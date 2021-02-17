 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Rmoney: Corporations are people. California: Cool, have some felony indictments. PG&E: No, not like that
    More: Followup, Chief executive officer, Electric power transmission, PG&E transmission line, Executive officer, Plea, California, Felony, Sonoma County, California  
•       •       •

lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If corporations are people, their board of CEO should be personally responsible. Send them to prison when they break the law.

This whole BS that they can choose when they are or arent a person is a farking joke. They are either not a person or they are a person. They cant be both at the same time.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: If corporations are people, their board of CEO should be personally responsible. Send them to prison when they break the law.

This whole BS that they can choose when they are or arent a person is a farking joke. They are either not a person or they are a person. They cant be both at the same time.


I, for one, won't believe corporations are people until the state executes one.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about an 'eye for an eye'. They destroyed the homes of people in a community, so California destroy the homes of the people in the board room.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now for the real test: can you throw it in prison?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?


If that's the Republican ticket in 2024, I will sigh a sigh of relief because the saner part of the Republican party will have gained some sort of control.

I'm not about to vote for them, unless the Democratic ticket is something like Trump/LaRouche, but I'd much rather have Romney/Kasich be the Republican ticket than, say, Hawley/Cruz.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A corporate death penalty should have been applied to Wells Fargo when they got caught committing fraud on a massive scale.  They should have been broken up and the pieces sold off to the highest bidder.  So long as the corporate system shields businesses from actual responsibility, they should not have the same rights as people.  Even then, they aren't people, dammit.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say their facilities will be under..
<puts on sunglasses>
House Arrest

YEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHH
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang 'em high.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?


Other than "Wow, I wish Romney would run against Trump", I haven't seen a single farker say they'd prefer him to Biden.

You might be making that up.


/I know, I know... Welcome to Fark.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: Trump/LaRouche


That's a level of crazy that is most definitely a sign of the apocalypse.  I'll be stocking up on survivalist gear and heading to the mountains.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw the company in prison for twenty years. It can't engage in business while it's serving its sentence.
Or bring back the corporate death penalty. Corporation is ruled to no longer serve the public interest. Its charter is revoked, and the next week the sheriff auctions off its assets to pay workers, debt, and share holders.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: whidbey: I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?

If that's the Republican ticket in 2024, I will sigh a sigh of relief because the saner part of the Republican party will have gained some sort of control.

I'm not about to vote for them, unless the Democratic ticket is something like Trump/LaRouche, but I'd much rather have Romney/Kasich be the Republican ticket than, say, Hawley/Cruz.


My point is they're all bad.  You say "sane," but what they want is bullshiat and bad for the country.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: I, for one, won't believe corporations are people until the state executes one.


bloobeary: Now for the real test: can you throw it in prison?


I don't know about those things...
but enough of them are on welfare if that counts.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't pg&e already been convicted of a felony (maybe even some form of homicide) for a huge gas main explosion or something?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: kazrak: whidbey: I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?

If that's the Republican ticket in 2024, I will sigh a sigh of relief because the saner part of the Republican party will have gained some sort of control.

I'm not about to vote for them, unless the Democratic ticket is something like Trump/LaRouche, but I'd much rather have Romney/Kasich be the Republican ticket than, say, Hawley/Cruz.

My point is they're all bad.  You say "sane," but what they want is bullshiat and bad for the country.


No shiat.
This is not a revelation.

There are varying levels of bad though.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: A corporate death penalty should have been applied to Wells Fargo when they got caught committing fraud on a massive scale.  They should have been broken up and the pieces sold off to the highest bidder.  So long as the corporate system shields businesses from actual responsibility, they should not have the same rights as people.  Even then, they aren't people, dammit.


Hell, PG&E should have gotten the death penalty for the 2010 San Bruno explosion.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: kazrak: Trump/LaRouche


That's a level of crazy that is most definitely a sign of the apocalypse.


Especially since LaRouche died in 2019.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: whidbey: kazrak: whidbey: I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?

If that's the Republican ticket in 2024, I will sigh a sigh of relief because the saner part of the Republican party will have gained some sort of control.

I'm not about to vote for them, unless the Democratic ticket is something like Trump/LaRouche, but I'd much rather have Romney/Kasich be the Republican ticket than, say, Hawley/Cruz.

My point is they're all bad.  You say "sane," but what they want is bullshiat and bad for the country.

No shiat.
This is not a revelation.

There are varying levels of bad though.


theres "head for the mountains" bad
theres "head for the mountains of canada" bad
and theres "head for the rooftop" bad

so to speak
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: OgreMagi: A corporate death penalty should have been applied to Wells Fargo when they got caught committing fraud on a massive scale.  They should have been broken up and the pieces sold off to the highest bidder.  So long as the corporate system shields businesses from actual responsibility, they should not have the same rights as people.  Even then, they aren't people, dammit.

Hell, PG&E should have gotten the death penalty for the 2010 San Bruno explosion.


I couldn't believe (well I could but still) how quickly that all went away. The state basically told them "don't do it again"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: OgreMagi: kazrak: Trump/LaRouche


That's a level of crazy that is most definitely a sign of the apocalypse.

Especially since LaRouche died in 2019.


There's always Francisco Franco.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: RoyFokker'sGhost: OgreMagi: A corporate death penalty should have been applied to Wells Fargo when they got caught committing fraud on a massive scale.  They should have been broken up and the pieces sold off to the highest bidder.  So long as the corporate system shields businesses from actual responsibility, they should not have the same rights as people.  Even then, they aren't people, dammit.

Hell, PG&E should have gotten the death penalty for the 2010 San Bruno explosion.

I couldn't believe (well I could but still) how quickly that all went away. The state basically told them "don't do it again"


and they kept their word
they found a completely different horrible thing to do to kill people
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is backlash against Citizens United, which was a wrongly decided case. On the other hand, negligence is generally not a criminal act. There is such a thing as criminal negligence but I don't think it includes deterioration of a company's infrastructure.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: OgreMagi: kazrak: Trump/LaRouche


That's a level of crazy that is most definitely a sign of the apocalypse.

Especially since LaRouche died in 2019.


So zombie apocalypse.  My bug out plan stays in place.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: This is backlash against Citizens United, which was a wrongly decided case. On the other hand, negligence is generally not a criminal act. There is such a thing as criminal negligence but I don't think it includes deterioration of a company's infrastructure.


"negligence" usually doesnt run 7-8 figures damages and multiple deaths.  theres a tipping point.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: patrick767: OgreMagi: kazrak: Trump/LaRouche


That's a level of crazy that is most definitely a sign of the apocalypse.

Especially since LaRouche died in 2019.

So zombie apocalypse.  My bug out plan stays in place.


As long as he doesn't start groaning about aliens and nude conspiracies, I'd be okay with it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will PG&E take this to mean that all land under power lines must be desolate wasteland? That's what the power company does around here now with the larger power lines. They cut and slash all vegetation clear to the ground for somewhere around a 100 ft wide swath under the lines. Never mind just taking out trees that could grow into the lines. Everything must go: trees, shrubs, grasses, weeds, everything.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: Iworkformsn: RoyFokker'sGhost: OgreMagi: A corporate death penalty should have been applied to Wells Fargo when they got caught committing fraud on a massive scale.  They should have been broken up and the pieces sold off to the highest bidder.  So long as the corporate system shields businesses from actual responsibility, they should not have the same rights as people.  Even then, they aren't people, dammit.

Hell, PG&E should have gotten the death penalty for the 2010 San Bruno explosion.

I couldn't believe (well I could but still) how quickly that all went away. The state basically told them "don't do it again"

and they kept their word
they found a completely different horrible thing to do to kill people


PG&E isn't entirely responsible for the wild fires.  A lot of it falls on the state government.  Brush clearing and controlled burns weren't happening because you need fire roads to get the crews to remote locations, which were rejected for environmental reasons.  The controlled burns were always rejected by the Air Quality Management District for environmental reasons.  The result, an even bigger environmental disaster.   I'm not defending PG&E at all.  They are also responsible, but there is plenty of blame to go around.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kazrak: whidbey: I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?

If that's the Republican ticket in 2024, I will sigh a sigh of relief because the saner part of the Republican party will have gained some sort of control.

I'm not about to vote for them, unless the Democratic ticket is something like Trump/LaRouche, but I'd much rather have Romney/Kasich be the Republican ticket than, say, Hawley/Cruz.


Yeah it's sane to be part of a fascist party.

Yep, thats what sane means.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: If corporations are people, their board of CEO should be personally responsible. Send them to prison when they break the law.

This whole BS that they can choose when they are or arent a person is a farking joke. They are either not a person or they are a person. They cant be both at the same time.


It should be simple. Corporate "personhood" should be for what it was invented for: the company being able to sign contracts and be able to sue and be sued, to conduct financial transactions, etc. That legal fiction is useful. It should not mean a company can be a citizen or is entitled to human rights.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Now for the real test: can you throw it in prison?


Back in the old days, they'd just slaughter every one and animal in the town and burn it to the ground.  Corporation fit very much into this scenario.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vern: OgreMagi: patrick767: OgreMagi: kazrak: Trump/LaRouche


That's a level of crazy that is most definitely a sign of the apocalypse.

Especially since LaRouche died in 2019.

So zombie apocalypse.  My bug out plan stays in place.

As long as he doesn't start groaning about aliens and nude conspiracies, I'd be okay with it.


Trump or LaRouche?
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: WastrelWay: This is backlash against Citizens United, which was a wrongly decided case. On the other hand, negligence is generally not a criminal act. There is such a thing as criminal negligence but I don't think it includes deterioration of a company's infrastructure.

"negligence" usually doesnt run 7-8 figures damages and multiple deaths.  theres a tipping point.


Incorrect. Negligence is a legal concept that has nothing to do with the amount of money involved.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: This is backlash against Citizens United, which was a wrongly decided case. On the other hand, negligence is generally not a criminal act. There is such a thing as criminal negligence but I don't think it includes deterioration of a company's infrastructure.


Depends if you do zero maintenance and instead keep all the money to yourself.

It would be like an apartment building owner not doing any maintenance work in the last 50 years then one day the building collapses and 40 tenants die. Should the owner go to prison? Hell yes.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: If corporations are people, their board of CEO should be personally responsible. Send them to prison when they break the law.

This whole BS that they can choose when they are or arent a person is a farking joke. They are either not a person or they are a person. They cant be both at the same time.


Hey is everyone noticing now how corporations are not our friends no matter how much money they spend on marketing to make us think they are?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If corporations are people, their board of CEO should be personally responsible. Send them to prison when they break the law.

This whole BS that they can choose when they are or arent a person is a farking joke. They are either not a person or they are a person. They cant be both at the same time.


It's sort of like saying, "Sure, my head planned to murder the guy.  But when he was being murdered, that was all my body doing that.  You can't blame the head for murdering the guy, that's ridiculous."
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: whidbey: kazrak: whidbey: I can't wait until he runs for President and a bunch of Farkers think it's a good idea.

Romney/Kasich. Amirite?

AMIRITE?

If that's the Republican ticket in 2024, I will sigh a sigh of relief because the saner part of the Republican party will have gained some sort of control.

I'm not about to vote for them, unless the Democratic ticket is something like Trump/LaRouche, but I'd much rather have Romney/Kasich be the Republican ticket than, say, Hawley/Cruz.

My point is they're all bad.  You say "sane," but what they want is bullshiat and bad for the country.

No shiat.
This is not a revelation.

There are varying levels of bad though.


I don't know if I'd bother. The "All Republicans are exactly the same" people generally think that Biden is also a Republican.

Now, don't get me wrong, Romney being President with an all-Republican Congress would be a very bad thing. However, it wouldn't be "end the country" bad, and with a highly Democratic Congress you may actually get a few good things through. You ain't getting shiat with the Hawley/DeSantis/Cruz types no matter what, and they'd be stupid enough to try some "The vote was fake, let's take over the Capital" bullshiat
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How are they going to get gas and electricity without utilities?
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not going to believe that corporations are people until Texas executes one.
 
gump59
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: lolmao500: If corporations are people, their board of CEO should be personally responsible. Send them to prison when they break the law.

This whole BS that they can choose when they are or arent a person is a farking joke. They are either not a person or they are a person. They cant be both at the same time.

Hey is everyone noticing now how corporations are not our friends no matter how much money they spend on marketing to make us think they are?


The situation with the voting laws is certainly putting them in a situation they don't like.  The party that bends over backwards for them is farking over the most basic rights of both their consumers and employees...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
U.S. District William Alsup, who has repeatedly lambasted PG&E for its shoddy maintenance of its equipment, is currently considering ordering proposed changes that could result in the utility being forced to turn off its power lines even more frequently than it has in recent years during dry and windy conditions to reduce the chances of causing more deadly fires.

This should be fun when PG&E shuts off power to most of rural Northern California every time the winds are above 10 MPH.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This whole BS that they can choose when they are or arent a person is a farking joke. They are either not a person or they are a person. They cant be both at the same time.


They can if their waveform hasn't collapsed.

/the is-a-person term is always orthogonal to legal operators
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: oopsboom: Iworkformsn: RoyFokker'sGhost: OgreMagi: A corporate death penalty should have been applied to Wells Fargo when they got caught committing fraud on a massive scale.  They should have been broken up and the pieces sold off to the highest bidder.  So long as the corporate system shields businesses from actual responsibility, they should not have the same rights as people.  Even then, they aren't people, dammit.

Hell, PG&E should have gotten the death penalty for the 2010 San Bruno explosion.

I couldn't believe (well I could but still) how quickly that all went away. The state basically told them "don't do it again"

and they kept their word
they found a completely different horrible thing to do to kill people

PG&E isn't entirely responsible for the wild fires.  A lot of it falls on the state government.  Brush clearing and controlled burns weren't happening because you need fire roads to get the crews to remote locations, which were rejected for environmental reasons.  The controlled burns were always rejected by the Air Quality Management District for environmental reasons.  The result, an even bigger environmental disaster.   I'm not defending PG&E at all.  They are also responsible, but there is plenty of blame to go around.


True, but the fires originated due to problems with PG&E equipment and infrastructure.   The utility has right-of-ways and they're responsible for keeping those clear.  The spread might be due to issues the state has control over, but the point of origin was under PG&E's care.

Also, instead of disassembling the company, put them under state and federal control.  Auditors, engineers, etc, examine and pass or deny policy decisions.  Root out the bottom line oriented corporate culture, and get them to do their job right.  About 20 years ought to do it.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anuran: Throw the company in prison for twenty years. It can't engage in business while it's serving its sentence.
Or bring back the corporate death penalty. Corporation is ruled to no longer serve the public interest. Its charter is revoked, and the next week the sheriff auctions off its assets to pay workers, debt, and share holders.


The problem is, it's assets are worthless without a ruling that basically says "You can triple electricity rates".  Nobody will bid on any of it, at least not for more than scrap value.  Meanwhile, Northern California has no electricity provider.

I think the only solution is a very expensive state takeover, frankly.  It would be nice if Biden and the Feds could help out here.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: I'm not going to believe that corporations are people until Texas executes one.


Looks like it's trying to get a couple of them "put to sleep".
https://fortune.com/2021/02/17/texas-​p​ower-outage-update-failures-chip-facto​ries-automakers/
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: I'm not going to believe that corporations are people until Texas executes one.


You're in luck.  Gov. Abbott just picked Coca Cola for that.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A state can simply withdraw a business charter or license. Uses to be a regular thing, back when states required corporations to explain every two years how their existence benefitted the community (as opposed to other business types). Open-ended chartering of organizations is not good policy period.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FDR had the right idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
