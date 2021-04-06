 Skip to content
 
(Military Times)   🎶 This is my rifle, this is my gun / keep both of them clean ev-ery-one. I got a virus in my computer / it wasn't as bad as one in the cooter. Roses are red and lilies are green / keep both your corn and your pie holes clean. Sound off 1-2-3-4. 🎶   (militarytimes.com) divider line
23
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Back to the good old days of the short arm inspections.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More barracks posters needed

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no. Clearly they're just testing the new HERPES guidance system....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strictly Personal - War Department official training film (US Army Pictorial Service, 1945)
Youtube lmQSAIZptCo

For the gals, make sure you look your best for the military and don't get fat


And guys don't touch them or you'll get the syphilis ...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lmQSAIZp​tCo]
For the gals, make sure you look your best for the military and don't get fat


WORLD WAR II VENEREAL DISEASE PREVENTION & SCARE FILM "PICK UP" SYPHILLIS 53594 (PRINT 1)
Youtube i3pJejToetE

And guys don't touch them or you'll get the syphilis ...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lmQSAIZp​tCo]
For the gals, make sure you look your best for the military and don't get fat


And guys don't touch them or you'll get the syphilis ...


I see Phyllis *AND* Gladys.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Navy has the highest syphilis rates. Wonder why that is?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, boys: You are fighting for this ----
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Navy has the highest syphilis rates. Wonder why that is?


Cause of the people in the villages they meet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meat
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the Marines noted a sharp uptick in "grape nuts".
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Navy has the highest syphilis rates. Wonder why that is?


GO NAVY! BEAT ARMY!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: justanotherfarkinfarker: Navy has the highest syphilis rates. Wonder why that is?

GO NAVY! BEAT ARMY!


Username checks out.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The survey concluded that service members' sexual behaviors may present increased risk of contracting STIs.


So having sexytime increases risk of sexytime disease.  Fascinating.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
dazedimg-dazedgroup.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only sailors use condoms, baby!
Not in the nineties, Austin
 
Bruscar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's what happens when the government runs rape carnival and pretends it's not running a rape carnival instead of enacting real reform.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

syrynxx: The survey concluded that service members' sexual behaviors may present increased risk of contracting STIs.


So having sexytime increases risk of sexytime disease.  Fascinating.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: More barracks posters needed

[Fark user image 612x612]


[Fark user image 800x1060]


I guess if you can fight your way through the Argonne, you can fap with a freakin' Bald Eagle on your shoulder.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cheech and Chong - Herpes on My Head
Youtube gB5HsDRRPRY
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Chlamydia, Chlamydia!
Have you met Chlamydia?
Chlamydia the tattooed lady!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Navy has the highest syphilis rates. Wonder why that is?


They likes to go swimmin'
With bow-legged women.
 
