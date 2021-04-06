 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Alarm, Killing Joke, Howard Devoto, and Martini Ranch. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #206. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.

sorry, no depeche mode or cure or smiths today.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

sorry, no depeche mode or cure or smiths today.


oh.
so presumably no chilli peppers or nine inch nails either, then?
never mind, I'm sure you'll do your best anyway.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meanwhile....

is that the pastFORWARD listener stats in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?

Fark user imageView Full Size


bow chicka bow bow
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hello all.
Killing Joke eh?
I'm in
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: meanwhile....

is that the pastFORWARD listener stats in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?

[Fark user image image 289x500]

bow chicka bow bow


I had the Audacity to record last Thursday's episode, plus a few hours either side due to other engagements. Finding the end of the episode in a spoiler-free manner was very easy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2 Straight hours of the greatest group in modern musical history:

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pc_gator: 2 Straight hours of the greatest group in modern musical history:

[media3.giphy.com image 548x336] [View Full Size image _x_]


[newsletter.jpg]
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I really hope Howard Devoto still has it
Never seen a singer smoke cigarettes as hard as he did on stage - huge inhales and exhales - completely serene between verses. - like he was going to get lung cancer in front of the audience.

/Killing Joke is reliable - they pretty much always deliver
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

sorry, no depeche mode or cure or smiths today.


So no souvenir tix then?

I'm out.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here's a song about Fenway Park:

Human Sexual Response August 1987 late night TV performance
Youtube m-aN1MOV_-I
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

sorry, no depeche mode or cure or smiths today.

So no souvenir tix then?

I'm out.


it's episode 206, and there is no cake. have a blast. *taps fingers impatiently*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
anyone local to socal and interested in attending a live (legal) show recording? trying to get permission from the boss. he hasn't said "no" yet.


/so you're saying there's a chance.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

it's episode 206, and there is no cake. have a blast. *taps fingers impatiently*

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xebec: Meanwhile, here's a song about Fenway Park:

[YouTube video: Human Sexual Response August 1987 late night TV performance]


First time I heard that song was at my first job. I walked into the warehouse and the guys were blasting it to the rafters. Sounded awe inspiring.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the 1980s, the Irvine police would break up sleepovers where it was, like, four nerds watching a new release vhs rental
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

it's episode 206, and there is no cake. have a blast. *taps fingers impatiently*

[media0.giphy.com image 245x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


the cake is a lie.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Next up is Janine Bernstein?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: Next up is Janine Bernstein?


no idea what she was on about. none.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Break a leg socalnewwaver
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Next up is Janine Bernstein?

no idea what she was on about. none.


You're not fooling anyone, Janine.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Pista: Next up is Janine Bernstein?

no idea what she was on about. none.

You're not fooling anyone, Janine.


I LOL'd
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: socalnewwaver:

it's episode 206, and there is no cake. have a blast. *taps fingers impatiently*

[media0.giphy.com image 245x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

the cake is a lie.


I've gotta play some Portal again soon! Haven't been sarcastically insulted nearly enough recently.
 
