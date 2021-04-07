 Skip to content
Caption this observant dog
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Where did you leave the Milk Bones?!?"
 
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Goodbye, young Mr. DeVil!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I won't falls for that
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops!  I lose more humans that way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spot enjoys throwing objects off cliffs and watching the human go fetch.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been nice knowing you.

/now with voting enabled
//I have a cold and I'm whacked out on pseudoephedrine
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I love that man"
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon...
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's what you get for trying to feed me lettuce!"
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Drop it' he said. That'll teach him.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" My Dick Is Bigger"

/ Misogynist Dog
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb human, he falls for the fake throw every time.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sigh. I told him over and over again. YOU CAN'T USE A PADDLE AS WINGS!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it's more room on the bed for me.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, um. I'll just stay here then, shall I, sir? Yes."
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU CAN DOOOO IIIIIITTTTTTTT!!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BARK! BARK! BARK! ...  Heh, scares 'em off the cliff every time."
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...  good luck with that..."
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not fetching that. Nope.
 
MyrtleT [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are you going, Master Gaetz?
 
6655321
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nipper hearing his master's voice "Aaaaagh..........."
 
steve1673
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
so, THIS is why the cat knocks things off the table.
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So are you going to throw the ball, or what?
 
