(Vice)   Study of online porn sites finds that 1 of 8 suggested videos contains sexual violence. Difficulty: Study based not on video content but on keywords in titles, the most common being "stepmother"   (vice.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if there's one way to always know exactly what's going to be in a porn video, it's the keywords assigned to it. The Internet has laws just like robots do, and the prime Internet law is Porn Keywords May Not Lie. Well, maybe it's not the prime Internet law, but it's up there. Like, maybe law three or four, I'll have to check. But anyway, keywords are serious business. That's how you know, for example, that when you type "amateur" as one of your porn keywords, every video you see will be entirely filmed by and featuring amateurs. Same with "virgin." It's surprising, sometimes, how many virgins are involved in the porn industry, but when you think about the fact that everybody is a virgin at one point in their lives, I guess it makes sense. So, in short, using keywords for this sort of study makes a lot of sense. And don't worry, subby, I won't hold your stepmother fetish against you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I'll bit.e. Off to private browsing...

First ten:
Asian college chick
My first anal
Naughty stepdaughter
Step cousin foursome
Step sis
Brunette nympho
Busty redhead
First big gangbang
My baby mama best friend
Blacked raw - four way gangbang

I don't think there's any violence in those but any hint of under age (like step-whatever) hardly sounds consensual and if it ain't consensaul...

What's missing is something like "guy and girl do it on a date." Normal is too boring?
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this study group hiring?

/asking for a friend
//my penis
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Study linking fantasies and depictions of sexual violence as key driving factors behind acts of sexual violence against unwilling participants to follow, just as soon as they get done linking violent videogames to acts of actual violence.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm the weird one, but I don't see the appeal. I don't want to harm anyone. I don't want to see anybody harmed.

I guess we're all wired differently, but I would like it if those things wouldn't clutter up my search results.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Smacking thighs on dat azz sure does make a lot of noise, but it's consensual and loving. They're keeping it in the family.
 
Elzar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
yeah not sure what is up with all the incest content pushed on <insert literally any porn video site ever>

/ FFS i know quarantine life has been difficult but good jesus there are some sick farks out there...
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's the thing though. What used to be edgy and exciting gets blasé after a while, so one must go looking for that next thing that pushes the boundaries. Now what I wonder is; is this a community of people that are searching for A LOT of edgy porn, or is this our whole society wandering down the path looking increasingly jadedly for the next thing?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So does this include a lil butt slapping and hair pulling? Asking for a friend.
 
germ78
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Step-incest porn seems to be a very popular genre on porn sites.

/...that's what my friends tell me
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just watch porn in foreign languages so I can make up whatever story and dialogue I want anyway.

/"mmm. You taste so blurry!"
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Guy farks girl, loses half his stuff" ain't trending?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

germ78: Step-incest porn seems to be a very popular genre on porn sites.

/...that's what my friends tell me


F, I wish I were a pornographer. I would create "step-incel" porn.

Don't any of you dare steal my idea.
 
valenumr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Buttforce: Study linking fantasies and depictions of sexual violence as key driving factors behind acts of sexual violence against unwilling participants to follow, just as soon as they get done linking violent videogames to acts of actual violence.


I really enjoy violent video games. I have not a single brain cell that connects playing video games with anything to do with reality. I won't comment on my porn fetishes.
 
Greil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Maybe "Bang" is being seen as violent? that's 2/10
 
GodComplex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I completely understand this. At first I was getting exposed to consensual hand holding, then hand holding with intertwined fingers, before going deep into head pats.. I fear I may embrace the degeneracy of cuddling next at this rate. Pray for my soul..
 
Potter82
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is a ton of professional step-child/step-parent and step-sibling porn on the internet featuring adults who are not related in any way.

I'm not sure who this fantasy appeals to but sadly it tends to feature some of the most popular, most attractive porn stars out there so odviously they get a lot of views from people who aren't actually fantasizing about farking a family member.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Is this study group hiring?

/asking for a friend
//my penis


About 15-20 years ago I was working for a big media company that was buying a smaller media company. The smaller company had a pretty extensive porn catalogue (among other properties). I raised my hand in a meeting and said "I volunteer for due diligence."
 
buntz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, it ain't MY thing, and I'm not kink shaming, but I've seen some of these cam girls spank themselves until they have giant welts on their ass.

I mean, to each his own.  But I, personally, don't enjoy watching it.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

germ78: Step-incest porn seems to be a very popular genre on porn sites.

/...that's what my friends tell me


I like how some of them flat out say "we're only step-whatever it's totally different" which is basically them breaking the forth wall to tell us that they're in on the "joke".
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
hitbdsm.com if that's your thing.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What? No Pizza Guy?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

strapp3r: [Fark user image 600x413]


How did they even get in there? Those things hold like 5 t-shirts or 1 pair of jeans maximum.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they check e621?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shostie: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x995]


This is awesome!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I'm told there's a category called "Romantic" on some of the sites that has good stuff and pretty much does away with ridiculous storylines.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seek, and ye shall find.
 
