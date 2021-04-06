 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Tik Tok teen tells on tripped up trick rider who tipped his trolley in the trees. Touted as toast of town   (wmur.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, Family, little bit of light, grandparent's house phone number, A Little Bit, Telephone, A Little Bit Longer, Virginia, Telephone exchange  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 2:10 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
twaddle
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby,

Fark user imageView Full Size


also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 430x213]


AKA:  Your mom.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: twaddle


Tweedle.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Totes terrif, teletalking tot!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I was yelling out my grandparent's house phone number," Trent said.
The only number he could remember, and it was a lifesaver because Caden was listening.

I'd be f*cked. I don't have anybody's phone number memorized.
Back before cell phones you had to memorize phone numbers. Since then I don't know any.
They're all in the phone. I'd tell him "Just call 911 and hope they find me"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trent's parents managed to find their son and lift the ATV off of him, he had been trapped for about 20 minutes. He suffered some cuts and bruises.

also

A Gilmanton teenager has been credited with saving a life after a virtual call for help from over 800 miles away.

Fark user imageView Full Size


good work but let's not get carried away
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.