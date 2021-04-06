 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   They don't even exist yet, but Texas ain't wastin' no time in banning them got-dam vaccine passports. Don't need no got-dam passport when you's packing heat   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.


I think we could make exception for those who would be allergic to the shot. For those who just dont want to? This is the "stick" portion of motivating if the carrot does not work. Those who are immuno comprimised need the rest of us to get the vax for their safety, and providing exemptions because of "meh freedumbs" does not help anybodies cause.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.

I think we could make exception for those who would be allergic to the shot. For those who just dont want to? This is the "stick" portion of motivating if the carrot does not work. Those who are immuno comprimised need the rest of us to get the vax for their safety, and providing exemptions because of "meh freedumbs" does not help anybodies cause.


My daughter is immunocompromised, she is getting her vaccine tomorrow. She's been in long conversations with her set of doctors and they have decided it is safe.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Texas Legislature, which only meets for about three months every two years, excels at producing feel-good do-nothing legislation.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.


Few thoughts about this.

1-Are you saying we should also get rid of vaccine passports to travel overseas? Many shots are required to travel to parts of the world.

2-If we have to show an ID to hop on a train, bus or plane, and to vote why not this?

3-I doubt any state law would hold up. For travel, courts might defer to the FAA or the Department of Transportation.

4-I find it odd how a big chunk of the nation is ok with walking down the street and buying a gun from a stranger with no ID, but too afraid to show a vaccination confirmation to hop on a plane.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: 1-Are you saying we should also get rid of vaccine passports to travel overseas? Many shots are required to travel to parts of the world.

2-If we have to show an ID to hop on a train, bus or plane, and to vote why not this?

3-I doubt any state law would hold up. For travel, courts might defer to the FAA or the Department of Transportation.

4-I find it odd how a big chunk of the nation is ok with walking down the street and buying a gun from a stranger with no ID, but too afraid to show a vaccination confirmation to hop on a plane.


1 ) We're not going to the Congo, we want to go to Cleveland, or a baseball game.
2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.
3) Of course state laws would hold up, don't be silly.
4) You've been buying guns from people you meet on the street? That seems unwise.

You seem to miss the point, there are people who can't get vaccination confirmation because they can't get the vaccine. What privacy would you have them give up to be able to go to the store or to Tulsa like everyone else.

Vaccine passports are a bad idea.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: freddyV: 1-Are you saying we should also get rid of vaccine passports to travel overseas? Many shots are required to travel to parts of the world.

2-If we have to show an ID to hop on a train, bus or plane, and to vote why not this?

3-I doubt any state law would hold up. For travel, courts might defer to the FAA or the Department of Transportation.

4-I find it odd how a big chunk of the nation is ok with walking down the street and buying a gun from a stranger with no ID, but too afraid to show a vaccination confirmation to hop on a plane.

1 ) We're not going to the Congo, we want to go to Cleveland, or a baseball game.
2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.
3) Of course state laws would hold up, don't be silly.
4) You've been buying guns from people you meet on the street? That seems unwise.

You seem to miss the point, there are people who can't get vaccination confirmation because they can't get the vaccine. What privacy would you have them give up to be able to go to the store or to Tulsa like everyone else.

Vaccine passports are a bad idea.


1-Places outside of the Congo require shots.  And it looks like Europe many to go requiring a Rona vaccine like they do others.
2-I don't agree unless they are free. IMO it's a poll tax.  The Georgia law does lots more, likes banning giving water, but it doesn't ban giving a gun.
3-Prove it.
4-Gun nuts love private sales. They go apeshiat when someone tries to require those for a check.

If people can't get the Rona shot, did they get the vaccines when younger?  if not, stay home plague monkey and keep the rest of us safe.  Don't go spreading polio and other crap along with the Rona.  Or just drive.
Nobody is going to require armed guards at the state line to check.  If you think that, you must be a Q nutter.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: feckingmorons: freddyV: 1-Are you saying we should also get rid of vaccine passports to travel overseas? Many shots are required to travel to parts of the world.

2-If we have to show an ID to hop on a train, bus or plane, and to vote why not this?

3-I doubt any state law would hold up. For travel, courts might defer to the FAA or the Department of Transportation.

4-I find it odd how a big chunk of the nation is ok with walking down the street and buying a gun from a stranger with no ID, but too afraid to show a vaccination confirmation to hop on a plane.

1 ) We're not going to the Congo, we want to go to Cleveland, or a baseball game.
2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.
3) Of course state laws would hold up, don't be silly.
4) You've been buying guns from people you meet on the street? That seems unwise.

You seem to miss the point, there are people who can't get vaccination confirmation because they can't get the vaccine. What privacy would you have them give up to be able to go to the store or to Tulsa like everyone else.

Vaccine passports are a bad idea.

1-Places outside of the Congo require shots.  And it looks like Europe many to go requiring a Rona vaccine like they do others.
2-I don't agree unless they are free. IMO it's a poll tax.  The Georgia law does lots more, likes banning giving water, but it doesn't ban giving a gun.
3-Prove it.
4-Gun nuts love private sales. They go apeshiat when someone tries to require those for a check.

If people can't get the Rona shot, did they get the vaccines when younger?  if not, stay home plague monkey and keep the rest of us safe.  Don't go spreading polio and other crap along with the Rona.  Or just drive.
Nobody is going to require armed guards at the state line to check.  If you think that, you must be a Q nutter.


1) These 'vaccine passports' would have nothing to do with international travel. They are an internal passport. You know like a Chinese person needs to go out of town.

2) They are free. The Georgia law doesn't ban giving water, it bans candidates and candidate committees from giving anything of value- like most states do. You can give as much water or sandwiches or pizza to people in line as you want, as can your youth group, synagogue, or car wash down the street for advertising. Guns are prohibited in polling places in Georgia so why would someone be handing you a gun?

3) The federal government can't generally regulate intrastate commerce absent some federal nexus. Requiring a 'vaccine passport' to go to the store or to a movie would be exceptionally difficult at the federal level. Look at the EO about requiring masks on the city bus, there is a federal nexus because municipal transit systems receive federal funding, and Greyhound is interstate. A local bus that doesn't get federal money can opt not to require masks and there is nothing the federal government can do about it.

4) Again another state issue. However the same federal laws apply, you can't sell a gun to a know drug addict, lunatic, felon, etc.

Internal passports of any kind are a bad idea.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: freddyV: feckingmorons: freddyV: 1-Are you saying we should also get rid of vaccine passports to travel overseas? Many shots are required to travel to parts of the world.

2-If we have to show an ID to hop on a train, bus or plane, and to vote why not this?

3-I doubt any state law would hold up. For travel, courts might defer to the FAA or the Department of Transportation.

4-I find it odd how a big chunk of the nation is ok with walking down the street and buying a gun from a stranger with no ID, but too afraid to show a vaccination confirmation to hop on a plane.

1 ) We're not going to the Congo, we want to go to Cleveland, or a baseball game.
2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.
3) Of course state laws would hold up, don't be silly.
4) You've been buying guns from people you meet on the street? That seems unwise.

You seem to miss the point, there are people who can't get vaccination confirmation because they can't get the vaccine. What privacy would you have them give up to be able to go to the store or to Tulsa like everyone else.

Vaccine passports are a bad idea.

1-Places outside of the Congo require shots.  And it looks like Europe many to go requiring a Rona vaccine like they do others.
2-I don't agree unless they are free. IMO it's a poll tax.  The Georgia law does lots more, likes banning giving water, but it doesn't ban giving a gun.
3-Prove it.
4-Gun nuts love private sales. They go apeshiat when someone tries to require those for a check.

If people can't get the Rona shot, did they get the vaccines when younger?  if not, stay home plague monkey and keep the rest of us safe.  Don't go spreading polio and other crap along with the Rona.  Or just drive.
Nobody is going to require armed guards at the state line to check.  If you think that, you must be a Q nutter.

1) These 'vaccine passports' would have nothing to do with international travel. They are an internal passport. Yo ...


1-But it's ok to require vaccines for international travel but not state to state?  How else to you think we are going to beat this thing? Prayer?
2-It's ok for a political church to give water but not an actual political group?  Oh yeah. It's ok because of a sky god.
3-Stores can already require masks, unless some plague monkey signs a state EO to ban that. It's the same as "No shoes, No shirt, No service". If someone receives any sort of tax money, they should be in the same boat as an airline.
3A-If you think these passports will be used to go grocery shopping, then you are an idiot. These will be used when you want to hop on a plane, or go to a tourist even where thousands upon thousands will be congregating. Then again, it doesn't seem you care bout getting others ill or dead.
4-It's not a state issue. Just like going to a federally licensed dealer requires a background check.

Going to a pro baseball game or Disney as a plague monkey is a stupid idea.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it hilarious when subbers try to imitate regional dialect? It never reflects their own bigotry, does it?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Senator Cruz, best of luck trying to run away from Texas problems again without your vaccine passport.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: The Texas Legislature, which only meets for about three months every two years, excels at producing feel-good do-nothing legislation.


This was an executive order signed by the governor.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: The Texas Legislature, which only meets for about three months every two years, excels at producing feel-good stupid do-nothing legislation.


ftfy
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.


Every vaccine law we enforce in America makes allowances for people who have medical reasons to avoid vaccination. Example: "All 50 states have legislation requiring specified vaccines for students. Although exemptions vary from state to state, all school immunization laws grant exemptions to children for medical reasons." I doubt a regulation or law that required people to get vaccinated against COVID before entering an arbitrary business would explicitly leave out such a medical exemption for people in trials like yourself or for people who can't take vaccines because they're, say, allergic to something in the vaccine. If such legislation did not include that kind of exemption, I assure you I would be protesting right along with you.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: 2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.


This lie...

No, they moved it because Georgia is making it a lot more harder to vote by mail, drastically reducing the number of drop boxes, and taking power away from the counties and SOS and giving it to the Legislature.

At least be honest about what's in the damn bill.
 
v2micca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.

I think we could make exception for those who would be allergic to the shot. For those who just dont want to? This is the "stick" portion of motivating if the carrot does not work. Those who are immuno comprimised need the rest of us to get the vax for their safety, and providing exemptions because of "meh freedumbs" does not help anybodies cause.


I am immediately wary of any individual that wants to utilize the stick methodology for governing a society.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Houston resident here, Abbotts every move is to appease the truck nuts, tucked in A&M polo, sunglasses on the back of the neck, brand new boots crowd.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When's that swear jar being activated? I really need to call someone a motherfarker.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.


There is a difference between can't, shouldn't, and won't.
Can't and shouldn't are medically viable, and can carry ID the same as those that did from a medical professional. Not a problem.

Won't? F'k them. They should be second class citizens. Tired of these plague rats.
 
Mouser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston resident here, Abbotts every move is to appease the truck nuts, tucked in A&M polo, sunglasses on the back of the neck, brand new boots crowd.


So he's a man of the people.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Isn't it hilarious when subbers try to imitate regional dialect? It never reflects their own bigotry, does it?


Yeah, just kind of the state of things today I guess. Making fun of Texans and "Karens" is funny/woke. Making fun of Blacks and other groups isn't. If you really wanted to be progressive, you wouldn't make fun of anybody.
 
drjekel_mrhyde [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those vaccine cards are not passports. They exist so if you go to one jab spot to get shot 1, and decide to go elsewhere, spot 2 will know exactly what kind of shot and when you got the first one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mouser: dothemath: Houston resident here, Abbotts every move is to appease the truck nuts, tucked in A&M polo, sunglasses on the back of the neck, brand new boots crowd.

So he's a man of the people.


He's definitely a man of the dumb people.

Urban Texans are overwhelmingly liberal. Houston is literally the most ethnically diverse city in the US.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.


So you would have no problem not being able to go to, say, a privately owned restaurant chain that demanded you present one, for entry?

What about baking a gay cake?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.


Didn't see it elsewhere, but the UK model equates certification with one of the three

1) Current Vaccination
2) Current Negative Test (24 hours)
3) Positive Antibody Test within 6 months.

Perfect? Nah, but a bit more flexible.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.

I think we could make exception for those who would be allergic to the shot. For those who just dont want to? This is the "stick" portion of motivating if the carrot does not work. Those who are immuno comprimised need the rest of us to get the vax for their safety, and providing exemptions because of "meh freedumbs" does not help anybodies cause.


In other news, feckingmorons apparently has at least five alts.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL "internal passports".   You can still hitchhike or take a Greyhound or ride a bicycle or drive your own car.  You have to show ID to take a plane or a train or rent a car, so a vaccine card isn't a burden to add to it as well, especially since the COVID vaccine is free.  Nobody is going to arrest you if you drive across state lines, they're just not going to let you into stores or museums if the businesses and agencies decide to make vaccine cards required for getting in.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Not_Todd: Isn't it hilarious when subbers try to imitate regional dialect? It never reflects their own bigotry, does it?

Yeah, just kind of the state of things today I guess. Making fun of Texans and "Karens" is funny/woke. Making fun of Blacks and other groups isn't. If you really wanted to be progressive, you wouldn't make fun of anybody.


Except you.  We all agreed you are fair game.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LOL "internal passports".   You can still hitchhike or take a Greyhound or ride a bicycle or drive your own car.  You have to show ID to take a plane or a train or rent a car, so a vaccine card isn't a burden to add to it as well, especially since the COVID vaccine is free.  Nobody is going to arrest you if you drive across state lines, they're just not going to let you into stores or museums if the businesses and agencies decide to make vaccine cards required for getting in.


Probably not Greyhound, if such a system was to exist I'm sure Greyhound would be requiring it to limit their liability and chances for bad publicity.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.


Wrong. They absolutely serve a useful purpose: They give POLITICAL COVER  in the form of government-sponsored policy to entrepreneurs and private citizens who want to enforce their own social distancing/masking policies (which protect their families and/or customers who haven't yet been vaccinated or who are unable to be vaccinated) from idiots who get angry about those policies because they believe the disease is a hoax and crossfit will save them regardless.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Isn't it hilarious when subbers try to imitate regional dialect? It never reflects their own bigotry, does it?

The only collusion is among those in the Justice Department conspiring to overturn the election.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

v2micca: I am immediately wary of any individual that wants to utilize the stick methodology for governing a society.


Um... I hate to tell you this... but ALL laws are stick methodology. All laws are enforced with the full power of the gov't might behind it. Yes that, that one too, yes even those traffic ones and those misdemeanor ones.

The initial punishment for breaking certain laws might seem mild, but refuse to comply with the punishment and see just how quickly it turns into a gun in your face.

There is no carrot methodology for preventing drunk driving or bank robberies. It's all stick my friend.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These bans won't survive the first lawsuit.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: feckingmorons: 2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.

This lie...

No, they moved it because Georgia is making it a lot more harder to vote by mail, drastically reducing the number of drop boxes, and taking power away from the counties and SOS and giving it to the Legislature.

At least be honest about what's in the damn bill.


That's always been a big problem for him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Not_Todd: Isn't it hilarious when subbers try to imitate regional dialect? It never reflects their own bigotry, does it?

Yeah, just kind of the state of things today I guess. Making fun of Texans and "Karens" is funny/woke. Making fun of Blacks and other groups isn't. If you really wanted to be progressive, you wouldn't make fun of anybody.


I love this dipshiat, crybaby republican stuff.

"Oh sure, you liberals think its just fine to be gay or black or a woman but if I say I hate all those people and dont want them to be equal in our society then all your "tolerance" goes right out the window"

People dont like you because youre an asshole. Either get tougher and stop crying like a baby and get used to only being around other assholes like you or stop being an asshole.

Your parents really should have explained some of this stuff to you.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: freddyV: feckingmorons: freddyV: 1-Are you saying we should also get rid of vaccine passports to travel overseas? Many shots are required to travel to parts of the world.

2-If we have to show an ID to hop on a train, bus or plane, and to vote why not this?

3-I doubt any state law would hold up. For travel, courts might defer to the FAA or the Department of Transportation.

4-I find it odd how a big chunk of the nation is ok with walking down the street and buying a gun from a stranger with no ID, but too afraid to show a vaccination confirmation to hop on a plane.

1 ) We're not going to the Congo, we want to go to Cleveland, or a baseball game.
2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.
3) Of course state laws would hold up, don't be silly.
4) You've been buying guns from people you meet on the street? That seems unwise.

You seem to miss the point, there are people who can't get vaccination confirmation because they can't get the vaccine. What privacy would you have them give up to be able to go to the store or to Tulsa like everyone else.

Vaccine passports are a bad idea.

1-Places outside of the Congo require shots.  And it looks like Europe many to go requiring a Rona vaccine like they do others.
2-I don't agree unless they are free. IMO it's a poll tax.  The Georgia law does lots more, likes banning giving water, but it doesn't ban giving a gun.
3-Prove it.
4-Gun nuts love private sales. They go apeshiat when someone tries to require those for a check.

If people can't get the Rona shot, did they get the vaccines when younger?  if not, stay home plague monkey and keep the rest of us safe.  Don't go spreading polio and other crap along with the Rona.  Or just drive.
Nobody is going to require armed guards at the state line to check.  If you think that, you must be a Q nutter.

1) These 'vaccine passports' would have nothing to do with international travel. They are an internal passport. Yo ...


Anything that would prevent you from being in public can't be all bad.

Seriously, after all the downright evil posts you make here on any given day, I don't trust one single word out of your mouth.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

v2micca: Ass_Master_Flash: feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.

I think we could make exception for those who would be allergic to the shot. For those who just dont want to? This is the "stick" portion of motivating if the carrot does not work. Those who are immuno comprimised need the rest of us to get the vax for their safety, and providing exemptions because of "meh freedumbs" does not help anybodies cause.

I am immediately wary of any individual that wants to utilize the stick methodology for governing a society.


Cool. Let's do away with all laws against rape, murder, theft, etc.
 
v2micca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those in favor of Vaccine passports, stop for one second and think about the State and Local Police, as well as the TSA agents that you will be relying on to enforce the passports.  I mean really think about it, and then let me know if you still think its a good idea.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Y'all know who you are arguing with.. right? like it's right in the username.
 
JesseL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

v2micca: I am immediately wary of any individual that wants to utilize the stick methodology for governing a society.


Right, all transgressions should be handled by saying "stop that, or I'll 'say stop' that again".

I think most of us feel there's room for a bit of aversive stimulus.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Not_Todd: Isn't it hilarious when subbers try to imitate regional dialect? It never reflects their own bigotry, does it?

Yeah, just kind of the state of things today I guess. Making fun of Texans and "Karens" is funny/woke. Making fun of Blacks and other groups isn't. If you really wanted to be progressive, you wouldn't make fun of anybody.


Being an asshole is a choice; being Black isn't.  FOADIAF.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Not_Todd: Isn't it hilarious when subbers try to imitate regional dialect? It never reflects their own bigotry, does it?

Yeah, just kind of the state of things today I guess. Making fun of Texans and "Karens" is funny/woke. Making fun of Blacks and other groups isn't. If you really wanted to be progressive, you wouldn't make fun of anybody.


But this is ok, huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Repubs: If those protestors didn't want to eat a nightstick, they should just listen to what they're told.

Also Repubs: *sobs* This is the biggest infringement on freedoms anyone has ever seen.
 
v2micca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harlee: v2micca: Ass_Master_Flash: feckingmorons: I think many people are forgetting patients who can't get the vaccine. There are many immunocompromised patients who can't, and others who shouldn't get it.

I shouldn't get it because I'm in a clinical trial of AZD7422, the antibodies to COVID19. If I get the vaccine, the antibodies will attack it and just make me unwell. The vaccine won't provide any immunity as I've already got the antibodies.

Vaccine passports are a silly idea, and they serve no useful purpose. As Dr. Facui keeps telling us, just because you got the vaccine it doesn't mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. What would a vaccine passport accomplish if those vaccinated have to do the same things as those not vaccinated?

Vaccine passports would just make those who can't get them a second class citizen. Internal passports of any sort are anathema to a free society.

I think we could make exception for those who would be allergic to the shot. For those who just dont want to? This is the "stick" portion of motivating if the carrot does not work. Those who are immuno comprimised need the rest of us to get the vax for their safety, and providing exemptions because of "meh freedumbs" does not help anybodies cause.

I am immediately wary of any individual that wants to utilize the stick methodology for governing a society.

Cool. Let's do away with all laws against rape, murder, theft, etc.


You mean lets completely overhaul from the ground up our barbaric and antiquated criminal reform system?  Yeah, I'm on board.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Making fun of Texans and "Karens" is funny/woke. Making fun of Blacks and other groups isn't.


Translation: "Stop being intolerant of my intolerance!"
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Y'all know who you are arguing with.. right? like it's right in the username.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: freddyV: 1-Are you saying we should also get rid of vaccine passports to travel overseas? Many shots are required to travel to parts of the world.

2-If we have to show an ID to hop on a train, bus or plane, and to vote why not this?

3-I doubt any state law would hold up. For travel, courts might defer to the FAA or the Department of Transportation.

4-I find it odd how a big chunk of the nation is ok with walking down the street and buying a gun from a stranger with no ID, but too afraid to show a vaccination confirmation to hop on a plane.

1 ) We're not going to the Congo, we want to go to Cleveland, or a baseball game.
2) At least you agree we need ID to vote, they moved the MLB All star game because Georgia now requires that.
3) Of course state laws would hold up, don't be silly.
4) You've been buying guns from people you meet on the street? That seems unwise.

You seem to miss the point, there are people who can't get vaccination confirmation because they can't get the vaccine. What privacy would you have them give up to be able to go to the store or to Tulsa like everyone else.

Vaccine passports are a bad idea.


Conterpoint: no one wants to go to Cleveland.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

v2micca: Those in favor of Vaccine passports, stop for one second and think about the State and Local Police, as well as the TSA agents that you will be relying on to enforce the passports.  I mean really think about it, and then let me know if you still think its a good idea.


*looks at Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department*

So you're saying they aren't going to enforce it at all?

*looks at Lea County Sheriff's Department*

Or they're going to arrest store owners who require vaccine cards?
 
JesseL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

v2micca: Those in favor of Vaccine passports, stop for one second and think about the State and Local Police, as well as the TSA agents that you will be relying on to enforce the passports.  I mean really think about it, and then let me know if you still think its a good idea.


1. The Texas law in question prevents private businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination. 

2. Police and the TSA are literally already handling IDs and passports all the time as part of their regular jobs. I'm really not sure what you're driving at.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.