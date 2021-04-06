 Skip to content
 
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Minneapolis is running out of police officers who haven't testified against Derek Chauvin   (startribune.com) divider line
    Followup, Police, Arrest, Question, Cardiac arrest, Resisting arrest, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, Law enforcement agency powers, Criminal law  
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First off, I don't think any of the police are looking forward to what might happen if Chauvin is not found guilty.

Having said that, it's pretty clear from the evidence and from his own training that Chauvin knew what he was doing was wrong. Not only that, but he was supervising younger police officers at the time, which means that he had a duty to do it the right way.

I hope the Minneapolis citizens see it the same way as many of the officers.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think the prosecution is make a smart play here.  By bringing officers and leaders from the police force he served in to make it abundantly that the MPD has basically disowned this guy, they are giving members of the jury who might have a pro-cop attitude permission to hang this one out to dry.

Is he being made a scapegoat at some level?  Probably

Does he deserve it.  Absolutly
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Daaaamn. Now all we need is for the jury to do the right thing, then we might actually start down the road to real reform.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like that Derek is a classy guy.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Daaaamn. Now all we need is for the jury to do the right thing, then we might actually start down the road to real reform.


Unfortunately it's only going to take one blue lives idiot out of 12 to cause a hung jury. Some people are even racists enough to do it just to piss off the african american community. Hopefully the prosecutors were good enough in Voir dire to weed them out.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I dont know how many people are watching the trial, but Floyd's friend from the car is pleading the 5th because he is afraid he may be charged with murder.  His(the friend) lawyer said today trying to avoid testifying unless they get immunity. The state won't give it because it would create doubt, but it will be interesting moving forward
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Given Chauvin's history of poor behavior and violence towards the community, I wonder where all these other officers were prior to Mr. Floyd's death.  I guess they were just busy elsewhere.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: lindalouwho: Daaaamn. Now all we need is for the jury to do the right thing, then we might actually start down the road to real reform.

Unfortunately it's only going to take one blue lives idiot out of 12 to cause a hung jury. Some people are even racists enough to do it just to piss off the african american community. Hopefully the prosecutors were good enough in Voir dire to weed them out.


No kidding.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chauvin had nearly twenty excessive force complaints against him before George Floyd.
I think we'd be seeing the standard "Blue Wall of Silence" if Chauvin hadn't already shown himself to be a bully and a problem child for the department.

Why would they go to bat for someone that it seems most of the department doesn't even like.

I think he goes down for manslaughter and the other three officers walk.
 
