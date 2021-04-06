 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   Lake Mead water level expected to drop out the bottom this year   (azcentral.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 5:26 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should people be really living in deserts? What a waste of water. Probably half the cities in nevada, arizona, new mexico shouldnt exist, not with the population they have anyway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any state with water shortages should immediately ban lawns with non-native species.

This is going to get ugly and (more) people are going to die over water rights.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Should people be really living in deserts? What a waste of water. Probably half the cities in nevada, arizona, new mexico shouldnt exist, not with the population they have anyway.


For the most part, it's pretty crazy. I'm originally from FL and always learned in our history books about how the population just exploded once railroads (and eventually air conditioning) became widespread. Just because you can artificially make a climate tolerable doesn't always make it a good idea. Why weren't people living all over FL before about 1900? Because you can't grow anything and it's too far from the rest of America, plus insect-borne disease. There was no "retirement" back then, and free time wasn't always spent at a beach hundreds of miles away.

I love the desert SW, but the population centers always amaze me. At least they're mostly clustered (PHX, LV, etc) compared to places with better water access. SoCal is the bigger problem in the scheme of things.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Should people be really living in deserts? What a waste of water. Probably half the cities in nevada, arizona, new mexico shouldnt exist, not with the population they have anyway.

[Fark user image 421x724]


111F? Try 122F.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate change and over allocation are causing massive issues with the most used river in the world.

A huge fire swept through the region in Colorado that is considered the headwaters of the river. The loss of vegetation means less water / snow is held.
https://coloradosun.com/2020/08/19/gr​i​zzly-creek-fire-threatening-colorado-r​iver-western-water/

As the soil warms, it can no longer hold the same amount of water. The snow / water evaporates faster, meaning less water gets to the streams, creeks and rivers that feed the Colorado River.

Every day I look at 2 graphs. The first is Lake Powell. It sits at 3,566 ft MSL. 2 years ago it was near 3,600 ft MSL. In 2018, 3,611 ft. You can watch the decline. Why does this matter? Think of Lake Powell as the savings account for Lake Mead. Lake Mead is the checking account for those in Phoenix, LA, San Diego, Imperial Valley and other downriver regions.

Lake Mead now sits at 1083 ft MSL. At 1075 tier 1 cut backs begin. In 2020, water levels were at 1098 ft. While the levels do fluctuate In 2012, it was around 1,130 ft. The issue isn't just drought or mega drought. The river suffers from structural deficit that is built into the compact between the 7 states and Mexico that share the river.

The claim is that in 1922 those sitting around the table discussing how to divvy up the river had experienced 2 decades of decidedly wet winters and as such they thought it would always be wet. Thus they based the flows on these years, not knowing the river could not yield what they were told. This is false. They did have the science and did have the people who had done the science. The compact gathering, led by one Herbert Hoover of The Great Depression fame, ignored the science and claimed the river had almost 1/3 more than it actually had.

This convenient lie enabled promises that have never been close to being kept. Utah is pissed because they cannot build a grand pipeline to water the desert in St George. Imperial Valley is furious that no one is helping solve the ecological disaster unfolding on the Salton Sea- an accident of tremendous proportions when California farmers tried to siphon off water to irrigate the desert with.

This goes deeper. If you like eating vegetables in the winter, then you rely on Yuma and Imperial Valley California. Those in Imperial Valley are suffering from the evaporation of the Salton Sea, which kicks up fertilizer and salt into the air, which floats into LA, San Diego and even Phoenix if what I have read is correct.

Tucson relies on groundwater. Their allotment of the river water goes into their aquifers. Phoenix doesn't need it but sure does love to hog on it. The farmers in the center of the state do and will lose everything before the decade is out. Las Vegas built a pipe under Lake Mead to suck out every last drop should Lake Mead go to dead pool- which is where the water is below the outflows. Remember that most dams on the river also generate electricity that feeds the region.

Albuquerque is now using Colorado River water to supplement the ailing Rio Grande. Colorado keeps toying with the idea of pumping water over the Rockies and into the plains on the east side. Wyoming farmers are always upset because they let good water flow on out of there.

Structural issues. Purposeful ignorance of science and the environment. I haven't even touched on Mexico or the fact the river never reaches the Sea of Cortez. At one time paddle boats could navigate up from Guaymas past Yuma and further north to Parker Arizona, home to Lake Havasu.

The River Compact must be renegotiated - and they are working towards that within the next 5 to 6 years. Everyone is going to lose. The arrogance of US Exceptionalism and Capitalism are going to ruin a massive swath of land and bring ruin to those cities that depend on it- LA, San Diego, Phoenix and others- and will do more than that to places that depend on it for tourism, like Las Vegas, Moab. We cannot continue to grow. This system has been maxed out.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You'd think that CA would have a farkton of desalination plants for the non-potable stuff.

This early 20th Century methodology is laughable.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: You'd think that CA would have a farkton of desalination plants for the non-potable stuff.

This early 20th Century methodology is laughable.


Yup. There should be like 20 nuclear power plants and 20 desalination plants under construction right now. There isnt any.

Why? Because murica doesnt deal with problems until its way too late.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Should people be really living in deserts? What a waste of water. Probably half the cities in nevada, arizona, new mexico shouldnt exist, not with the population they have anyway.

[Fark user image image 421x724]


As I sit by our cabin, at a sandy beach on Lake Superior, I smile smugly.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
STOP GROWING GRASS IN THE FARKING DESERT!!!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Make golfers play in cemeteries, and stop watering half the real estate.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's really visible from a plane.  I took this picture almost three years ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who left the water running?
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Think Vegas will put an end to wasteful water displays?

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: whidbey: You'd think that CA would have a farkton of desalination plants for the non-potable stuff.

This early 20th Century methodology is laughable.

Yup. There should be like 20 nuclear power plants and 20 desalination plants under construction right now. There isnt any.

Why? Because murica doesnt deal with problems until its way too late.


Let's ignore nukes for now.

https://e360.yale.edu/features/as-wat​e​r-scarcity-increases-desalination-plan​ts-are-on-the-rise

A second plant, similar to Carlsbad, is being built in Huntington Beach, California with the same 50-million-gallon-a-day capability. Currently there are 11 desalination plants in California, and 10 more are proposed.

The problem is that there are some environmental issues involved here (discussed in the article above), plus it's expensive to operate.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Any state with water shortages should immediately ban lawns with non-native species.


stevenboof: STOP GROWING GRASS IN THE FARKING DESERT!!!


I live in Tucson and it's fun to watch people move here from almost anywhere else. They almost always try to put some grass in their yard because they miss it so much. They water the hell out of it for months just hoping it will grow. Then July arrives and burns that shiat away in a weekend.

Pro Tip: If you love having a lawn that much, stay the hell out of the desert.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And here I am considering moving to Vegas or Arizona.
 
wesmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Climate change and over allocation are causing massive issues with the most used river in the world.

A huge fire swept through the region in Colorado that is considered the headwaters of the river. The loss of vegetation means less water / snow is held.
https://coloradosun.com/2020/08/19/gri​zzly-creek-fire-threatening-colorado-r​iver-western-water/

As the soil warms, it can no longer hold the same amount of water. The snow / water evaporates faster, meaning less water gets to the streams, creeks and rivers that feed the Colorado River.

Every day I look at 2 graphs. The first is Lake Powell. It sits at 3,566 ft MSL. 2 years ago it was near 3,600 ft MSL. In 2018, 3,611 ft. You can watch the decline. Why does this matter? Think of Lake Powell as the savings account for Lake Mead. Lake Mead is the checking account for those in Phoenix, LA, San Diego, Imperial Valley and other downriver regions.

Lake Mead now sits at 1083 ft MSL. At 1075 tier 1 cut backs begin. In 2020, water levels were at 1098 ft. While the levels do fluctuate In 2012, it was around 1,130 ft. The issue isn't just drought or mega drought. The river suffers from structural deficit that is built into the compact between the 7 states and Mexico that share the river.

The claim is that in 1922 those sitting around the table discussing how to divvy up the river had experienced 2 decades of decidedly wet winters and as such they thought it would always be wet. Thus they based the flows on these years, not knowing the river could not yield what they were told. This is false. They did have the science and did have the people who had done the science. The compact gathering, led by one Herbert Hoover of The Great Depression fame, ignored the science and claimed the river had almost 1/3 more than it actually had.

This convenient lie enabled promises that have never been close to being kept. Utah is pissed because they cannot build a grand pipeline to water the desert in St George. Imperial Valley is furious that no one is helping solve the ecological disaster unfolding on the Salton Sea- an accident of tremendous proportions when California farmers tried to siphon off water to irrigate the desert with.

This goes deeper. If you like eating vegetables in the winter, then you rely on Yuma and Imperial Valley California. Those in Imperial Valley are suffering from the evaporation of the Salton Sea, which kicks up fertilizer and salt into the air, which floats into LA, San Diego and even Phoenix if what I have read is correct.

Tucson relies on groundwater. Their allotment of the river water goes into their aquifers. Phoenix doesn't need it but sure does love to hog on it. The farmers in the center of the state do and will lose everything before the decade is out. Las Vegas built a pipe under Lake Mead to suck out every last drop should Lake Mead go to dead pool- which is where the water is below the outflows. Remember that most dams on the river also generate electricity that feeds the region.

Albuquerque is now using Colorado River water to supplement the ailing Rio Grande. Colorado keeps toying with the idea of pumping water over the Rockies and into the plains on the east side. Wyoming farmers are always upset because they let good water flow on out of there.

Structural issues. Purposeful ignorance of science and the environment. I haven't even touched on Mexico or the fact the river never reaches the Sea of Cortez. At one time paddle boats could navigate up from Guaymas past Yuma and further north to Parker Arizona, home to Lake Havasu.

The River Compact must be renegotiated - and they are working towards that within the next 5 to 6 years. Everyone is going to lose. The arrogance of US Exceptionalism and Capitalism are going to ruin a massive swath of land and bring ruin to those cities that depend on it- LA, San Diego, Phoenix and others- and will do more than that to places that depend on it for tourism, like Las Vegas, Moab. We cannot continue to grow. This system has been maxed out.


Water scarcity is also becoming a big issue with China and India amongst other places. There will be wars fought over it
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vegas needs lots of hot water to wash away the crushing shame and despair.

Of both the customers and service providers.
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The people there need to become xericoles.

/ as if I didn't just Google that!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: whidbey: You'd think that CA would have a farkton of desalination plants for the non-potable stuff.

This early 20th Century methodology is laughable.

Yup. There should be like 20 nuclear power plants and 20 desalination plants under construction right now. There isnt any.

Why? Because murica doesnt deal with problems until its way too late.


20 nuke plants in California?   Good luck finding land that doesn't have a big ass fault on it.   There used to be one right on the farking triple junction.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whidbey: You'd think that CA would have a farkton of desalination plants for the non-potable stuff.

This early 20th Century methodology is laughable.


The shining city of Las Vegas, California.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size


Patrolling the Mojave almost makes you wish for a nuclear winter
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: For the most part, it's pretty crazy. I'm originally from FL and always learned in our history books about how the population just exploded once railroads (and eventually air conditioning) became widespread. Just because you can artificially make a climate tolerable doesn't always make it a good idea. Why weren't people living all over FL before about 1900? Because you can't grow anything and it's too far from the rest of America, plus insect-borne disease. There was no "retirement" back then, and free time wasn't always spent at a beach hundreds of miles away.
I love the desert SW, but the population centers always amaze me. At least they're mostly clustered (PHX, LV, etc) compared to places with better water access. SoCal is the bigger problem in the scheme of things.


Yeah. we have made the world comfortable enough so that we can live pretty much anywhere.....and in the process, we're turning it into an uninhabitable dead zone. Here's the thing: we have to stop living so comfortably. It's not about our convenience anymore.

so good luck with that one, while we're blasting our AC 24 hours a day so that we can continue to live in Phoenix and go party in LV. Diseases? No problem--We'll just heat the outdoors, so that the mighty economic engine can keep churning.

I do think about these things and so should you. Don't be so dense.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: SpectroBoy: Any state with water shortages should immediately ban lawns with non-native species.

stevenboof: STOP GROWING GRASS IN THE FARKING DESERT!!!

I live in Tucson and it's fun to watch people move here from almost anywhere else. They almost always try to put some grass in their yard because they miss it so much. They water the hell out of it for months just hoping it will grow. Then July arrives and burns that shiat away in a weekend.

Pro Tip: If you love having a lawn that much, stay the hell out of the desert.


I'm going to move there just so I don't have to deal with grass. I'll just build a few solar powered robots to comb the sand in ever changing displays.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: lolmao500: whidbey: You'd think that CA would have a farkton of desalination plants for the non-potable stuff.

This early 20th Century methodology is laughable.

Yup. There should be like 20 nuclear power plants and 20 desalination plants under construction right now. There isnt any.

Why? Because murica doesnt deal with problems until its way too late.

20 nuke plants in California?   Good luck finding land that doesn't have a big ass fault on it.   There used to be one right on the farking triple junction.


Just looked it up.   Sacramento.   You could put them all up there.   Or not.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
it's fine as long as we keep getting that almond milk
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: lolmao500: whidbey: You'd think that CA would have a farkton of desalination plants for the non-potable stuff.

This early 20th Century methodology is laughable.

Yup. There should be like 20 nuclear power plants and 20 desalination plants under construction right now. There isnt any.

Why? Because murica doesnt deal with problems until its way too late.

Let's ignore nukes for now.

https://e360.yale.edu/features/as-wate​r-scarcity-increases-desalination-plan​ts-are-on-the-rise

A second plant, similar to Carlsbad, is being built in Huntington Beach, California with the same 50-million-gallon-a-day capability. Currently there are 11 desalination plants in California, and 10 more are proposed.

The problem is that there are some environmental issues involved here (discussed in the article above), plus it's expensive to operate.


Well thats good that one is in construction and more are proposed.

But really as other said, golfs and green lawns shouldnt be a thing in states that are basically deserts. Golfs use an INSANE amount of water. An average golf course takes 100 000-1 million gallon of water PER WEEK to stay green. Theres 15 000+ golf courses in the US. Shut. Them. Down. (where water is scarce/have to be imported)
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My go-to chart:

https://arachnoid.com/NaturalResource​s​/
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We need water desalination.  Not just for the towns on the coasts, but to pump up into the mountains and fill the reservoirs to make up for the loss of snow pack.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.