 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Hospitalizations among seniors declining quickly as vaccination rollout continues. This is Cool for about 2-3 weeks until it becomes just another arrow in the OK Boomer quiver   (cnbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Vaccination, Vaccine, daily case numbers, shifting demographics, seven-day average of daily new cases, Prevention data, Easter Sunday, Johns Hopkins University tracker  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 6:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Run whippersnappers. Run for your lives

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We (Scotland) are running at about 1/2 the number of cases per day as we had in the January peak, but at about 1/10 the hospital admissions, ICU patients and deaths. The new cases figure may well be inflated by regular testing of school children too. Basically, COVID is rapidly becoming a minor health issue here.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Boomers Got the Vax - SNL
Youtube 2hekDuCBxCc
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm cautiously optimistic that we are, at least here in the US, potentially starting in the the direction.

Of course the baseball game in Dallas yesterday might be a sign that I'm wrong.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The whole point was to reduce hospitalizations so the ICU and ER wouldn't be full of farking idiots who think wearing a mask is a violation of their "freedom."

I'm fine with that. I mean, I'd like it if COVID specifically targeted stupid people, but unfortunately, it doesn't.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for Vietnam the Boomers would have lived the perfect life.  Totes jelly.

Except about the Vietnam thing.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah but I've been assured by Fark Patriots that life is worth nothing.

Only FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEDUMB!
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
my mom has been fully vaccinated since Jan if she wants to gloat i dont care, as she made it through this round
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [YouTube video: Boomers Got the Vax - SNL]


Dammit, I came here to post that exact video.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm bracing for the next wave. And by bracing, I mean my wife has already booked trips to California, Oregon and Washington.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: If it wasn't for Vietnam the Boomers would have lived the perfect life.  Totes jelly.

Except about the Vietnam thing.


My co-workers and I were talking recently about that.  We are Canadian, so not even Vietnam to worry about.  I said 1950 would have been the perfect year to have been born.  Teenager in the late 60s, cheap college and casual sex throughout the 70s, cheap real estate and overall good job markets in the 80s and 90s, house paid off by 2000, Freedom 55 retired at 2005 and travel and enjoy life for the last 15 or 20 years of your life.  Damn that is the sweet spot.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I'm bracing for the next wave. And by bracing, I mean my wife has already booked trips to California, Oregon and Washington.


I gotta admit im really leaning hard in to science as i have concert tickets for early May and I really want to go

I went to the grocery store saturday morning and it was packed so I noped right out and went home. only 2 more weeks until my 2nd shot
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just heard a trumper cousin of my wife, married to a doctor no less, just became attached to a respirator.  Waiting for the perfect vaccine has paid off for her, most likely she had other more active activities than just waiting.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brokenseas:

I've revised my response to you 3 times, my parents were born in 1952 and have led the best damn life, yet complain and act like they're the poorest people in their gated community in Naples Florida.
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: My co-workers and I were talking recently about that.  We are Canadian, so not even Vietnam to worry about.  I said 1950 would have been the perfect year to have been born.  Teenager in the late 60s, cheap college and casual sex throughout the 70s, cheap real estate and overall good job markets in the 80s and 90s, house paid off by 2000, Freedom 55 retired at 2005 and travel and enjoy life for the last 15 or 20 years of your life.  Damn that is the sweet spot.


I'm guessing that you are white, male and straight.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: Brokenseas: My co-workers and I were talking recently about that.  We are Canadian, so not even Vietnam to worry about.  I said 1950 would have been the perfect year to have been born.  Teenager in the late 60s, cheap college and casual sex throughout the 70s, cheap real estate and overall good job markets in the 80s and 90s, house paid off by 2000, Freedom 55 retired at 2005 and travel and enjoy life for the last 15 or 20 years of your life.  Damn that is the sweet spot.

I'm guessing that you are white, male and straight.


Ain't that the truth.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.