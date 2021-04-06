 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   Honey, we will not be having kids   (kcrg.com) divider line
49
    More: Interesting, Des Moines, Iowa, Iowa House, DES MOINES, House Republicans, Senate file, new bill, Des Moines Register, health care professionals  
•       •       •

1323 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 10:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How is this even a thing? How??
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK.....
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??


Because it's still 1930 in some places.
But, now I'm wondering what the deal is for tubal ligation, because you certainly don't need a hysterectomy to not have kids. And sometimes the cause for needing a hysterectomy is life-threatening.

As an aside, in the '60s my mom couldn't get a car loan without my dad's signature, and she worked, too.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Also doctors need to stop denying hysterectomies or second guessing the decisions of women who request them, even if they're young and never had kids.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??


Republicans. Everyone should know by now that if you have to ask why an asinine law is on the books somewhere, it's Republicans.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....for dinner
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??


Misogyny.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.


Doctors question you pretty hard, and I assume are reluctant to or refuse to perform the surgery if you give the wrong answers. At least, I've read accounts of such, and that was my own experience.

I had three so the guy was like "Oh OK, you're good" but if I'd said none or one I bet it'd have been A Whole Thing to get him to do it, if I even could, and I bet money he'd have roped my wife in to question her too, in that case, if I didn't just drop it.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.


shot back during my 1st marriage after our second kid my ex wanted to get her tubes tied. was told by our pcp no as she was only in her 20's and she might one day want to have more kids.  but i ask if i could get sniped and was told sure np.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get bothered by people who use words without knowing what they mean. It always gives me a huge hysterectomy on the side of my head.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Republicans. Everyone should know by now that if you have to ask why an asinine law is on the books somewhere, it's Republicans.


Okay, I was ready to knee jerk there too, but I did a little more reading in the issue and apparently it is not actually the law in Iowa, just that some doctors and medical centers are requiring it for God-knows-what ass-backwards reason.  This would make it illegal for them to require it.  And the bill was actually introduced by a Republican and passed the Iowa House unanimously, but hit a road block in the Senate because they "wanted more information."
 
covalesj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.


Well...vasectomies are reversable... removing one's womb isn't.

... but before folks explode..I agree on removing the law... but there are some serious problems in your relationship if, in either direction, you of mucking with your reproductive capabilities without talking about it with your spouse.
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.


I tried getting sterilized but the Dr. was adamant that I would change my mind and strongly pushed birth control instead. I found out from another Dr that apparently they just want to protect themselves from litigation because they had too many women or their spouses sue for "convincing a woman she needed an irreversible, unnecessary and life-changing surgery. The logic is that women stop being able to have kids at 50 and there are a lot of other alternatives to permanent sterilization.

But yeah, its still much much easier for guys to get permanently sterilized than women.

Unless you're a Native American woman, then they absolutely want you to have a hysterectomy. "You can just have a womb transplant when you're ready to have kids!" They said. Hell, sometimes they don't even tell you. "Oh yeah its totally normal to lose fertility after an appendectomy."

/Eugenics? In MY America? Its more common than you think.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??


Somebody must have been opposed to permabortions.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No kids. Tried for a vasectomy at 32. Doctor was unwilling to write the referral. Ended up getting it done at 39.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.

Doctors question you pretty hard, and I assume are reluctant to or refuse to perform the surgery if you give the wrong answers. At least, I've read accounts of such, and that was my own experience.

I had three so the guy was like "Oh OK, you're good" but if I'd said none or one I bet it'd have been A Whole Thing to get him to do it, if I even could, and I bet money he'd have roped my wife in to question her too, in that case, if I didn't just drop it.


This.  It is an elective surgery so the doctor gets to decide if he wants to do it or not.  One of the questions is usually something like "have you talked to your wife about this?".  The consent form is a way of documenting that you talked to your wife.  If she doesn't sign it, then the doctor assumes you are lying and doesn't perform the vasectomy.

Your body your choice, but at some ethical level the doctor cares that you aren't doing something that will damage your relationship (or at least doesn't want a crazy wife on his case).  If shiat really is so bad that you can't talk to your wife, then you should get divorced.  After it's finalized go back to the doctor and explain that your marriage didn't work out and you are doing it so you can rawdog milfs.

/it also keeps the doctor off the hook for having to explain how simultaneously your vasectomy was a success and your wife got pregnant
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This in the place where you're likely to find morons belching out about sharia law.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-life women should be required to seek a man's signature before any procedures that affect their fertility.

I'm not totally unreasonable - they can use their spouse, their father, or their religious leader.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Because it's still 1930 in some places.
But, now I'm wondering what the deal is for tubal ligation, because you certainly don't need a hysterectomy to not have kids. And sometimes the cause for needing a hysterectomy is life-threatening.

As an aside, in the '60s my mom couldn't get a car loan without my dad's signature, and she worked, too.


Hell, women RNs/MDs who were married to MDs routinely went unpaid if they worked within our university system, up until the early 1970s. It was policy.

The ones who rebelled and went into private practice instead got labeled as petty old biatches and the like.  My dad's mentor was one of the first women practitioners around here... she was an angry person for being outcast/treated like that, but she otherwise stuck to her guns and was a great physician who could teach n00bs like the dickens.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Because women suddenly wake up with the urge to get themselves a hysterectomy. Just for the lulz. A female friend of mine pretty much told me it was the equivalent of renouncing the entirety of their womanhood.
"Like a man getting his balls cut off" were her last words on the matter
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ng2810: duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.

I tried getting sterilized but the Dr. was adamant that I would change my mind and strongly pushed birth control instead. I found out from another Dr that apparently they just want to protect themselves from litigation because they had too many women or their spouses sue for "convincing a woman she needed an irreversible, unnecessary and life-changing surgery. The logic is that women stop being able to have kids at 50 and there are a lot of other alternatives to permanent sterilization.

But yeah, its still much much easier for guys to get permanently sterilized than women.

Unless you're a Native American woman, then they absolutely want you to have a hysterectomy. "You can just have a womb transplant when you're ready to have kids!" They said. Hell, sometimes they don't even tell you. "Oh yeah its totally normal to lose fertility after an appendectomy."

/Eugenics? In MY America? Its more common than you think.


"look man we just want to put up this rabbit proof fence is all"
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.


Went to the local Planned Parenthood to get one as a 35th birthday present for myself. I went through a brief screening asking why I wanted one and if I had a partner and how she felt about it etc.

Told them I have never wanted kids and have been in a relationship for years with someone who has never wanted kids. They basically said "Great! See you in two weeks and don't forget to shave your balls."

A few years down the road, I meet my current wife, who has a hysterectomy. Turns out she had tried to get one for years, using the same explanations I had given. No dice. It wasn't until she had some medical issues that needed surgery and a doctor with a new Hysterectomy5000 machine he was itching to test out to make it happen.

tl;dr double standards are real in reproductive health
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Misogyny.


This. So much this.

The fact that a law is even NEEDED says a lot more about us then the fact that the law may pass.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: No kids. Tried for a vasectomy at 32. Doctor was unwilling to write the referral. Ended up getting it done at 39.


Yeah, I had to sign off my husband's vasectomy, they made me come in and sign a form, even though we were both in our forties. It was kind of like what's good for the goose is good for the gander. But still. It's your body, you should be able to make that decision.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covalesj: duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.

Well...vasectomies are reversable... removing one's womb isn't.

... but before folks explode..I agree on removing the law... but there are some serious problems in your relationship if, in either direction, you of mucking with your reproductive capabilities without talking about it with your spouse.


What are you twelve? Why would you compare the two? One is a matter of birth control the other is usually due to cancer
 
blodyholy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Iczer: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Republicans. Everyone should know by now that if you have to ask why an asinine law is on the books somewhere, it's Republicans.

Okay, I was ready to knee jerk there too, but I did a little more reading in the issue and apparently it is not actually the law in Iowa, just that some doctors and medical centers are requiring it for God-knows-what ass-backwards reason.  This would make it illegal for them to require it.  And the bill was actually introduced by a Republican and passed the Iowa House unanimously, but hit a road block in the Senate because they "wanted more information."


First of all, username checks out.

Second of all, banning a spouses consent requirement for anything to do with their body is a good thing, right? (Aside from the extreme.)

Unless I'm misunderstanding, or am too drunk to comprehend this correctly, this is a good thing, no?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

snowshovel: ....for dinner


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

blodyholy: Dr. Nick Riviera: Iczer: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Republicans. Everyone should know by now that if you have to ask why an asinine law is on the books somewhere, it's Republicans.

Okay, I was ready to knee jerk there too, but I did a little more reading in the issue and apparently it is not actually the law in Iowa, just that some doctors and medical centers are requiring it for God-knows-what ass-backwards reason.  This would make it illegal for them to require it.  And the bill was actually introduced by a Republican and passed the Iowa House unanimously, but hit a road block in the Senate because they "wanted more information."

First of all, username checks out.

Second of all, banning a spouses consent requirement for anything to do with their body is a good thing, right? (Aside from the extreme.)

Unless I'm misunderstanding, or am too drunk to comprehend this correctly, this is a good thing, no?


I think the confusion is because a Republican is pushing a pro-women policy.
 
redsquid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thankfully the Democrats in Iowa finally stood up to the Rethuglican cis/het patriarchy to prevent A Handmaid's Tale from happening!!!!
Oh wait... hmm, this article doesn't reinforce my preconceived notions at all! Quick, back to Jezebel!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

covalesj: duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.

Well...vasectomies are reversable... removing one's womb isn't.

... but before folks explode..I agree on removing the law... but there are some serious problems in your relationship if, in either direction, you of mucking with your reproductive capabilities without talking about it with your spouse.


What if you don't have a spouse? Should some nameless, faceless man who may or may never exist be considered?

/ exactly something I went through trying to get my tubes tied in the late '70s and '80s
// took 8 years of trying
/// then, three years later, I had early natural menopause at 32
//// crazy ass joke of the universe
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Good. Also doctors need to stop denying hysterectomies or second guessing the decisions of women who request them, even if they're young and never had kids.



If the subject was tubal ligation, I would completely agree with you. If you don't want children, you don't have to have them and it's no one's business but your own.

I also think it's crazy that we need a law to spell out that in the presence of a medical condition a woman does not  require the consent of a spouse to undergo a hysterectomy. 

I am not, however, comfortable with the concept of removing organs on request when not in the presence of a medical condition.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.


I live in the libbiest of lib states, and yet when I went to get snipped when I was 36 or so, after our 2nd kid, the doctor asked me to get my wife's signature.  I was OK with that and she was OK with that.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A hysterectomy is a removal of the whole uterus. That happens when there's something major wrong, not just not wanting kids. If they just don't want kids they get their tubes tied. Any medical facility that requires the husband's signature for a hysterectomy needs to lose their license. My sister, who was ~50, almost bled to death from uterine fibroids. She wanted them to take the whole damn thing out, and they wouldn't.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: fallingcow: duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.

Doctors question you pretty hard, and I assume are reluctant to or refuse to perform the surgery if you give the wrong answers. At least, I've read accounts of such, and that was my own experience.

I had three so the guy was like "Oh OK, you're good" but if I'd said none or one I bet it'd have been A Whole Thing to get him to do it, if I even could, and I bet money he'd have roped my wife in to question her too, in that case, if I didn't just drop it.

This.  It is an elective surgery so the doctor gets to decide if he wants to do it or not.  One of the questions is usually something like "have you talked to your wife about this?".  The consent form is a way of documenting that you talked to your wife.  If she doesn't sign it, then the doctor assumes you are lying and doesn't perform the vasectomy.

Your body your choice, but at some ethical level the doctor cares that you aren't doing something that will damage your relationship (or at least doesn't want a crazy wife on his case).  If shiat really is so bad that you can't talk to your wife, then you should get divorced.  After it's finalized go back to the doctor and explain that your marriage didn't work out and you are doing it so you can rawdog milfs.

/it also keeps the doctor off the hook for having to explain how simultaneously your vasectomy was a success and your wife got pregnant


I got mine without having that question asked. You and I are both in IL. It's not a legal issue, it's a matter of activist doctors. Get a new dr
 
blodyholy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: blodyholy: Dr. Nick Riviera: Iczer: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Republicans. Everyone should know by now that if you have to ask why an asinine law is on the books somewhere, it's Republicans.

Okay, I was ready to knee jerk there too, but I did a little more reading in the issue and apparently it is not actually the law in Iowa, just that some doctors and medical centers are requiring it for God-knows-what ass-backwards reason.  This would make it illegal for them to require it.  And the bill was actually introduced by a Republican and passed the Iowa House unanimously, but hit a road block in the Senate because they "wanted more information."

First of all, username checks out.

Second of all, banning a spouses consent requirement for anything to do with their body is a good thing, right? (Aside from the extreme.)

Unless I'm misunderstanding, or am too drunk to comprehend this correctly, this is a good thing, no?

I think the confusion is because a Republican is pushing a pro-women policy.


Got it...makes sense. (Non-native Iowa resident here, who hates most of our Government.) I honestly had not heard of this bill...it hasn't been widely publicized as much as the 'no need for a permit to purchase a handgun' bill.

Imagine that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: This in the place where you're likely to find morons belching out about sharia law.


And you are the first one to bring it up...
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: A hysterectomy is a removal of the whole uterus. That happens when there's something major wrong, not just not wanting kids. If they just don't want kids they get their tubes tied. Any medical facility that requires the husband's signature for a hysterectomy needs to lose their license. My sister, who was ~50, almost bled to death from uterine fibroids. She wanted them to take the whole damn thing out, and they wouldn't.


Oh crap! I told my wife I had a hysterotomy appointment this morning to cover for my fishing time. No wonder she wasn't home when I got back.
 
Nora Gretz [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Which spouse?
 
wademh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Because it's still 1930 in some places.
But, now I'm wondering what the deal is for tubal ligation, because you certainly don't need a hysterectomy to not have kids. And sometimes the cause for needing a hysterectomy is life-threatening.

As an aside, in the '60s my mom couldn't get a car loan without my dad's signature, and she worked, too.


I read many women's accounts of trying to get a tubal ligation and being denied if they had not already had children. It was always some "you might change your mind". I'm sure somewhere there were those MDs who asked if they had talked to their husband/partner about this yet. I don't think I can recall a credible story of a guy being asked the equivalent about a vasectomy. It's a big world, I'm sure the latter has happened somewhere but it's gotta be rare. And sadly, the examples of MDs not listening to the wants of women is not so rare..
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wademh: lindalouwho: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Because it's still 1930 in some places.
But, now I'm wondering what the deal is for tubal ligation, because you certainly don't need a hysterectomy to not have kids. And sometimes the cause for needing a hysterectomy is life-threatening.

As an aside, in the '60s my mom couldn't get a car loan without my dad's signature, and she worked, too.

I read many women's accounts of trying to get a tubal ligation and being denied if they had not already had children. It was always some "you might change your mind". I'm sure somewhere there were those MDs who asked if they had talked to their husband/partner about this yet. I don't think I can recall a credible story of a guy being asked the equivalent about a vasectomy. It's a big world, I'm sure the latter has happened somewhere but it's gotta be rare. And sadly, the examples of MDs not listening to the wants of women is not so rare..


Shoot, I even told them that back when I played with Barbie dolls, Barbie never married Ken and had kids. I always knew I wasn't having kids.

And there are people who wonder why Roe v Wade was so necessary.
 
wademh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: covalesj: duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.

Well...vasectomies are reversable... removing one's womb isn't.

... but before folks explode..I agree on removing the law... but there are some serious problems in your relationship if, in either direction, you of mucking with your reproductive capabilities without talking about it with your spouse.

What if you don't have a spouse? Should some nameless, faceless man who may or may never exist be considered?

/ exactly something I went through trying to get my tubes tied in the late '70s and '80s
// took 8 years of trying
/// then, three years later, I had early natural menopause at 32
//// crazy ass joke of the universe


It's a sadly common story. Sorry I didn't read ahead before I posted above. I've noted a few guys saying they were queried about their spouse. But I know guys who got snipped at 18 and all they had to say was that they were sure it's what they wanted.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iczer: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Republicans. Everyone should know by now that if you have to ask why an asinine law is on the books somewhere, it's Republicans.


Lol, no.
The answer is "men".
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I use an IUD which is just tons of fun every few years when I have to switch it out.
Getting that was hard enough.
The first doctor insisted it was impossible for a childless woman in this country. Simply NOT DONE. Went to another clinic the next day and the doctor said sure we can set you up right now.
My husband and I talked to a doctor about a vasectomy or tubal ligation and were told "regulations" say we have to have at least two kids. There's no law about that and even websites we checked say the regulations are up to the doctor to decide.
I'm 35. At this point I'll be hitting menopause before We find a place that will agree to a pipe cut. Boo.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In other news, parts of the US still so backward that they had laws requiring a spouse's consent in the first place.
 
wademh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Omnis_evil_twin: I use an IUD which is just tons of fun every few years when I have to switch it out.
Getting that was hard enough.
The first doctor insisted it was impossible for a childless woman in this country. Simply NOT DONE. Went to another clinic the next day and the doctor said sure we can set you up right now.
My husband and I talked to a doctor about a vasectomy or tubal ligation and were told "regulations" say we have to have at least two kids. There's no law about that and even websites we checked say the regulations are up to the doctor to decide.
I'm 35. At this point I'll be hitting menopause before We find a place that will agree to a pipe cut. Boo.


You know, there are all sorts of community apps out there that can tell you where to find all sorts of things. I wonder if a group of women could get together and let each other know who is willing to do a tubal ligation on request. Odds are, 90% of the providers will be female gynecologists who are not also obstetricians. If you're still looking, I do suggest you avoid obstetricians. No guarantee but there's a clue in there. .
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

duppy: Gonna go out on a limb and guess that there's rarely, if ever, such a requirement for vasectomies.


My dad got a vasectomy without telling my mom that he was going to do it.  While I agree his body, his choice, making that choice unilaterally is not the stuff healthy relationships are made of.

I know a woman who had to fight to get a hysterectomy because she was young, and I had a teacher who was forced to carry a dead baby to full term because of anti-abortion laws because it would have been a late term abortion (6 months).

We regulate people's bodies way too much.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Iczer: dodecahedron: How is this even a thing? How??

Republicans. Everyone should know by now that if you have to ask why an asinine law is on the books somewhere, it's Republicans.

Okay, I was ready to knee jerk there too, but I did a little more reading in the issue and apparently it is not actually the law in Iowa, just that some doctors and medical centers are requiring it for God-knows-what ass-backwards reason.  This would make it illegal for them to require it.  And the bill was actually introduced by a Republican and passed the Iowa House unanimously, but hit a road block in the Senate because they "wanted more information."


I never thought I would see the day when Republicans stood up for women's autonomy over their own bodies. Here we are. Congratulations, Republicans. You've done well on this one. Let it never be said that I won't praise the other side when they get something right.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.