(The Scottish Sun)   Dating emergency: Tinder is DOWN in the UK and US leaving singles confused, scared they might have to hook up old school   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like at a bar while drunk?  Or drunk at church?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok, Cupidmitter.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one's going to want to f*ck during a pandemic. Or, everybody wants to f*ck, even in a pandemic. Could go either way.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One person took to Twitter to complain: "Why is Tinder down I'm trying to find the love of my life".

Tinder is down so you can look where you are more likely to find the love of your life.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And yet my match rate is unchanged
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't think people still used Tinder. I assumed the kids were on to some new hookup app
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FarmersOnly still available.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn. I was just about to create an account too!
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pornhub is still working
 
ssaoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just handing out hard copies of my profile pic to random people.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just head down to the bus station and pick the one that still has most of their teeth. Although this could be an issue for the brits.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Hey girl, let me take you out for beer and tacos."

I figured this glorious pickup line out about 4 years ago. Works like a charm on Midwest girls and can I just quickly say, God bless Midwest girls. Midwest thick. There's no comparison.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Message misunderstood. Went to a school to hook up.
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So I have to switch to my left hand?
 
