(Orlando Sentinel)   Highest-paying states for 50 jobs. DC has the most. Alaska makes list for: crossing guards and flaggers; dental hygienists; locksmiths and safe repairers; massage therapists   (orlandosentinel.com)
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fancy name for farmer: Agricultural equipment operators
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another more accurate name for this list:

"States with the highest cost of living."

Also, based on the careers on that list that I have some knowledge of the common salary ranges on, I'm pretty sure a list of the "median average wages" would be a whole lot more informative than the "average annual wages" shown there.  Some of those careers can come pretty close to the "10% of the people make 90% of the money" rule, which makes the "average" a useless stat.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Merltech: Fancy name for farmer: Agricultural equipment operators


I used to live next to a Delmonte processing plant. The company owns the fields, and hires 50 people to run the tractors for 4 months.

If you want to call a temp worker a farmer, that would be stretching it.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Another more accurate name for this list:

"States with the highest cost of living."

Also, based on the careers on that list that I have some knowledge of the common salary ranges on, I'm pretty sure a list of the "median average wages" would be a whole lot more informative than the "average annual wages" shown there.  Some of those careers can come pretty close to the "10% of the people make 90% of the money" rule, which makes the "average" a useless stat.


Alaska appears 26 times in that list of 50 jobs, and Hawaii 25 times.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The DC area has lots of high-paying jobs (and a lot of them insulated from recession, since so many are Federal Government related) but it's also very expensive to live in this area. Of course people in the Bay Area and NYC have to pay more, but DC is pretty high on the list too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crossing guards and flaggers | Highest-paying states: #1: Alaska (average annual wage: $76,930; employment: 140)
Curators | Highest-paying states: #1: New York (average annual wage: $72,420; employment: 1,580)

Yikes. That must be quite a union. Their strikes must involve getting out in front of the scabs and sending children out into oncoming traffic.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seems like three or four areas have all the high paying jobs. Hell of a list there.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not sure what a flagger does. Lives in caves and eats radishes and worry's for another day down in Flagger Rock?
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, you might make bank in Alaska, but the tradeoff is you have to live in Alaska.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And a bonus for massage therapists in Alaska, no NFL team for Deshaun Watson to be traded to.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Not sure what a flagger does. Lives in caves and eats radishes and worry's for another day down in Flagger Rock?


Former flagger here. You direct traffic around a road construction site, which typically means standing in one spot with a slow/stop sign for ten to fifteen hours a day. We can't sit down, we can't listen to music or talk to anyone unless it's to radio to the other flagger "sending traffic". It's insanely boring, and murder on your feet.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

