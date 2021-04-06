 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Phys Org2)   Americans are spreading fake news faster than a government made virus carried by fleeing soldier and his family crashing into a gas station in east Texas   (phys.org) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Twitter, United States, Canada, Political philosophy, Sociology, Social media, social media, Facebook  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The public domain of scientific knowledge was important but entertainers with money decided it wasn't.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A new government-made virus only kills Trumpers . It works by seeking out the stupid gene and making the carrier so stupid that they drown to death in the rain like domestic turkeys.

Feel free to spread this fake news. I don't claim copyright or any kind of intellectual property in it. Just the right of free speech and mendacity.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's an older reference, but still valid.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The public domain of scientific knowledge was important but entertainers with money decided it wasn't.


it wasn't the entertainers, it was the owners limited users of the airwaves
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: It's an older reference, but still valid.


it's a flap
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't worry. You're all safe from disinformation here.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N, that spells fake news!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
social media = social cancer.

That is all, carry on.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope somebody takes a stand on this
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.