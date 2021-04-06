 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Rookie Royal Navy captain ends his career just like that after he smashes hole in warship causing £100,000 in damage after first attempt at docking in the dark (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
46
    More: Fail, Navy, The Sun, United States Navy, ROYAL Navy captain, News Group Newspapers, Royal Australian Navy, Captain, Newspaper  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm a dock. Your call."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My first attempt at docking in the dark was quite successful. And fun. And didn't set me back £100,000.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he won't command another ship - even if the cause was "wind, tides and equipment failure".  Royal Navy has plenty of Lt. Commanders who haven't put an expensive hole in a warship that would like a crack at the big chair.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"HMS Chiddingfold"? FFS that's mot exactly a name that is going to strike fear into an enemy. What others are there? HMS Wobblingthorpe? HMS Tinklemajig? HMS Whoopsadaisy?

He didn't crash it. The ship tried to take its own life because of the stupid name they'd given it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"plastic hull"  Hmmmm. there's your problem.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moranalytics.comView Full Size


/got nothin'.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's my first day
Youtube 9ZlOhSt_qW0
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "HMS Chiddingfold"? FFS that's mot exactly a name that is going to strike fear into an enemy. What others are there? HMS Wobblingthorpe? HMS Tinklemajig? HMS Whoopsadaisy?

He didn't crash it. The ship tried to take its own life because of the stupid name they'd given it.


If the ship had a spirit animal it would be an unhappy cat in a Halloween costume.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a bright future driving for Swift.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: "plastic hull"  Hmmmm. there's your problem.


Minesweepers and metallic hulls don't mix together well.  Also sounds like the guy panicked upon hitting another ship and overcorrected.

Honestly every pier I've been to is lit up like crazy for night moorings, so that's probably less a factor than implied.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I broke your ship, but I was just too shiatfaced. *hick*
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: "plastic hull"  Hmmmm. there's your problem.


It's a minesweeper, you don't exactly want a metal-hulled ship doing that sort of duty these days, as a lot of mines are probably set up to react to large magnetic fields (such as metal-hulled ships) passing near/over them.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake; its the Sun
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "HMS Chiddingfold"? FFS that's mot exactly a name that is going to strike fear into an enemy. What others are there? HMS Wobblingthorpe? HMS Tinklemajig? HMS Whoopsadaisy?

He didn't crash it. The ship tried to take its own life because of the stupid name they'd given it.


It's Canada, who exactly would they be trying to strike fear into?

/Glorified coast guard.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he maintaining a ridgid labium superius oris?
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(guess what I found...)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame it in the....

cdn.diffords.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "HMS Chiddingfold"? FFS that's mot exactly a name that is going to strike fear into an enemy. What others are there? HMS Wobblingthorpe? HMS Tinklemajig? HMS Whoopsadaisy?

He didn't crash it. The ship tried to take its own life because of the stupid name they'd given it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
netizencain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first time we tried to tie up at a weapons depot in Puget Sound was a disaster.  I was up on the flying bridge with the Operations Officer and when he mumbled, 'Oh shiat... hold on' to those near him we knew it was going to be a good one.  Scraped the ship all the way down the port side on a piling that was missing its fender... just had the bolts sticking out.  Immediately, the Captain had the deck apes out there painting.  The boat was just out of the yard and all nice and shiny.  ha.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: KarmicDisaster: "plastic hull"  Hmmmm. there's your problem.

It's a minesweeper, you don't exactly want a metal-hulled ship doing that sort of duty these days, as a lot of mines are probably set up to react to large magnetic fields (such as metal-hulled ships) passing near/over them.



Magnetic Influence mines are really popular, so that's indeed the reason while pretty much all sweepers utilize plastic or wood hulls.  There are myriad different types of mines, and a number of them are particularly nasty.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Yeah, he won't command another ship - even if the cause was "wind, tides and equipment failure".  Royal Navy has plenty of Lt. Commanders who haven't put an expensive hole in a warship that would like a crack at the big chair.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
£100,000 loss for the Royal Navy?

That's like a whole box of paper clips washing overboard

/used to work government contracts a long time ago
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "HMS Chiddingfold"? FFS that's mot exactly a name that is going to strike fear into an enemy. What others are there? HMS Wobblingthorpe? HMS Tinklemajig? HMS Whoopsadaisy?

He didn't crash it. The ship tried to take its own life because of the stupid name they'd given it.


It's a Minesweeper - it's not like the bloody mines will be more afraid if it was named the Rambo McKillsAlot.

Combat is not a top option for a plastic warship.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: "HMS Chiddingfold"? FFS that's mot exactly a name that is going to strike fear into an enemy. What others are there? HMS Wobblingthorpe? HMS Tinklemajig? HMS Whoopsadaisy?



HMS Shepton Mallet

HMS Primark

HMS Minidoubleroundabout
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

netizencain: The first time we tried to tie up at a weapons depot in Puget Sound was a disaster.  I was up on the flying bridge with the Operations Officer and when he mumbled, 'Oh shiat... hold on' to those near him we knew it was going to be a good one.  Scraped the ship all the way down the port side on a piling that was missing its fender... just had the bolts sticking out.  Immediately, the Captain had the deck apes out there painting.  The boat was just out of the yard and all nice and shiny.  ha.


My dad was on the USS Chambers - destroyer escort radar and someone decided to go fishing with some kind of explosive (probably a grenade) and buckled a hull plate.

When he was on the USS Lindenwald - landing ship dock, they could take on ballast with the empty well deck open to the sea, lure the fish in, close the dock, and drop ballast leaving fish flopping on the boat deck.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least he got his career ending fark up out of the way early. Could have been like my aircraft carrier c.o. and had a collision at sea on his last night underway prior to change of command.

/look up Theodore Roosevelt and Leyte Gulf collision to read about the colossal screw ups.
//he still got promoted to Rear Admiral since he was being paid for it already.
///he ended up riding a desk in the Pentagon before quietly retiring.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: When he was on the USS Lindenwald - landing ship dock, they could take on ballast with the empty well deck open to the sea, lure the fish in, close the dock, and drop ballast leaving fish flopping on the boat deck.


You could call it a...
<puts on sunglasses>
Fishing Expedition

//YEEEEAAAAAHHHH
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's the big deal?
They still have another 9 ships left.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't really shiat on the guy too much, my second ship, USS Montgomery had three seperate holes put in it within a year of commissioning. One from the Panama Canal, one from a tug (seriously), and another from mooring and touching the dock at 2.5 kts.

It's fun piloting warships with terrible hulls.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: My dad was on the USS Chambers - destroyer escort radar and someone decided to go fishing with some kind of explosive (probably a grenade) and buckled a hull plate.


A grenade is a few grams of explosive. It would not buckle a hull plate.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Amateur. I scrammed a nuclear reactor during flight ops.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

netizencain: The first time we tried to tie up at a weapons depot in Puget Sound was a disaster.  I was up on the flying bridge with the Operations Officer and when he mumbled, 'Oh shiat... hold on' to those near him we knew it was going to be a good one.  Scraped the ship all the way down the port side on a piling that was missing its fender... just had the bolts sticking out.  Immediately, the Captain had the deck apes out there painting.  The boat was just out of the yard and all nice and shiny.  ha.


Coworker of mine was a Coastie. On 9/11, 9/12 or so they had to pull in there to pick up an M2 and .50 cal ammo. The guy carrying the heavy machine gun from the dock dropped it in the water. Divers later recovered it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can't start a fire
You can't start a fire without a spark
This gun's for hire
Even if we're just docking in the dark
 
Jeff5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Theeng: ClavellBCMI: KarmicDisaster: "plastic hull"  Hmmmm. there's your problem.

It's a minesweeper, you don't exactly want a metal-hulled ship doing that sort of duty these days, as a lot of mines are probably set up to react to large magnetic fields (such as metal-hulled ships) passing near/over them.


Magnetic Influence mines are really popular, so that's indeed the reason while pretty much all sweepers utilize plastic or wood hulls.  There are myriad different types of mines, and a number of them are particularly nasty.


I am intrigued by the notion that some, by implication, aren't particularly nasty.

They make moderately unpleasant mines?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Halfabee64: My dad was on the USS Chambers - destroyer escort radar and someone decided to go fishing with some kind of explosive (probably a grenade) and buckled a hull plate.

A grenade is a few grams of explosive. It would not buckle a hull plate.


Yeah, I agree, and radar picket ships in the Cold War were not likely loaded up with grenades. - Now a depth charge on the other hand . . .
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Theeng: ClavellBCMI: KarmicDisaster: "plastic hull"  Hmmmm. there's your problem.

It's a minesweeper, you don't exactly want a metal-hulled ship doing that sort of duty these days, as a lot of mines are probably set up to react to large magnetic fields (such as metal-hulled ships) passing near/over them.


Magnetic Influence mines are really popular, so that's indeed the reason while pretty much all sweepers utilize plastic or wood hulls.  There are myriad different types of mines, and a number of them are particularly nasty.

I am intrigued by the notion that some, by implication, aren't particularly nasty.

They make moderately unpleasant mines?


There's Southern MeeMaw Mines - they kill you with kindness

/Oh Baby Jesus bless his little heart
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Halfabee64: My dad was on the USS Chambers - destroyer escort radar and someone decided to go fishing with some kind of explosive (probably a grenade) and buckled a hull plate.

A grenade is a few grams of explosive. It would not buckle a hull plate.



It wasn't a depth charge, which would have been insane, so I don't know what else they might have had onboard.
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not a good time to be on a boat.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Amateur. I scrammed a nuclear reactor during flight ops.


Oops (nuke em here)
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Theeng: ClavellBCMI: KarmicDisaster: "plastic hull"  Hmmmm. there's your problem.

It's a minesweeper, you don't exactly want a metal-hulled ship doing that sort of duty these days, as a lot of mines are probably set up to react to large magnetic fields (such as metal-hulled ships) passing near/over them.


Magnetic Influence mines are really popular, so that's indeed the reason while pretty much all sweepers utilize plastic or wood hulls.  There are myriad different types of mines, and a number of them are particularly nasty.

I am intrigued by the notion that some, by implication, aren't particularly nasty.

They make moderately unpleasant mines?


It's more that are some, like moored contact mines, which are much less likely to kill than drifting mines, or the truly evil shiat like bottom influence or pressure mines set up specifically to ignore the first few ships that pass over.
 
whitroth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My late ex told me that when she was in the Navy, the officer in charge of the exercise pointed out that she had navigated themselves into the middle of a city....
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: My first attempt at docking in the dark was quite successful. And fun. And didn't set me back £100,000.


Did you smash a hole?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Theeng: truly evil shiat like bottom influence or pressure mines set up specifically to ignore the first few ships that pass over


What is evil about that? It's just taking human personification and building it into a mine. NV lookouts might let a couple scout patrols pass without harassing them so that the enemy would get complacent, and then when a real platoon entered the pinch point they would unload on them. It's somehow evil to do that with an unattended mine?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know a guy who can fix it for 90-95k

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

djslowdive: Amateur. I scrammed a nuclear reactor during flight ops.


There are some sentences that can only elicit a thoughtful pause, followed by a muted "oh fark"
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.