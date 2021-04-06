 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Saudi Arabia owes subway workers billions of dollars. Man, that's a lot of five dollar foot longs   (aljazeera.com) divider line
4
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subway builders, subby. Not sandwich "artists."

KSA has a sovereign investment fund of over $1trillion. Seems like a few billion wouldn't trip them up and halt production.

Anyway, they'll just have a mostly complete, but entirely non functioning subway system in Riyadh, if they don't square up their accounts.

Sounds a bit like Washington, DC.
 
mjbok
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subway discontinued roast beef subs.   fark Subway.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mjbok: Subway discontinued roast beef subs.   fark Subway.


Say what now?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, Jersey Mike's, Firehouse, and Blimpie's are all better than Subway.
 
