(Right Wing Watch)   Stock up on food buckets, the Covid-19 test is a smokescreen for zombies   (rightwingwatch.org) divider line
posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Apr 2021 at 10:33 PM



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No.

F*ck off.

And keep f*cking off.

While eating sh*t.

And liking it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, son, you're seriously behind the curve on the zombie thing. I'm embarrassed for you.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his angle now? Trying to sell 'zombie preparation kits'
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The zombies are just his followers, so no worries.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Zombies! I see zombies!!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hating zombies is very unchristian.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like somebody ate his brains years ago
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA


I see Bakker, I share the buckets.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Double tap."  - Zombie Land, 1
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus was a zombie for a bit.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So help me, if his Bakker Buckets now will come with zombie repellant....
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 80s I saw that f*cker get crushed. He wasnt crushed enough apparently.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kegluneq: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOH37W0j​PpA]

I see Bakker, I share the buckets.


God damn it, I was just about to post that.

I don't have the words to accurately convey how both scary and hilarious that video is. It's scary because those people are 100% serious about this shiat. It's hilarious for the same reason.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Hating zombies is very unchristian.


Jesus was a zombie.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fool and his money are soon parted, and there are millions of fools.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds farking awesome and metal as fark.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim was once into zombies

Fark user imageView Full Size


/and fark cancer
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I thought he died recently. But here he is, out there talking about zombies like a...

Hang on a sec... Oh....


Oh crap.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: The zombies are just his followers, so no worries.


The guy went to prison for fraud (and a touch of rape) and managed to pick up where he left off with these rubes. How do I get me some of that money?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alex Jones will eat your ass.

There's songs about it.
Horrible songs that I can't embed.
You're welcome.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: lectos: The zombies are just his followers, so no worries.

The guy went to prison for fraud (and a touch of rape) and managed to pick up where he left off with these rubes. How do I get me some of that money?


Step 1:  Be a sociopath...
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this guy is just trying to sell his paintings...check out that spread.
Fark user imageView Full Size
If he had some paintings of zombies and their appetites of demons in humans, I might be interested...but big cats?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheres the conspiracy theory line where you get locked up because youre a danger to society?

Seems to me these guys crossed the line several years ago.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon reflection.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Bowen: lectos: The zombies are just his followers, so no worries.

The guy went to prison for fraud (and a touch of rape) and managed to pick up where he left off with these rubes. How do I get me some of that money?

Step 1:  Be a sociopath...

Step 2: Eat a sociopath...
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: No.

F*ck off.

And keep f*cking off.

While eating sh*t.

And liking it.


first oblig post done

Kegluneq: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOH37W0j​PpA]

I see Bakker, I share the buckets.


second oblig post done

Folks, somebody hit the lights.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's the Army manual for dealing with a zombie apocalypse they talk about here:

http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnn/2014/ima​g​es/05/16/dod.zombie.apocalypse.plan.pd​f
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this Covid thing taught me one thing: the people who brag about being prepared for the Zombie Apocalypse will be among the first to get turned into zombies.
 
Arumat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It must be exciting to exist at Blackwatch Plaid levels of fear all day every day.  And by "exciting" I mean exhausting.  How do they manage to keep it going for years?  I'd expect a sane human would burn themselves out after a month.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll just make my way to Jim Bakker's house, kill him, and live there.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bowen: lectos: The zombies are just his followers, so no worries.

The guy went to prison for fraud (and a touch of rape) and managed to pick up where he left off with these rubes. How do I get me some of that money?


Get rid of your morals and be willing to take money from people who don't have any to spare.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kegluneq: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOH37W0j​PpA]

I see Bakker, I share the buckets.


I saw another review of those buckets that said to make the food even barely edible, you have to put way more water in it than the instructions call for.  Since they are supposedly for eating in a situation where water may be rare -- certainly water safe to cook with -- that's a problem.
 
Eclectic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Any civilised nation would shut him and his ilk down.

Farking charlatans. Eat shiat and die, you christofascist con-man.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Kegluneq: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOH37W0j​PpA]

I see Bakker, I share the buckets.

God damn it, I was just about to post that.

I don't have the words to accurately convey how both scary and hilarious that video is. It's scary because those people are 100% serious about this shiat. It's hilarious for the same reason.


You know it's almost funny to me. That guy with the blood moon nonsense and the revoltingly wrong story about Adam declaring god as king almost seems to phase Jim Bakker. Not that it matters but it's flagrantly wrong, ask any Rabbi.

But then he launches into his tirade about the buckets and I just fall to pieces. If you're curious people have bought and tried that food.....it's rated as extremely bad.

/wow
 
culebra
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jim Bakker Food Bucket Song
Youtube ZtGYl3rrDsc
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: mrparks: Hating zombies is very unchristian.

Jesus was a zombie.


That's the joke, broh.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

culebra: [YouTube video: Jim Bakker Food Bucket Song]


Alex Jones Will Eat Your Leftist Ass (remix) | Song A Day #4145
Youtube o5EKuIus-oE
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/what a zombie food bucket might look like
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jim Bakker leads people to pray to God.

My first thought when reading anything about him is: Good God! or Jesus Christ!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Kegluneq: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rOH37W0j​PpA]

I see Bakker, I share the buckets.

I saw another review of those buckets that said to make the food even barely edible, you have to put way more water in it than the instructions call for.  Since they are supposedly for eating in a situation where water may be rare -- certainly water safe to cook with -- that's a problem.


One of the funnier things about "Far Cry 5" was the many prepper bunkers you got to loot stocked with huge buckets labeled "dried food". Nobody was ever eating those, however...
 
Dirk Matter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jokes on him! I've been eating women for decades!
 
Gergesa
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But what does a zombie look like?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

culebra: [YouTube video: Jim Bakker Food Bucket Song]


Jesus farking Christ.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gergesa: But what does a zombie look like?

[Fark user image 427x640]
[Fark user image 236x353][Fark user image 236x352][Fark user image 850x478]


I think I've shared this story before.

The only con I ever went to there was a lady cosplaying as a Silent Hill 2 nurse. Head to toe and covered eyes. She was doing the jerky movements from the game.

Scared the fracken crap out of innocent li'l me. That new tall RE game lady ain't got nothing on that.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dkulprit: This sounds farking awesome and metal as fark.


I mean, if I had the knowledge, money, and facilities to engineer a highly infectious, targeted virus you can be damn sure I'd go the extra mile and have it make zombies!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tell him to bring a zombie down to King's Landing as proof that the army of the dead is real.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet he thought of this on Easter Sunday.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CDC zombie page
 
