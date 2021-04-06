 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Shooter wounds 2 at military base in Frederick, MD. Shooter has been "taken down", probably to Burger King   (fox5dc.com) divider line
    Maryland, Frederick, Maryland, active shooter, Frederick County, Maryland  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The police reserve that particular honor, exclusively for white boys that murder 9 unarmed black church folks, in church at the time.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These were MPs. The Shooter was terminated with prejudice.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter was a Corpsman supposedly.

He got mad someone spelled it corpseman
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always unfortunate when shooters get capped.   The motivation is guesswork.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm reading TFA correctly, headline is incorrect.

Shooter seems to have shot two people in a tech park, then headed over to Fort Detrick, where he bounced off of their defenses.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: These were MPs. The Shooter was terminated with prejudice.


Pretty much their job.

On the other hand, it would have been interesting to study the shooter's particular form of madness.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: These were MPs. The Shooter was terminated with prejudice.


You ever met an MP? The guys in the motorpool are probably better shots and better soldiers than the average MP.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see we are getting back to normal.

/rolls eyes.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Fredneck, MD. Ft Detrick. The home of anthrax and lord knows whatever else they put in the water system there,

/ex resident.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: The shooter was a Corpsman supposedly.

He got mad someone spelled it corpseman


/ now he is one



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the narrative for this one?
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooter was a Navy Corpsman?  Probably got tired of one too many anti-maskers or anti-vaxxers.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The police reserve that particular honor, exclusively for white boys that murder 9 unarmed black church folks, in church at the time.


Or for anyone in prolonged police custody, since withholding food/drink prior to questioning is coercive and illegal. But sure.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: Shooter was a Navy Corpsman?  Probably got tired of one too many anti-maskers or anti-vaxxers.


A Corpsman - talk about doing your job wrong.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: The shooter was a Corpsman supposedly.

He got mad someone spelled it corpseman


Coreman.
 
calbert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like that gun was just having a really bad day
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: The shooter was a Corpsman supposedly.

He got mad someone spelled it corpseman


That's what happens when they're in the Core
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine that..........a member of OUR military who is.....errr....was armed with his own weapon.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: What's the narrative for this one?


Lover's triangle, murder-suicide by gate guard.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... has the pace of shootings picked up again, or are they just getting more coverage since cheetolini isn't sucking all the oxygen out of the journalistic room?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: What's the narrative for this one?


My guess is somebody was farkin' someone he didn't want them farkin'.

/military bases are like soap operas with more drugs
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Keyser_Soze_Death: What's the narrative for this one?

My guess is somebody was farkin' someone he didn't want them farkin'.

/military bases are like soap operas with more drugs


Or he had a Pvt Pyle type break.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fancy_Bear: Imagine that..........a member of OUR military who is.....errr....was armed with his own weapon.


I don't believe army conscripts have easy access to weapons, not on a base anyway.

The army AFAIK doesn't like weapons around, as if they were dangerous or something.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Imagine that..........a member of OUR military who is.....errr....was armed with his own weapon.


TFA didn't mention anything about "his own" weapon.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: So ... has the pace of shootings picked up again, or are they just getting more coverage since cheetolini isn't sucking all the oxygen out of the journalistic room?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Poor little guy, that TDS still acting up?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow, we're up to multiple mass shooting events a week!

I'm legit losing track... And hope.
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, we're up to multiple mass shooting events a week!

I'm legit losing track... And hope.


Well, at least this was one wasn't all THAT massive.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whidbey: Always unfortunate when shooters get capped.   The motivation is guesswork.


Yeah but look at all the money saved in prison and court costs!
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Lamberts Ho Man: So ... has the pace of shootings picked up again, or are they just getting more coverage since cheetolini isn't sucking all the oxygen out of the journalistic room?

[Fark user image image 186x266]
Poor little guy, that TDS still acting up?


Considering how long you guys whined about Hillary Clinton? We're going to get decades out of Two Scoops.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Lamberts Ho Man: So ... has the pace of shootings picked up again, or are they just getting more coverage since cheetolini isn't sucking all the oxygen out of the journalistic room?

[Fark user image image 186x266]
Poor little guy, that TDS still acting up?


Dolt45 over 2020 yet? Sure seems that's living rent free in his empty skull.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think those two guys called the shooter "pecker checker" or "penis machinist" one too many times.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The police reserve that particular honor, exclusively for white boys that murder 9 unarmed black church folks, in church at the time.


No. I cringe when this meme about the South Carolina shooter getting Burger King comes up. Law enforcement who are transporting suspects have a duty to keep the suspect fed and hydrated. It is not even remotely unusual to get the suspect some food if the officer stops for it himself. The notion that the South Carolina shooter was being treated better than most suspects is not only wrong, it is absurd in that it presupposes law enforcement should let suspects starve if there is no nutriloaf handy.
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Active shooter shot and killed..."

I believe that would make him an inactive shooter.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sailors involved, I smell an NCIS script being furiously written.
 
kab
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin:
Poor little guy, that TDS still acting up?

Poor little guy, thinking TDS was ever a thing in the first place.  Sorry that your favorite president was an incompetent shiatbag.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Wow, we're up to multiple mass shooting events a week!

I'm legit losing track... And hope.


First, this wasn't a mass shooting. Secondly, no, we are not.
-
Things are bad enough as it is without making things up. First step to solving a problem is getting a handle on the actual, real problem, not the problem you simply fondly wish it was.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Another Government Employee: These were MPs. The Shooter was terminated with prejudice.

You ever met an MP? The guys in the motorpool are probably better shots and better soldiers than the average MP.


Might depend on the base. Way back when I was an MP on an Engineer base, no matter how motley our unit was, the average Engineer was even more motley.

As far as shooting goes, I was on the competition pistol team, and we were pretty good. We usually came in second to the chopper pilots from DUSAA, who had nothing but time on their hands.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Lamberts Ho Man: So ... has the pace of shootings picked up again, or are they just getting more coverage since cheetolini isn't sucking all the oxygen out of the journalistic room?

[Fark user image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]
Poor little guy, that TDS still acting up?


Are you suggesting that Trump didn't dominate the news cycle for the past 5 years?  Or do you just not understand my post?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Fancy_Bear: Imagine that..........a member of OUR military who is.....errr....was armed with his own weapon.

I don't believe army conscripts have easy access to weapons, not on a base anyway.

The army AFAIK doesn't like weapons around, as if they were dangerous or something.


We don't have conscripts in this country.

And this guy was in the Navy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Always glad to see random violence break out at the home of US biological warfare.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: Always unfortunate when shooters get capped.   ...


No. It's not.
 
semiotix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: hardinparamedic: The shooter was a Corpsman supposedly.

He got mad someone spelled it corpseman

Coreman.


Officially, yes. Mostly we just think of ourselves as soldiers, though.

/ducks
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lambskincoat: The police reserve that particular honor, exclusively for white boys that murder 9 unarmed black church folks, in church at the time.

No. I cringe when this meme about the South Carolina shooter getting Burger King comes up. Law enforcement who are transporting suspects have a duty to keep the suspect fed and hydrated. It is not even remotely unusual to get the suspect some food if the officer stops for it himself. The notion that the South Carolina shooter was being treated better than most suspects is not only wrong, it is absurd in that it presupposes law enforcement should let suspects starve if there is no nutriloaf handy.


Academically, I understand your point. But it is a symptom of the larger problem of the degree of excessive police force applied to a person based on the color of their skin.

A young white man - a mass murderer - gets to have (admittedly terrible) fast food after gunning down black churchgoers, while black men who may have passed a fake bill (and honestly I'm not even sure about that accusation) are summarily executed on the spot by police; no trial, no presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

The system is diseased by racism, pure and simple, and until it is dealt with seriously these juxtaposed events will stay relevant.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Lamberts Ho Man: So ... has the pace of shootings picked up again, or are they just getting more coverage since cheetolini isn't sucking all the oxygen out of the journalistic room?

[Fark user image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]
Poor little guy, that TDS still acting up?


Oh wow, someone who still can't throw that defeated piece of crap under the bus.

Also, that gif applies to you.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

g.fro: Ketchuponsteak: Fancy_Bear: Imagine that..........a member of OUR military who is.....errr....was armed with his own weapon.

I don't believe army conscripts have easy access to weapons, not on a base anyway.

The army AFAIK doesn't like weapons around, as if they were dangerous or something.

We don't have conscripts in this country.


He's Russian, give the guy a break
 
browntimmy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Lamberts Ho Man: So ... has the pace of shootings picked up again, or are they just getting more coverage since cheetolini isn't sucking all the oxygen out of the journalistic room?

[Fark user image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]
Poor little guy, that TDS still acting up?

Are you suggesting that Trump didn't dominate the news cycle for the past 5 years?  Or do you just not understand my post?


So weird that the things the president* says and does would make the news, and that people would then talk about it.

*especially one that seems to revel in stirring up shiat
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: These were MPs. The Shooter was terminated with prejudice.


Note: "with prejudice" is a legal term which means that the dead shooter will not be allowed to shoot anyone in the future.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why only the military should have access to guns.
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A U.S. Navy medic, who authorities say shot and wounded two people

Medic!!    Not you.
 
