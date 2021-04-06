 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Lake Superior State University in Michigan is offering college students a scholarship to study cannabis aaannnd you've already left to enroll   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Misc, University, Education, cannabis testing facility, Law, Medical cannabis, Cannabis, Tetrahydrocannabinol, school's first time  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
everyone hoping to get assigned papers
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would but the commute is a biatch.
Seeds are sprouted, going into 2" pots tomorrow.
With New York saying "Yeah, whatever, smoke in public" prohibition is pretty much over. There will be jobs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


// don't try this if it's not legal in your state
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I like cheese
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I could never. They beat us in the NCAA hockey finals in 1994.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just bought a bunch of delta-8 gummies so I'm getting a kick out the topic.
 
