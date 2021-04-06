 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Largest container ship ever arrives in Miami. Doesn't get stuck   (local10.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Containerization, largest container ship, Container ship, container ship, expansion projects, CMA CGM Argentina, Florida port, final stop  
•       •       •

1353 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Largest container ship to ever call at a Florida port...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until it makes it to downtown Durham, NC.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Largest container ship to ever call at a Florida port...


Came in here to say this.

Subby should feel bad.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CMA CGM Argentina, a 15,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) vessel, arrived around 9 a.m.

The Ever Given was 20,124 TEU, for comparison.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words an average sized ship for Houston, Norfolk and Long Beach.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that article took two authors.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still smaller than subby's mom.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Still smaller than subby's mom.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Later that day, subby's mom's new vibrator arrives by barge...
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Glad to hear subby's mom arrive OK.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I look at pictures of these ships, and see a lot of containers, but I don't get a 15,000 to 20,000 container vibe. Just doesn't seem possible. Are there multiple containers inside of each of the containers I see? I honestly don't know how it works.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Still smaller than subby's mom.


And both hang around ports.

/seamen joke is obvious.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Still smaller than subby's mom.


I really shouldn't let myself get distracted while posting...
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: The CMA CGM Argentina, a 15,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) vessel, arrived around 9 a.m.

The Ever Given was 20,124 TEU, for comparison.


Pretty sure Ever Given is still 20k TEU. I mean she might need some time in drydock, and given the stigma might be rechristened before she leaves, but she still exists as a floating hull at this point =)
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Tom-Servo: Still smaller than subby's mom.

[Fark user image image 512x339]

Later that day, subby's mom's new vibrator arrives by barge...


Username checks out.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Monkey: I look at pictures of these ships, and see a lot of containers, but I don't get a 15,000 to 20,000 container vibe. Just doesn't seem possible. Are there multiple containers inside of each of the containers I see? I honestly don't know how it works.


So 1 TEU is basically one of those half length containers, while a full 40 ft length is 2 TEU.

Going off of a crappy, grainy picture of the Ever Given towards the top of this thread, I'm oh so professionally counting roughly 30 containers wide, 15 containers high, and 25 full containers (2 TEU each, so 50 TEU total) long.

30x15x50=22,500.

So, I know I'm not real accurate there, but yeah, visually it seems like 20k should be bigger, yeah?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had no idea Miami had a port. I knew it had a coast, but I thought that was all beach front hotels and gay bars.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't jump the gun, it hasn't tried to leave yet.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I had no idea Miami had a port. I knew it had a coast, but I thought that was all beach front hotels and gay bars.


You're thinking "Miami Beach"...different place.

Miami is a port city with The Heat, Wynwood Walls, tons of homeless and extra crappy traffic.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monkey: I look at pictures of these ships, and see a lot of containers, but I don't get a 15,000 to 20,000 container vibe. Just doesn't seem possible. Are there multiple containers inside of each of the containers I see? I honestly don't know how it works.


Three dimensional arrangements always seem to fit more than they should, because we're so used to thinking of capacity in flat sheets. 25 cubed is 15,625. I'd say 25 a side seems about right for those pictures.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monkey: I look at pictures of these ships, and see a lot of containers, but I don't get a 15,000 to 20,000 container vibe. Just doesn't seem possible. Are there multiple containers inside of each of the containers I see? I honestly don't know how it works.


Take a close look at the picture. How many containers deep is the stack? How many containers wide? How many containers down the length? Multiply those 3 numbers and you will get a very large number, then consider all the containers that you can't see because they are below decks.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Largest container ship to ever call at a Florida port...


That took me a bit to figure it out.  But I think that's the technical way to say 'port of call.'
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was in Miami once, and I looked up and between two buildings, it looked like there was another building behind them... that was moving.

It was some massive cruise ship coming in to dock. I couldn't see the whole thing, just a wall of balconies 10 stories tall, between these condos, sliding along at about 5 mph. It was disorienting.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Monkey: I look at pictures of these ships, and see a lot of containers, but I don't get a 15,000 to 20,000 container vibe. Just doesn't seem possible. Are there multiple containers inside of each of the containers I see? I honestly don't know how it works.


Don't forget it's not just stacked on top- the cargo containers go to the bottom.  Richard Hammond did a nice documentary on it- everything you see here is below the pictures you see from the topside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Four or five years ago, we couldn't handle these ships,"

But I bet subby's mom could!

HEY OOOOOOOOH
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Monkey: I look at pictures of these ships, and see a lot of containers, but I don't get a 15,000 to 20,000 container vibe. Just doesn't seem possible. Are there multiple containers inside of each of the containers I see? I honestly don't know how it works.

Don't forget it's not just stacked on top- the cargo containers go to the bottom.  Richard Hammond did a nice documentary on it- everything you see here is below the pictures you see from the topside.

[Fark user image 850x448]


Thanks to everyone who commented. I will definitely check out the Hammond documentary. I love stuff like that.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.