(We Are Central PA)   Patton Oswalt look-a-like stalker seems a bit pleased with himself   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
26
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dollar store Patton Oswalt, perhaps.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dollar General Patton.


Dollar General Patton.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a second, I was hoping for a greater resemblance to farksquatch.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*click*

Damn, what did Patton ever do to you subby?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears as if catching this guy took some True Detective work.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious what a "cloud storage device" is, or at least what the police think it is.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TV's Son of TV's Frank?

Should have let him have this.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's someone else's computer, but that's not the point, here.


It's someone else's computer, but that's not the point, here.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would someone stalk a Patton Oswalt look-alike?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or a Patton Oswalt even.


Or a Patton Oswalt even.
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know what'll make her love me. Harassment!" We need better mental health care in this country. It's got to be cheaper than picking up the pieces when these people crack. How many businesses have to invest in HR resources, lost work hours and training to cope with and fire these people without ever getting to the root of the problem with health care?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"It cost me my job and a ton of money, but if I wasn't able to have her, I was going to make sure you weren't either..."

Sheesh, Fella...
That is not a fight worth fighting.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Oh farksquatch, what secrets do you hide??


Oh farksquatch, what secrets do you hide??
 
abmoraz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Me: I want Patton Oswald!
Mom: We have Patton Oswald at home.

Dollar General Patton.


Me: I want Patton Oswald!
Mom: We have Patton Oswald at home.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Brother, like everything else relating to the mentally ill shutins of america, you can head over to reddit and have a look at the subs for the incels and the MRAs and the "pussypassdenied" leering jackals.

The problem is not even mental health (I meant, it is, but), the problem is the safe spaces these sick freaks are able to find where they pat each other on the back and talk about the problem being anyone but them.

Reddit is a social disease worse than facebook.


Brother, like everything else relating to the mentally ill shutins of america, you can head over to reddit and have a look at the subs for the incels and the MRAs and the "pussypassdenied" leering jackals.

The problem is not even mental health (I meant, it is, but), the problem is the safe spaces these sick freaks are able to find where they pat each other on the back and talk about the problem being anyone but them.

Reddit is a social disease worse than facebook.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: jimjays: I know what'll make her love me. Harassment!" We need better mental health care in this country. It's got to be cheaper than picking up the pieces when these people crack. How many businesses have to invest in HR resources, lost work hours and training to cope with and fire these people without ever getting to the root of the problem with health care?

Brother, like everything else relating to the mentally ill shutins of america, you can head over to reddit and have a look at the subs for the incels and the MRAs and the "pussypassdenied" leering jackals.

The problem is not even mental health (I meant, it is, but), the problem is the safe spaces these sick freaks are able to find where they pat each other on the back and talk about the problem being anyone but them.

Reddit is a social disease worse than facebook.


Well, maybe you shouldn't put out to the world that you're a HotLonelyTeenageGirl. You're just asking for it.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Somacandra: Dollar store Patton Oswalt, perhaps.

Dollar General Patton.


This is why I Fark.
Thank you for your service.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet he's funnier than the real Patton.

/There, I said it.
/Patton seems like a good dude, I just don't find his set funny.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: jimjays: I know what'll make her love me. Harassment!" We need better mental health care in this country. It's got to be cheaper than picking up the pieces when these people crack. How many businesses have to invest in HR resources, lost work hours and training to cope with and fire these people without ever getting to the root of the problem with health care?

Brother, like everything else relating to the mentally ill shutins of america, you can head over to reddit and have a look at the subs for the incels and the MRAs and the "pussypassdenied" leering jackals.

The problem is not even mental health (I meant, it is, but), the problem is the safe spaces these sick freaks are able to find where they pat each other on the back and talk about the problem being anyone but them.

Reddit is a social disease worse than facebook.

Well, maybe you shouldn't put out to the world that you're a HotLonelyTeenageGirl. You're just asking for it.


16 years ago at the end of web 1.0, when this place was happening and I was a bright eyed 20 something, I made the bet with my geek friends that my Fark handle would cause everyone to obsessively check my profile out.  I was right.    The web counter was fun to watch.

But that was a long time ago, and Fark was never a demented cess pool of the kind of dudes reddit has allowed to flourish.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To avoid copycats, he should patent Oswalt.
 
jimjays
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: jimjays: I know what'll make her love me. Harassment!" We need better mental health care in this country....

Brother, like everything else relating to the mentally ill shutins of america, you can head over to reddit and have a look at the subs for the incels and the MRAs and the "pussypassdenied" leering jackals.

The problem is not even mental health (I meant, it is, but), the problem is the safe spaces these sick freaks are able to find where they pat each other on the back and talk about the problem being anyone but them.

Reddit is a social disease worse than facebook.


It's interesting you say that about safe spaces. I considered saying the care should not be support groups with fellow stalkers where they share tips and techniques.

(I'm happy to only know Facebook and reddit from reading about them. Never hear a story to make me think I'm missing out on something I could use.)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle, and which Best Buy does he work Tech Support at?
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
fanpagepress.netView Full Size
 
