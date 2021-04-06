 Skip to content
(Macon Telegraph)   1000-year-old graffiti covered by 1-day-old graffiti   (macon.com) divider line
    More: Asinine  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jerks.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kilroy wanted for questioning.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toy.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be the impetus to change their voting laws.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So. Stupid.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone deserves to have their hands chopped.off.

All the.worlds history and natural.wonders are tourists stops, and it turns out tourists are jerks.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Banksy account for his whereabouts?
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong boomer energy, you just don't know what it's like to be young.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, the People's Front of Judea are going to be pissed when they hear about this.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vandals again? I don't exactly recall my history but I thought they didn't make it into the Caucasus region.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Posters is innocent.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check Instagram.  Modern vandals always brag.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry for some of my shiatty cousins, great-great-great grandma... my family at least still respects your people's art. Shame about the shiatbird miners that followed the homesteaders.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why I'm against, for a recent example, building a new airport to make it easier to visit Machu Picchu. The easier it is to get to a historic site, the more likely it is that some jackoff will fark it up.

Motherfarkers should get a few years in prison, at least.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Somebody should go paint BLM on it. That'll make it all good.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Only a matter of time before these jagoffs find the petroglyphs in +++carrier lost+++
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Can Banksy account for his whereabouts?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

He was busy cleaning graffiti as part of his community service.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is why we can't have nice things.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How do they know that it was vandals? Maybe it was the visigoths?  Maybe the Helvetians?  Yeah, I will see my self out.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's Georgia. They probably increased the value.
 
minorshan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: Someone deserves to have their hands chopped.off.

All the.worlds history and natural.wonders are tourists stops, and it turns out tourists are jerks.


Always have been. There's tons of pioneer/old west graffiti on ancient ruins.

Good article about it says, "some rangers worry that as word gets out about the historic inscriptions, visitors today will want to leave messages, too. What's the difference between illegal graffiti and historic graffiti worth protecting? Mr. Blackburn's verdict: at least 50 years."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is suspected the damage may have occurred months ago, perhaps in 2020, officials said.

No one had even been to check on them in months?
 
zjoik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: How do they know that it was vandals? Maybe it was the visigoths?  Maybe the Helvetians?  Yeah, I will see my self out.


Could've been propaghandi
 
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm going to say it was Dylan. Dude is a total dick.

American Vandal | Clip: Ball Hairs | Netflix
Youtube 9aXj7yBgnno
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: It is suspected the damage may have occurred months ago, perhaps in 2020, officials said.

No one had even been to check on them in months?


Non-essential activity. Check out the news. We've been in this thing called a pandemic.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: It is suspected the damage may have occurred months ago, perhaps in 2020, officials said.

No one had even been to check on them in months?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Bill Posters is innocent.


Stickers. It's Bill Stickers *crosses arms*
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Bill Posters

Stickers is innocent.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chawco: Someone deserves to have their hands chopped.off.

All the.worlds history and natural.wonders are tourists stops, and it turns out tourists are jerks.


arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: chawco: Someone deserves to have their hands chopped.off.

All the.worlds history and natural.wonders are tourists stops, and it turns out tourists are jerks.

[arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost​.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x646]


First thing I thought of...
/great minds, yada, yada
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now the media will be flooded with stories of racism against Native Americans since the Asian thing didn't work out for Democrats.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Aliens.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheReject: Archie Goodwin: Bill Posters is innocent.

Stickers. It's Bill Stickers *crosses arms*


Englebert Slaptyback: Archie Goodwin: Bill Posters Stickers is innocent.


kidscreen.comView Full Size


It's always been Bill Posters to me. But then I'm not in the US so it may be different.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Visited some petroglyphs on a cliff just on the IL side of the Mississippi in college. Maybe 15 miles north of the Cape Girardeau turnoff on IL 3. Carved over, shot, painted on etc... Yes, people are farking assnozzles.
 
