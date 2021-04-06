 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed News)   From the people who brought you "What pasta dish are you?" quizzes, here's some actual journalism about how the police have used facial recognition technology. (Penne and meatballs with vodka sauce was my answer)   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you've missed it, and by the looks of it subby sure has, Buzzfeed has literally been nominated for Pulitzer prizes for its journalism the past several years, including amazing pieces on Putin's assassinations in countries that aren't Russia.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: In case you've missed it, and by the looks of it subby sure has, Buzzfeed has literally been nominated for Pulitzer prizes for its journalism the past several years, including amazing pieces on Putin's assassinations in countries that aren't Russia.


Yep. In between the dumb quizzes is actual journalism.  I have a feeling the dumb stuff pays for the investigations they do.
 
12349876
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: weddingsinger: In case you've missed it, and by the looks of it subby sure has, Buzzfeed has literally been nominated for Pulitzer prizes for its journalism the past several years, including amazing pieces on Putin's assassinations in countries that aren't Russia.

Yep. In between the dumb quizzes is actual journalism.  I have a feeling the dumb stuff pays for the investigations they do.


That's a lot of news.  Hard news and comics share the same bundle of paper.  Hard news and singing shows share the same Network TV channel.
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know a lot of pasta varieties. Was egg noodles with butter and salt one of the outcomes?
 
wademh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They've been using facial recognition to identify people who participated in Insurrection Jan6. DNRTFA.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There are counter-measures. Some career criminals dip their finger tips in acid to rid of them of prints. I'm 172% sure the same can be done with one's face.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: There are counter-measures. Some career criminals dip their finger tips in acid to rid of them of prints. I'm 172% sure the same can be done with one's face.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it's a shame nyt bought all of buzzfeed's good staff and now they do 3 kardashian headlines for every 1 deeply upsetting investigative journalism piece
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What sort of savage eats meatballs with vodka sauce?  Meatballs need to be slow cooked in a deep red tomato sauce.  And with penne?
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: What sort of savage eats meatballs with vodka sauce?  Meatballs need to be slow cooked in a deep red tomato sauce.  And with penne?


It's not what you eat, it's what dish you are.

Penne alla vodka was created in the 1980s and is fashionable. First courses have cream, so subby tends to be early.

Finally, the hearty meatballs indicate that under the suave, fashionable exterior is a complicated person with big emotions and an even bigger control over them.

Subby, am I wrong?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Chinese government tried facial recognition technology to identify Hong Kong protestors. The software came back with, "These guys all look the same to us."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hate to be racist, but all white people look alike. They really do.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sure. Vodka "sauce." <wink, wink>
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like cheese
 
