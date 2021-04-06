 Skip to content
(The Hill) Want to go to school here? Be vaccinated. Surely no one will have a problem with this
59
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.


That's socialism.

Didn't you see how many people went apeshiat when free doughnuts were offered?
They would explode at this.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.

That's socialism.

Didn't you see how many people went apeshiat when free doughnuts were offered?
They would explode at this.


That reminds me I need to go get a free donut
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is every school ever before COVID
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our District cannot legally require employees to be vaccinated because the FDA only gave it an Emergency Use Authorization.  I'm not sure how that would relate to students.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ace in your face: freddyV: ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.

That's socialism.

Didn't you see how many people went apeshiat when free doughnuts were offered?
They would explode at this.

That reminds me I need to go get a free donut


I still have 16 days to get my 2nd shot

Oh, that and no Krispy Kream in my area. Grr
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: This is every school ever before COVID


I'm a 43 year old old university staffer taking one class a semester and they wont let me register until I prove I'm vaccinated for meningitis
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: ace in your face: freddyV: ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.

That's socialism.

Didn't you see how many people went apeshiat when free doughnuts were offered?
They would explode at this.

That reminds me I need to go get a free donut

I still have 16 days to get my 2nd shot

Oh, that and no Krispy Kream in my area. Grr


Yeah KK is gonna be like a 20 minute drive for me too. I got my second last wednesday.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: freddyV: ace in your face: freddyV: ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.

That's socialism.

Didn't you see how many people went apeshiat when free doughnuts were offered?
They would explode at this.

That reminds me I need to go get a free donut

I still have 16 days to get my 2nd shot

Oh, that and no Krispy Kream in my area. Grr

Yeah KK is gonna be like a 20 minute drive for me too. I got my second last wednesday.


Nearest one to me is probably 90 miles.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess what, kid's not vaccinated? Too bad; we're not going to have an epidemic because your feelings are being trampled upon.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's this about a free donut?

/i sound fat
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care if people have a problem with it. At least they'll be alive to complain.

/Fark their feelings.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.

That's socialism.


That's not socialism, that's capitalism with strong welfare policies!
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This is every school ever before COVID


We're done here.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so weird, I mean, sure, I had to prove my kids had their vaccines to go to pre-school, but this is like way out there.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like republicans go to college. Lol
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gut funding to Charter schools and funnel the money back into public schools. Enforce vaccination requirements. Offer free vaccinations at the schools if need be. Give the finger to antivaxxers.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Like republicans go to college. Lol


Um, hello? LIBERTY University?!

/snort
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are an anti-vaxxer covidiot, you are not intelligent enough to go to college.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This is every school ever before COVID


Mr. SWAF & I were just talking about this. At the risk of sounding like an old fogey, no one of our generation (GenX) was allowed to attend class without being fully up-to-date on all vaccinations. I think we had one kid in our entire school who had some kind of medical exemption (and he was one step away from being the boy in the bubble), but that's it.

No shots? No school. (Almost) no exceptions.

When exactly did this policy change for schoolkids?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: Our District cannot legally require employees to be vaccinated because the FDA only gave it an Emergency Use Authorization.  I'm not sure how that would relate to students.


That is an interesting point.  At what point do the vaccines get regular use authorization so the EUA talking point goes away?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a plague-rat is not on the list of "protected classes" under Federal law, so these institutions are free to choose not to do business with them as they see fit.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bambi121899: lolmao500: Like republicans go to college. Lol

Um, hello? LIBERTY University?!

/snort


What?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bambi121899: lolmao500: Like republicans go to college. Lol

Um, hello? LIBERTY University?!

/snort


Liberty University is only for wealthy Republicans.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the default behavior of most schools all across 'murca?

I seem to remember as a kid in the 80s and 90s always having to have proof of vaccinations and shiat to start up at a new school. You don't want some unwashed plague-whelp endangering the lives of thousands of families.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northeastern Univ. just announced the same policy.

https://www.wcvb.com/article/northeas​t​ern-university-requiring-covid-19-vacc​inations-for-all-students/36037478
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Hill comments - why you should oppose vaccination.  Because GQP is the anti-vaxxer party now.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would hope that, in due time, Covid vaccines become mandatory to the same extent as measles and tetanus vaccines.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: This is every school ever before COVID


This

Universities already require other vaccines.  Anyone biatching about adding COVID to the list is a moron.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.


Vaccine Game Show - SNL
Youtube ocJCAfFQgCQ
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StandsWithAFist: weddingsinger: This is every school ever before COVID

Mr. SWAF & I were just talking about this. At the risk of sounding like an old fogey, no one of our generation (GenX) was allowed to attend class without being fully up-to-date on all vaccinations. I think we had one kid in our entire school who had some kind of medical exemption (and he was one step away from being the boy in the bubble), but that's it.

No shots? No school. (Almost) no exceptions.

When exactly did this policy change for schoolkids?


I don't think it has.  I went back to grad school at a major university about 5 years ago and had to dredge up my childhood vaccination records from before medical offices used computers, and get one additional vaccination booster, to comply with their rules for students.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StandsWithAFist: Mr. SWAF & I were just talking about this. At the risk of sounding like an old fogey, no one of our generation (GenX) was allowed to attend class without being fully up-to-date on all vaccinations. I think we had one kid in our entire school who had some kind of medical exemption (and he was one step away from being the boy in the bubble), but that's it.

No shots? No school. (Almost) no exceptions.

When exactly did this policy change for schoolkids?


I graduated high school in '96. Every university I applied to I had to attach proof of vaccination.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question is whether you can be obligated to take a non-FDA approved vaccine.  I mean, besides any antivaxxer nonsense.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: freddyV: ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.

That's socialism.

Didn't you see how many people went apeshiat when free doughnuts were offered?
They would explode at this.

That reminds me I need to go get a free donut


Get one for me, also. Nearest one is 390 miles away. Bit too far for a doughnut.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too late, have already been doing it since I was a child. And well before i'm sure.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I went to grad school, I had to get a hepatitis vaccine, which was not required when I went to undergrad.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: ace in your face: I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.

[YouTube video: Vaccine Game Show - SNL]


LMAO it seems my idea has gotten out ;) . We need to get to 85 percent and I think if we incentivize it people will get the vaccine. I would start at $200 and do just like that game show upping it lol. No more stimulus for people who won't get vaccinated
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only problem I have with this is if their are supply issues (meaning there are still people that want them that can't get them).

It's looking like those issues will be resolved well before Fall semester begins.

So Yeah, I don't have a problem at all.  As others have said, colleges already require students have vaccines for other diseases.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: What's this about a free donut?

/i sound fat


You can have a free donut at Krispy Kreme every single day of the week if you have a vaccine card
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter is in her sophomore year and we have no problems with this. The only issue is trying to get her vaccinated as soon as possible. Our state will open for all adults over 16 soon but there will still be a wait. Hope they pick up the pace.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Good. Hopefully by fall kids will have to be vaccinated too.

And if not enough people are vaccinating I think they need to incentivize it. I bet $200 would shut a lot of stupid people up and get them to vaccinate.


Better yet, tell them they win 20 yrs in Gitmo at hard labor if they don't  get vaccinated.  And I'm  talking HARD labor and crotch binding jumpsuits.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Gut funding to Charter schools and funnel the money back into public schools. Enforce vaccination requirements. Offer free vaccinations at the schools if need be. Give the finger to antivaxxers.


I think offering home schooling for families that won't vaccinate is a good idea. Relax. They don't want their little brats at home, gets in the way of bingo and and other binging and facebook trolling. Call it reverse psychology.

I personally dislike charter schools too, however some of them actually do have good ideas. On top of that, public schools seem poorly equipped for special needs and ADHD. I would like to see public schools, especially elementary, provide better options than they do now. I was hoping that charter schools would push them to innovate but that didn't happen where I live.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Want to go to school here? Be vaccinated. Surely no one will have a problem with this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skers69
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just saw a news story that the medernia only lasts 6 months.  So.....  UMMM...

What the hell do we do after 6 months.  Booster shots.  Every 6 months.  Seems the path we are going down.
 
Bungles [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remove the religious exemption, that's meaningless when it's a public safety context.

I don't get an exemption for my religious beliefs because I'm a Fire Witch and like to splash gasoline all over the library.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

skers69: Just saw a news story that the medernia only lasts 6 months.  So.....  UMMM...

What the hell do we do after 6 months.  Booster shots.  Every 6 months.  Seems the path we are going down.


You have it twisted a bit. The vaccine is still effective after 6 months. "Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Is Still Highly Effective Six Months After Second Dose" - Wall Street Journal, 4/2/2021

The studies are still continuing. Here's the New England Journal of Medicine report on [Moderna] vaccine efficay at 3+ months (119 days). Expect to see the
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Misch: skers69: Just saw a news story that the medernia only lasts 6 months.  So.....  UMMM...

What the hell do we do after 6 months.  Booster shots.  Every 6 months.  Seems the path we are going down.

You have it twisted a bit. The vaccine is still effective after 6 months. "Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Is Still Highly Effective Six Months After Second Dose" - Wall Street Journal, 4/2/2021

The studies are still continuing. Here's the New England Journal of Medicine report on [Moderna] vaccine efficay at 3+ months (119 days). Expect to see the


... 6 month version of that study appearing soon.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skers69: Just saw a news story that the medernia only lasts 6 months.  So.....  UMMM...

What the hell do we do after 6 months.  Booster shots.  Every 6 months.  Seems the path we are going down.


Not what the report says.  The vaccine last at least six months is what it's saying.

While the vaccine is safe, it's how long it is effective is unknown and will take time to establish.  This is just putting a lower bound on it.  The actual time it is effective is still unknown.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: weddingsinger: This is every school ever before COVID

I'm a 43 year old old university staffer taking one class a semester and they wont let me register until I prove I'm vaccinated for meningitis


On the upside, after you get vaccinated you'll be able to play as much beer pong as you want and make out with coeds and have no fear of murdering your brain (with a bacterium).
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: This is every school ever before COVID


Yup. In the 1960s my parents had no problem with the school vaccinating me against all kinds of things. But you know, silly me, all complacent because I dont have polio and stuff.
 
