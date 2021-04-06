 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   US considering Olympic boycott. This is not a repeat from 1980   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.


Cthulhu Almighty, THIS.

F*CK China.  F*CK Russia.  And F*CK the IOC with a rusty goddamn umbrella.

Why do we even do the Olympics any more?  It has nothing to do with the ideals it was founded on, and it's not even the most interesting event of the year in any given sport.  As far as I can tell, the only upside is that you get to see sports you wouldn't usually get to see on TV - curling, kayaking, rowing, diving, etc.  But having an eternally corrupt institution that lives on bribery and exploitation be in charge of a massive multi-sport event that attempts to bankrupt a city every 4 years or so is not the answer to the lack of diversity in sports programming, IMHO.
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.

Cthulhu Almighty, THIS.

F*CK China.  F*CK Russia.  And F*CK the IOC with a rusty goddamn umbrella.

Why do we even do the Olympics any more?  It has nothing to do with the ideals it was founded on, and it's not even the most interesting event of the year in any given sport.  As far as I can tell, the only upside is that you get to see sports you wouldn't usually get to see on TV - curling, kayaking, rowing, diving, etc.  But having an eternally corrupt institution that lives on bribery and exploitation be in charge of a massive multi-sport event that attempts to bankrupt a city every 4 years or so is not the answer to the lack of diversity in sports programming, IMHO.


I'll agree that the IOC is a criminal organization that needs to be farked with a rusty umbrella, but I farking love watching the Olympics.  It's a blast watching all these obscure sports and I get caught up in the competition.  I could give a fark about any of the professional sports on TV, but the Olympics are a blast.

Also fark China for its human rights abuses, but I don't think they give a wet fart about a boycott.  It's probably impacting me more than China.  I had wanted to go to Beijing to see the Games, because during the Olympics countries are more lax with visa requirements and more accepting and accommodating of tourists.  I might not get a lot of chances to see the Great Wall in person.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Let the world enjoy an Olympics without the global bully on the stage.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope not, but only because my cousin is actively trying to make the curling team
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.


The US should just organize olympics in 2022 in the US. Invite our buddies. Fark China and Russia.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Olympics are dumb.

Let's build gigantic cities for a 1 time use that'll be left to decay.

Fark that. Just use existing arenas around the globe and stop this bullshiat.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.

The US should just organize olympics in 2022 in the US. Invite our buddies. Fark China and Russia.


That there is a great idea. Call it the World Games or some other name, set some other requirement that does away with country of origin and focus it on the athletes.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.

The US should just organize olympics in 2022 in the US. Invite our buddies. Fark China and Russia.


Buddies?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: The Olympics are dumb.

Let's build gigantic cities for a 1 time use that'll be left to decay.

Fark that. Just use existing arenas around the globe and stop this bullshiat.


Someone mentioned just having the summer events in Greece. I'm cool with that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"considering"

Grow some farking balls, damnit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Screwing over American athletes is not equal to stigginit to China. I thought we figure that out 40 years ago.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.

Cthulhu Almighty, THIS.

F*CK China.  F*CK Russia.  And F*CK the IOC with a rusty goddamn umbrella.

Why do we even do the Olympics any more?  It has nothing to do with the ideals it was founded on, and it's not even the most interesting event of the year in any given sport.  As far as I can tell, the only upside is that you get to see sports you wouldn't usually get to see on TV - curling, kayaking, rowing, diving, etc.  But having an eternally corrupt institution that lives on bribery and exploitation be in charge of a massive multi-sport event that attempts to bankrupt a city every 4 years or so is not the answer to the lack of diversity in sports programming, IMHO.


I like the speed skating.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Screwing over American athletes is not equal to stigginit to China. I thought we figure that out 40 years ago.


But this means we're gonna clean up in Los Angeles when China boycotts! Again!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [media2.giphy.com image 480x366]


I still remember watching the 1984 Summer Olympic  with my parents...and being disappointed that Olympic Wrestling was tame compared to pro wrestling
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: The Olympics are dumb.

Let's build gigantic cities for a 1 time use that'll be left to decay.

Fark that. Just use existing arenas around the globe and stop this bullshiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Coach called and said the Olympics are dumb. We'll be there like shareware."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Screwing over American athletes is not equal to stigginit to China. I thought we figure that out 40 years ago.


There's also the angle that a lot had with the Sochi Olympics of "Maybe it's better to be there and publicly protest them (i.e. a mostly-gay delegation of past athletes) than to remove our voice from the conversation entirely."
 
Hendawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But I need biathlon.  That shiat is the Scandinavian drive by
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good. Let's leave mass games to the north Koreans, thank you.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh. I've got a DVR full of other things to watch.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
zpaul
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All the idiots I know that are boycotting football coke baseball Georgia North Carolina are idiots that all enjoy those things in 3 months.  It dont work man.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of my daughters is considering a run on the women's weightlifting team. If not the OG, at least US or world championships. Her clean and jerk, and snatch numbers for her weight class would have gotten her 8th place based on the last Games results.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sure NBC is thrilled about this idea.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Trocadero: [media2.giphy.com image 480x366]

I still remember watching the 1984 Summer Olympic  with my parents...and being disappointed that Olympic Wrestling was tame compared to pro wrestling


Yeah. Wrestling is by far the most boring martial art.  The only people who really watch it are wrestlers, former wrestlers, coaches, and family members  of wrestlers or former wrestlers.

/former wrestler
//really good one
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: One of my daughters is considering a run on the women's weightlifting team. If not the OG, at least US or world championships. Her clean and jerk, and snatch numbers for her weight class would have gotten her 8th place based on the last Games results.


Erm... are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: One of my daughters is considering a run on the women's weightlifting team. If not the OG, at least US or world championships. Her clean and jerk, and snatch numbers for her weight class would have gotten her 8th place based on the last Games results.


They're ranked by number?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Her clean and jerk, and snatch numbers for her weight class would have gotten her 8th place based on the last Games results.


Go on...
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.

The US should just organize olympics in 2022 in the US. Invite our buddies. Fark China and Russia.


Then we should boycott that one too. Fark us for our own human rights abuses. We're no better.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What? Did the Chinese adopt Georgia's voting laws?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it weren't for the detriment to young athletes' prospects, I'd say cancel the Olympics altogether for some time as the governing body is almost as corrupt as FIFA.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: One of my daughters is considering a run on the women's weightlifting team. If not the OG, at least US or world championships. Her clean and jerk, and snatch numbers for her weight class would have gotten her 8th place based on the last Games results.


She must be very talented.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If it weren't for the detriment to young athletes' prospects, I'd say cancel the Olympics altogether for some time as the governing body is almost as corrupt as FIFA.


But that would require pretending that the governing body of Kicky Flop matters.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ya know, this may just be a distraction from the fact that we're participating in the Olympics now, while there's a pandemic and not everyone by far is vaccinated.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zpaul: All the idiots I know that are boycotting football coke baseball Georgia North Carolina are idiots that all enjoy those things in 3 months.  It dont work man.


WTF?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow!  You dems sure like to cancel shiat!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RedVentrue: lolmao500: Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.

The US should just organize olympics in 2022 in the US. Invite our buddies. Fark China and Russia.

Then we should boycott that one too. Fark us for our own human rights abuses. We're no better.


Yes, we're no better than the authoritarian regime doing a literal genocide of its own people in 2021.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fanbladesaresharp: One of my daughters is considering a run on the women's weightlifting team. If not the OG, at least US or world championships. Her clean and jerk, and snatch numbers for her weight class would have gotten her 8th place based on the last Games results.


Do they award 8th place medals?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RedVentrue: lolmao500: Bslim: Good. F*ck China (and Russia).

Also, the whole world should boycott anything having to do with the IOC as it is nothing but a organized criminal organization.

The US should just organize olympics in 2022 in the US. Invite our buddies. Fark China and Russia.

Then we should boycott that one too. Fark us for our own human rights abuses. We're no better.


The US should boycott itself
 
