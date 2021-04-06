 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times Now News)   Not news: Couple gets married. News: Mother of groom discovers at the wedding that the bride is her own long-lost daughter. Fark: Bride and groom can still get married   (timesnownews.com) divider line
32
    More: Sappy, Family, Marriage, son's wedding, biological mother, Parent, Sibling, biological parents, bride's parents  
•       •       •

1557 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 12:20 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet they're getting lots of offers for wedding night videos.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The parents of bride discovered her abandoned on a roadside as an infant and raised her as their own.

The mother of the groom says that the groom was also adopted, after the woman searched for years in vain to find her missing daughter, and that's why the marriage can go forward.

Nothing is said for how the baby girl ended up abandoned on the roadside.  And that seems like a pretty telling omission.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nuuu: The parents of bride discovered her abandoned on a roadside as an infant and raised her as their own.

The mother of the groom says that the groom was also adopted, after the woman searched for years in vain to find her missing daughter, and that's why the marriage can go forward.

Nothing is said for how the baby girl ended up abandoned on the roadside.  And that seems like a pretty telling omission.


Probably China's "One Child Policy" they used to throw away the girls so Dad could have a Son.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welcome to the family?
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All in the Family.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xtalman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Porn Hub contract?
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'veseenthisvideo.jpg
 
drtgb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0s5K​n​9QXtU
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nothing is said for how the baby girl ended up abandoned on the roadside.  And that seems like a pretty telling omission.

China's "one child" policy of that era meant that a lot of female babies were... lost, one way or another.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Neil Diamond - Kentucky Woman (W/Lyrics)
Youtube FtqXc1vY93U
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xtalman: Porn Hub contract?


Try Only Fans...
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Clicked expecting Alabama.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Chinese Roadside Babies" was the name of my REM cover band.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I bet they're getting lots of offers for wedding night videos.


Or to star in commercials for laundry machines where you're less likely to get stuck.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the "I can't operate on this person, he is my son" riddle.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nuuu: The parents of bride discovered her abandoned on a roadside as an infant and raised her as their own.

The mother of the groom says that the groom was also adopted, after the woman searched for years in vain to find her missing daughter, and that's why the marriage can go forward.

Nothing is said for how the baby girl ended up abandoned on the roadside.  And that seems like a pretty telling omission.


It was called the one child policy.

In a country where a son is a benefit, and a daughter was a burden, people would take a mulligan.

The alternative was keeping your kid, and then if you got pregnant again, the authorities might take it upon themselves to give you a free abortion - whether you wanted one or not.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Nothing is said for how the baby girl ended up abandoned on the roadside.  And that seems like a pretty telling omission.

China's "one child" policy of that era meant that a lot of female babies were... lost, one way or another.


My wife, born before the one-child policy, explained to me that it was common among her friends and family to have an abortion if the child wasn't male.  That includes her own brother's wife who finally did wind up with a boy.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I saw this anime.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Roll Tide.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Loucifer: "Chinese Roadside Babies" was the name of my REM cover band.


"River Pillowcase Shortage" was the name of mine.
 
OgreTronicsInc.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay there, Shakespeare.
 
Snort
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not saying this is fake but I am having a really hard time believing it.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"couple completed their wedding rituals."

Thank fark there are editors to fill in the details.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Third plot twist, they are both adopted but it turns out they have the same dad.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This way, the mother in law porn is completely acceptable...
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Loucifer: "Chinese Roadside Babies" was the name of my REM cover band.


That's me on the road.....that's me on the high....way....abandoning my daughter....
 
Eravior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snort: Not saying this is fake but I am having a really hard time believing it.


Yep. I'm sure the woman would have realized her parents most likely abandoned her on the side of that road and yet:

"On hearing the story, the bride burst into tears. She wanted to know more about her biological parents. She described the moment of meeting her biological mother as "happier than the wedding day itself"."
 
Thudfark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Confucius? You won't be after this week's episode of 肥皂
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: Not saying this is fake but I am having a really hard time believing it.


How many goofball but true stories have you heard of happening in the US with a population of ~330 million people?

And how many more goofball stories might be true from China with a population of 1,440 million people?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.