(Gallup)   Americans' fear of catching COVID hits a record low, which is amazing given that nobody was scared of it in January 2020   (news.gallup.com) divider line
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, FFS. June's gonna suck.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
-people are burned out from lockdowns and being around their family for inordinate amounts of time
-people are tired of cooking and want to go out to eat
-vaccines are readily available and people are getting vaccinated
This was all inevitable
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've got my first shot and I'm twice as paranoid now
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
CNN's following must be tapering off, because concern is still at an 11 over there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It will be fine, folks.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.


Michigan?
 
anfrind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was recently reading about the situation in Chile, where they did a very good job of distributing vaccines, but they re-opened too quickly after starting to vaccinate people.  As a result, despite a high vaccination rate, their case numbers shot back up and overloaded their hospitals.

I think there's a lesson there for all of us.

/don't have a link handy
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It will be fine, folks.


I'm more worried about important things like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.


Guess vaccines are useless then!

/s
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: CNN's following must be tapering off, because concern is still at an 11 over there.


Yeah, that's why I watch Fox News to tell me what I should be afraid of (or boycott) today!
 
proteus_b
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anfrind: I think there's a lesson there for all of us.


Is the lesson to ignore data in order to justify narratives?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Eightballjacket: I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.

Michigan?


Yes
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All of my old relatives got the vaccine already, and I was a lot more concerned about them than myself as a relatively young healthy person. Imagine plenty of other people are feeling similar.

Not that I'll be going to an indoor restaurant anytime soon, of course.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It will be fine, folks.


No. Live in fear the rest of your life.  It will never be fine.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Eightballjacket: I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.

Guess vaccines are useless then!

/s


I know you are being sarcastic, but someone else may not be later.  Just want to add my case has been quite mild so far which is the purpose of the vaccine.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

proteus_b: anfrind: I think there's a lesson there for all of us.

Is the lesson to ignore data in order to justify narratives?

[Fark user image image 741x471]


I don't like the fact the downward curve is plateauing.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I've got my first shot and I'm twice as paranoid now


The nanobots are working!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At work they want 60% back next week, I have a feeling it won't end well there.
 
gregario
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Eightballjacket: I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.

Michigan?

Yes


Bummer. I'm in Michigan, retired at 58 the beginning of 2020 (yay for timing!) and just got my 2nd Moderna shot yesterday. The spouse and I keep talking about taking a trip, specifically  to Mexico, in about a month. She's already vaccinated. We don't know what to do! We keep hearing about virus strains that evade the vaccine. Meanwhile, in Kalamazoo, a gym owner made news by saying he wasn't going to allow anyone in his gyms if they were wearing a mask. What a farker.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: kdawg7736: It will be fine, folks.

No. Live in fear the rest of your life.  It will never be fine.


If some of you tough-guy freedumb idiots would have "lived in fear" for a few weeks we'd be through this by now.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: proteus_b: anfrind: I think there's a lesson there for all of us.

Is the lesson to ignore data in order to justify narratives?

[Fark user image image 741x471]

I don't like the fact the downward curve is plateauing.


It's already on the up-swing in populated States. Give it another week or two and check again. Gonna be a trip.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.


So, you're getting a kick out of these replies?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: kdawg7736: It will be fine, folks.

I'm more worried about important things like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head!


Don't worry, Trump's rich and connected. he'll land a cushy spot in the Kremlin and be just fine.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
COVID

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So much of the population in Trumpistan has either caught and recovered from COVID-19, or has been partially vaccinated, that it's debatable whether truly explosive growth in cases of SARS-CoV-2 classic on a national level is possible at present.

The thing to look forward to is that the P1 variant can reinfect victims of SARS-CoV-2 classic, has an attack rate of nearly 100% in enclosed areas, and is partially resistant to the current vaccines. Trumpistan's vaccination rate is nowhere near high enough to stop P1 from spreading explosively, nor are enough Trumpistanians willing to get vaccinated for P1 herd immunity to work.

Let's just say the herd is going to get a little thinned. Have fun.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gregario: Eightballjacket: AllCatsAreBeautiful: Eightballjacket: I caught it last week, over twenty days after I got the vaccine.  Though I live in a State going through a rather large outbreak.

Michigan?

Yes

Bummer. I'm in Michigan, retired at 58 the beginning of 2020 (yay for timing!) and just got my 2nd Moderna shot yesterday. The spouse and I keep talking about taking a trip, specifically  to Mexico, in about a month. She's already vaccinated. We don't know what to do! We keep hearing about virus strains that evade the vaccine. Meanwhile, in Kalamazoo, a gym owner made news by saying he wasn't going to allow anyone in his gyms if they were wearing a mask. What a farker.


So far, my workplace hasn't pushed on bringing people back in yet (knock on wood). I'm dreading that day. Vaccines are great and all, but I'd rather we play it safe until we're sure that the vaccines are good to go against various strains, and that mild cases (assuming you get infected after vaccination, but get a much less heinous case) don't end up causing the lasting side effects that the full-on virus did/does.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: So much of the population in Trumpistan has either caught and recovered from COVID-19, or has been partially vaccinated, that it's debatable whether truly explosive growth in cases of SARS-CoV-2 classic on a national level is possible at present.

The thing to look forward to is that the P1 variant can reinfect victims of SARS-CoV-2 classic, has an attack rate of nearly 100% in enclosed areas, and is partially resistant to the current vaccines. Trumpistan's vaccination rate is nowhere near high enough to stop P1 from spreading explosively, nor are enough Trumpistanians willing to get vaccinated for P1 herd immunity to work.

Let's just say the herd is going to get a little thinned. Have fun.


And how wide-spread are we seeing P1?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gunther_bumpass: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: kdawg7736: It will be fine, folks.

No. Live in fear the rest of your life.  It will never be fine.

If some of you tough-guy freedumb idiots would have "lived in fear" for a few weeks we'd be through this by now.


I did my part, dipsh*t. I was quarantined for months and months, only going to work, Home Depot and Publix. I wear a mask everywhere I go.
I've received both Moderna shots.  I'm immunized. I'm going out and living life. I still wear a mask, but I'm going to restaurants and visiting my parents (who have been vaccinated). I'm going to live my life again.  If you want to stay locked up forever, by all means, go for it.
If vaccinations don't afford us any freedom, then what's the point?  I won't live in fear the rest of my life. COVID is endemic to humans now.  It's not going away. We have to move on eventually.
 
