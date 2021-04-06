 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Developers find that plans to erect giant Penn 15 rubs people the wrong way   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 12:56 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because what Manhattan's property market desperately needs right now is MORE vacant class A office space.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can't believe someone slipped that PENN 15 into a development plan for a large erection
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A Cuomo embroiled in multiple scandals try to divert attention by hyping up a project in NYC?  It's more likely than you think.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I can't believe someone slipped that PENN 15 into a development plan for a large erection


"Hello, HIpster Architecture at your service!  How may we help you?"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I can't believe someone slipped that PENN 15 into a development plan for a large erection


You sure it wasn't a boner?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like the neighbors are going to get the shaft.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somebody's compensating.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is some sort of late April Fools joke, right?
Right?
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can imagine (I said imagine FBI) a world not too far into the future where giant luxury skyscrapers full of the super-rich are bombed not by foreign religious whack-o's but by the American poor.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Because what Manhattan's property market desperately needs right now is MORE vacant class A office space.


I mean... you're 1,000,000% right. I don't get the angle here. Tax shelter?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
New York: plans to erect giant Penn 15 skyscraper raise eyebrows

Eyebrows? You're doing it wrong!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: I can't believe someone slipped that PENN 15 into a development plan for a large erection


Unsolicited, even!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The author of the article ran that joke to the ground.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ok, this is a joke.  It has to be.  Penn 15?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can take that Penn 15 and shove it up your ass.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Well that's Fark for you! A story about a controversial development project gets a little penis joke added on. Oh you! So I wonder what this building's really going to be called...

...

Mother of god"
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.