Florida is... well, Florida.  As for Michigan, once you cross 8 mile the IQs start dropping rapidly the farther north you go.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: lindalouwho: Heh watching the 11:00 news. All of the University of Pittsburgh students are under a shelter in place order.

Another mass shooting?


This time with covid spikes instead of bullets.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.


I thought that at first, but they only represent 21.84% (the article rounds that up to 22%) of the U.S. population.  I've seen that happen though in articles though.  There was an article on Fark about scooter Medicare fraud where I added up the states involved and they actually came out a little lower than the percentage of fraud.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: lindalouwho: the money is in the banana stand: lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.

All those college students skewing the numbers are from the Midwest and Northeast.

Don't be ridiculous. They're from all over the world. We have a concentrated area with more than a few universities within it.

Don't worry about Boston, though. It's not a big college town.


Pretty sure Boston is still in this world, though there are some who would dispute that.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was just at a pub down the street. I've been visiting it when I wanna get out because I've realized that almost nobody goes there.
So there I was in the corner, and there were about four or five people across the room yapping at each other. Well, it was mostly this one guy. And I swear it must've been Alex Jones. First he was ranting about Covid closing the schools. This, he said, caused kids to starve (actually the city gave out free lunches to those kids who would normally get them in school) and he lamented how much more kids were abused who lived with abusive parents. So, you see, public school really should take care of kids whose parents beat them.
Then he started ranting about how all the UFO data was declassified and no one cared because of Covid.
Then some rants about how the country is dead because the younger generation is dumb. And some rants against those who believe in science. Then some insults about how George Floyd doesn't get to do fentanyl anymore.
At least I assume he was Alex Jones. Looked like the pics I've seen and his conversation was what I imagined his show to be like.
No, I didn't hear him mention gay frogs.

/oh and he was talking to a woman who complained about her doctor bills. I didn't have the heart to ask if she believed in single payer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: DarkSoulNoHope: Yay, I'm in the most densely populated state in the nation! COVID, here we are!

Everyone in New York already died in the first, then the second, then the third wave and there is no one left to kill.


NY is sixth in pop density, among states and slips to eighth if you throw in DC and Puerto Rico
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

YouDon'tSay: lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.

People spring break in Pennsylvania? Honestly asking.


Imma smack you, silly.
Or, maybe Imma smack you silly.

Whynotboth.jpg
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

YouDon'tSay: lindalouwho: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

Let's have the per capita numbers, please.
It's the college students after spring break who are skewing the numbers in my county in PA.

People spring break in Pennsylvania? Honestly asking.


No, she's making shiat up
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bertuccio: nealb2: Do you mean the states with the highest population and density?

https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li​st_of_U.S._states_by_population_densit​y

Now there's a wikipedia page that truly needed simplification for the average person to read.


Yeah, I've only seen worse tables in Excel.

But the important point is those 10 or  so states with equal or more population density that have managed to not royally fark things up.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.