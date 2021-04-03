 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   Whose turn was it to feed the cat, Honey?   (adn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lynx, eh?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We moved out to the wilderness, and were surprised that it's full of wild animals. WTF?!"
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Came expecting an entirely different metaphor...

And then I clicked the link

//rims...
//ba dmm tssh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Cipriano contacted the Alaska Department of Fish and Game about the encounter."

"Uh hey uh nobody told me when I moved into the middle of the Alaskan wilderness threre'd be animals"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Too bad it wasn't a bobcat. Could have sold it on ebay
 
HairBolus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
>At first, Cipriano, 39, who was outside shoveling snow, told his two daughters playing nearby to watch the lynx. He thought it might have been about to kill the hare.


He thought his 2 yo and 9 yo girls would enjoy watching a bunny get murdered?
Or did he think it would teach them a lesson>?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HairBolus: >At first, Cipriano, 39, who was outside shoveling snow, told his two daughters playing nearby to watch the lynx. He thought it might have been about to kill the hare.


He thought his 2 yo and 9 yo girls would enjoy watching a bunny get murdered?
Or did he think it would teach them a lesson>?


After they went inside he showed them Bambi, then finished the day off with Old Yeller for a bedtime story
 
OddLlama
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I especially enjoyed the picture of the spot in his yard.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


was a great handheld!!!!

/had the 2600
//wooden finish
///cosmic arc and atlantis were my favorite
//// imagic made some great games
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HairBolus: >At first, Cipriano, 39, who was outside shoveling snow, told his two daughters playing nearby to watch the lynx. He thought it might have been about to kill the hare.


He thought his 2 yo and 9 yo girls would enjoy watching a bunny get murdered?
Or did he think it would teach them a lesson>?


After that I bet they didn't complain about shoveling snow again.
 
StarshipAngel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would have been like "pspspsps!  Here kitty kitty" and tried to pet it, and then probably would have been mauled.  You should probably keep me away from big cats, because the desire to pet the big kitty outweighs the fear of it possibly eating me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

StarshipAngel: I would have been like "pspspsps!  Here kitty kitty" and tried to pet it, and then probably would have been mauled.  You should probably keep me away from big cats, because the desire to pet the big kitty outweighs the fear of it possibly eating me.


CSB:

When I was working up North I was driving the truck with an older fella and I stopped because there was a lynx on the side of the road lynxing, I hopped out and approached to try to take a pic.

My compadre rolls down the window and says, "hey, %derogatory Cree term for white guy%, look at his feet" which did stop me pretty much dead in my tracks.  Those farkers have catcher's mitts with Freddy Kruger sized needles sticking out of them; it would have farked me right up.

I swear I could hear both my guy riding shotgun and the stupid cat laughing at me as I backed my way to the truck.

/CSB
//Stupid white guy
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: HairBolus: >At first, Cipriano, 39, who was outside shoveling snow, told his two daughters playing nearby to watch the lynx. He thought it might have been about to kill the hare.


He thought his 2 yo and 9 yo girls would enjoy watching a bunny get murdered?
Or did he think it would teach them a lesson>?

After they went inside he showed them Bambi, then finished the day off with Old Yeller for a bedtime story


Fark user imageView Full Size
Feels left out.
 
