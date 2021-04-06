 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Why "the pathway to ending the pandemic runs through a bunch of loons huffing Jesus farts"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Billy Graham, Parable of the Good Samaritan, Evangelicalism, Samaritan's Purse, Vaccine, public health entities, Evangelical leader Franklin Graham, COVID-19 vaccine  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huffing Jesus Farts is the name of my All-Accordion Stryper cover band.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: Huffing Jesus Farts is the name of my All-Accordion Stryper cover band.


I was thinking Ministry.......
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pathway runs through having empathy for our fellow humans -- something those Jesus huffers seem to have a hard time with, since their first goal is conversion.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think people are scared of new things," [Franklin] Graham said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Trumpers co-opted identity politics and did it ten times as hard as any liberal group.  Many of the things Republicans stand for, or more specifically against, serve really no purpose other than as a visible display of group identity.

Evangelicals were not specifically anti-vax before (not that they didn't have a strong anti-vax community).  But the vaccine is linked to the pandemic, and it has become a pillar of Evangelical identity to ignore and resist everything related to the pandemic.  Therefore, to be an Evangelical means opposing the vaccine.

And that's the part we're struggling to acknowledge, because it means there's not really much hope of persuading them.  It's like trying to persuade your kid not to be goth.  You can try being like, "Son, you don't even like the Smiths.  You can just not listen to them."  But, now he's spending all of his summer lawn mowing money on a vial of Morrissey's blood from a dude on eBay, BECAUSE YOU'RE FORCING HIM TO, DAD!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nuuu: Evangelicals were not specifically anti-vax before (not that they didn't have a strong anti-vax community).  But the vaccine is linked to the pandemic, and it has become a pillar of Evangelical identity to ignore and resist everything related to the pandemic.  Therefore, to be an Evangelical means opposing the vaccine.


Yep. People will say "It's not really part of their doctrine because it wasn't part of their doctrine before," but like you said, that misses the point: It's part of their doctrine now. Just because their doctrine shifted doesn't mean they're insincere about it or that it'll be easy to shift it back with a short "gotcha" conversation.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honestly the easiest way to get them vaccinated is to tell them they aren't allowed to.

We're all better off if they die though.
 
tymothil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: SpectroBoy: Huffing Jesus Farts is the name of my All-Accordion Stryper cover band.

I was thinking Ministry.......


Jesus Built My Dutch Oven
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am the only one with a relic of the One True Jesus Fart.  Captured as our savior was upon the cross and soon to pass and pass he did.  Don't know where these imposters are getting their supposed farts from but they'll hear from my lawyers.

I'll sell you a vial of the Jesus Room Clearer. You'll be blessed with the one true fart and will pass it along as a cherished memento.

"Blessed are they who do not hold it in.  For they are the dealters of the smealters of the lord"Jesus at the Last Supper
 
1funguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey!
Not to be a Jesus apologist, but he hasn't farted in, like, 2000 years.

Let's put the blame at the feet of the golden idol these people are worshiping.

Organized religion.

Jesus was really a cool do-gooder at the very least, so no matter what faith or lack there of we may share...

This is the big business of destroying shallow minds. Not Jesus.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Make it HHS policy for every hospital that accepts Medicare/Medicaid that any mention of the word hoax or any synonyms for the word hoax in regards to covid treatment must be processed as a patient refusal of care.

Dump 'em in the parking lot and let god find his own for salvation.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When will these preachers just stop with the hand waving and realize that religion is nothing but a drain on civilization?
 
Cache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: The pathway runs through having empathy for our fellow humans -- something those Jesus huffers seem to have a hard time with, since their first goal is conversion.


"Empathy?  Empathy?  We don't need no stinking empathy."
                                   - American Christians
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Huffing Jesus Farts is the name of my All-Accordion Stryper cover band.


Cover this song* and I'll be first to buy concert tix.


*wait for the chorus
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well of course jesus would want people to get vaccinated! He owns a BUNCH of pharm stock.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just wished that they hadn't used aborted baby fetuses to make the antibiotics.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

1funguy: Jesus was really a cool do-gooder at the very least,


...when he wasn't threatening to burn or drown people, anyway.

Sometimes I think Jesus makes more sense if you assume that he was mostly a really nice guy but also a really mean drunk.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't this one of the times the "problem" is actually a solution?  Let's just let it take it's course.  Avoid contact with them as much as possible and let's start making all medications and vaccines using aborted stem cells.

Evangelicals are a threat to America.  We have tolerated their extremist fundamentalist activities for too long.  Their teachings are a poison that has and will continue to rot everything around them.
 
