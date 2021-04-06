 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   Did you graduate from Original Stanford, Famous Original Stanford, Original Famous Stanford, Ray's Stanford, or Stanford's Gray Papaya?   (nytimes.com) divider line
Fun fact for nothing: Stanford's first president, David Starr Jordan, almost certainly poisoned the co-founder, Jane Stanford, to prevent her from replacing him.

That president catalogued an absurd number of fish and also heavily promoted eugenics and pushed for forced sterilization.
 
Famous Original Stanford Ray's.
 
weddingsinger: Fun fact for nothing: Stanford's first president, David Starr Jordan, almost certainly poisoned the co-founder, Jane Stanford, to prevent her from replacing him.

That president catalogued an absurd number of fish and also heavily promoted eugenics and pushed for forced sterilization.


Another oddity of Stanford is that it was named for Leland Stanford, Jr., so the actual name of the school is the "Leland Stanford Junior University."  The first time I saw a Stanford diploma on someone's wall, I thought it was some 2-year "junior college" diploma:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Stanford Roman
 
I like cheese
 
Stanford Total Landscaping
 
But how would you know you're at an elite university without harsh winter weather?
 
Stanford Extra Crispy
 
Stanford and Sons.
 
Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912 Stanford
 
Stanford, Stanford, Stanford, beans, and Stanford.
 
