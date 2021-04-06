 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   OnStar should be attached to every Floridian   (fox13news.com) divider line
11
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought most of them where already wearing a ankle bracelet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Story was found with the stolen vehicle filled with her belongings.

This is where the story is but we're all so conditioned to weak-ass reporting that a few lines from a police incident sheet is now the story.
 
Whiskey Dharma [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Story ... made contact with the employee she was in contact with.

Journalism!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah so they stay in florida and dont contaminate the entire world with their stupidity.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If she was more efficient with her time, she could have moved for free and brought back the Chevy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She won't need a car in prison. Transportation worries solved!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: She won't need a car in prison. Transportation worries solved!


I'm sure she'll  be on a train in no time.
 
docilej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: edmo: She won't need a car in prison. Transportation worries solved!

I'm sure she'll  be on a train in no time.


...or maybe pulling one! Hey-oooooo....
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BLONDESTAR
Youtube qrt2q6Mpeyc
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Whiskey Dharma: Story ... made contact with the employee she was in contact with.

Journalism!


Followed by "... the dealership was not allowed associates to ride with customers during test drives."

I'm glad to see Fox is supporting ESL journalists.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Faraday cage?
 
