(The Hill)   Science: Your favorite band, in fact, sucks ass   (thehill.com)
43
698 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 6:40 PM



whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's The Hill derping about now?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about those who love EDM?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those musical traits are highly subjective as are the labels that can be used to describe genres of music.

That is a very, VERY big pile of ambiguity.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: What about those who love EDM?


Think the article was limited to music.

/kidding
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't judge me, you've never heard of them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They aren't wrong
John Trubee A Blind Man's Penis
Youtube -dXDNXZjEoo
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Those musical traits are highly subjective as are the labels that can be used to describe genres of music.

That is a very, VERY big pile of ambiguity.


Nah, I think it's 100% accurate. After all, it successfully and totally categorizes both human traits: logical and empathetic.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cman: What about those who love EDM?



The best scene ever from spaced.
Youtube q9is5gJORl4
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nickelback.

Case closed.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: cman: What about those who love EDM?


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/q9is5gJO​Rl4]


I *love* EDM.  It is awesome in capability but just too expensive for me.
 
Conthan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Allow me to retort.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: What about those who love EDM?


That's Not Music, That's EDM | The Good Place | Comedy Bites
Youtube pO9H-BkxdHc
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cman: What about those who love EDM?


Drugs can make any shiatty music fun.
 
kindms
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ive met more awesome people who enjoy the same music i do, but ive also crossed paths with some really shiatty people at shows so.......

I mean if someone was obsessed with Wagner and 1930s German march music I guess it would be a safe call
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah, finally proof that my personality is "Serial Killer"...good to know.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where we post obscure music?

This is the thread where we post obscure music.

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum - Sleepytime (Spirit Is A Bone)
Youtube _YKjivDwwmI
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cman: What about those who love EDM?


That just means they like boots and pants and boots and pants and boots and pants and boots and pants and boots and pants and boots and pants and boots and pants and boots and pants and...
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Everybody's taste in music sucks. I know this because I have the best taste in music, and it still sucks. No matter what you like, at least 75% of the rest of the world probably hates it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"science"
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: cman: What about those who love EDM?

Drugs can make any shiatty music fun.


What music do you like, ImmutableTenderloin?
 
Conthan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: Everybody's taste in music sucks. I know this because I have the best taste in music, and it still sucks. No matter what you like, at least 75% of the rest of the world probably hates it.


I'm aiming for 90% these days.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're wrong Subs. You're the ass-sucker! Dying Fetus for life! \m/

DYING FETUS - "From Womb to Waste" (Official Music Video)
Youtube E3Td8FXlOIo
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is my taste in music. Judge me as you will.

Holly St. James - That's Not Love
Youtube u5kDsbVPOOI
 
kahnzo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My favorite band is Primus and I already KNOW that.  :)
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well as for me, they kinda got it right, while not mentioned-punk(and Chicago sound type noise rock)-it is probably lumped into the metal/hard rock thing, fans "show a bias towards systemizing, or logic-based thinking, rather than showing empathy" . Pretty accurate in regards to me.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "science"


They list me the second read Myers Briggs.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Either Weird Al, or GWAR.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lost me the second I saw Myers-Briggs.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: cman: What about those who love EDM?

Drugs can make any shiatty music fun.


Let's not Rush to conclusions
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, I am putting this in the same category as when studies show data with a map of the US, But you can switch the title to population density and it would still be right. That study seems a bit vague and not useful.

As is often the case we have to look to the funny papers for the truth for favorite stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My musical mission has always been to explore strange new songs. To seek out new tunes and new instrumentations. Recent or old, to boldly hear what I've not heard before!

Such as and like...

United Soul Association - Sticky boom boom
Youtube sUV-O9naTSQ


/KDHX 88.1: Tune your dial all the way to the left and volume all the way to the right
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: Either Weird Al, or GWAR.

[Fark user image 850x463]


You know what - I would pay good-ass money to see Weird Al and GWAR in concert together.

Once we start doing things like concerts again that is.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maynard will be the first to tell you Tool sucks ass... Buckhead ain't a band though, he's a force unto himself.
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is generally some overlap somewhere but each person exposes the other to different music and scenes, culture etc

normal people call these friends

Hanging out with the same people listening to the same stuff all the time is boring as hell.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All I know is every music app thinks everything I like sounds like Thievery Corporation.

"You like King Crimson. Here's some Thievery Corporation."

"You just listened to Asian Dub Foundation. We think you'll like Thievery Corporation."

"You've been getting into West African Hip Hop. Thievery Corporation."

"Bowie and The Pixies? Thievery Corporation."

"JUST PUT ON THE ZIP TIES AND LISTEN  TO THIEVERY CORPORATION!!!"
 
Conthan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: All I know is every music app thinks everything I like sounds like Thievery Corporation.

"You like King Crimson. Here's some Thievery Corporation."

"You just listened to Asian Dub Foundation. We think you'll like Thievery Corporation."

"You've been getting into West African Hip Hop. Thievery Corporation."

"Bowie and The Pixies? Thievery Corporation."

"JUST PUT ON THE ZIP TIES AND LISTEN  TO THIEVERY CORPORATION!!!"


You have good taste in music and I thought you might like to watch this Thievery Corporation video.

Thievery Corporation - Full Performance (Live on KEXP)
Youtube 5eK6SYVyZRk
 
Eravior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Is this the thread where we post obscure music?

This is the thread where we post obscure music.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_YKjivDw​wmI]


Is Murder By Death obscure? I don't know much about music fandom.

I Came Around
Youtube kvWBJk8baGM


Heard this on Pandora about a year ago, bought their collection, not disappointed.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm into Nick Drake, Sturgill Simpson, Donovan and The B-52s. Empathize with that, motherfarkers!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Is this the thread where we post obscure music?

This is the thread where we post obscure music.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_YKjivDw​wmI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


5000 views is not obscure

https://archive.org/details/ossession​a​ndo_prokofiev
 
Loucifer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have my vehicles broken into 4 times over the last 40 years, 3 of those 4 break-ins my CD's were simply thrown on the ground - none were stolen.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Quicksilver Messenger Service ~ "Fresh Air" 1970 HQ
Youtube SgVq0NJCccI
 
