Older Millennials realizing the long-term costs of student loans, such as delays in home buying, starting families
66
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know, if certain millennial Congresscritters just practiced abstinence, then they would not have to resign from Congress over sex trafficking and statutory rape.

Kinda like their whole cultural stance on the issue since the 70s.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the college debt is forgiven you will have many more dollars chasing the fixed supply of homes. Prices will shoot further up than they are now. Should be fun.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just paid mine off.  The student loan, not the underage sex worker.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been seeing this bra-ish thing with a blazer look lately and it always reminds me of Jackie Chiles.

Jackie Chiles: So you're driving in the car, you're with your friend, minding your own business?
Cosmo Kramer: Yeah.
Jackie Chiles: Then what happened?
Cosmo Kramer: Then we saw this woman, and she was wearing a bra with no top.
Jackie Chiles: No top? She didn't have a top on?
Cosmo Kramer: No. So I got distracted and I crashed the car.
Jackie Chiles: Well how would you describe this woman? Would you say she was an attractive woman?
Cosmo Kramer: Oh yeah!
Jackie Chiles: So we got an attractive woman, wearing a bra, no top, walkin' around in broad daylight. She's flouting society's conventions!
Cosmo Kramer: She was flouting.
Jackie Chiles: That's totally inappropriate. It's lewd, lascivious, salacious, outrageous!
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really just the long-term costs of not paying attention in 9th grade consumer math.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Just paid mine off.  The student loan, not the underage sex worker.


You chose poorly
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Just paid mine off.  The student loan, not the underage sex worker.


When will you be done paying off the sex worker? 3-5 years?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Daer21: Subtonic: Just paid mine off.  The student loan, not the underage sex worker.

When will you be done paying off the sex worker? 3-5 years?


if you have a good one, you never stop paying.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Daer21: Subtonic: Just paid mine off.  The student loan, not the underage sex worker.

When will you be done paying off the sex worker? 3-5 years?


25 to life. She's buried somewhere out in the woods along Route 36.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yep this is me at 37. But I'm actually on the PSLF plan (10 years in public service, loan balance is forgiven) and fewer than 20 payments remaining. Also, a continuing fark you to Betsy who threatened the program. The suspended loan payments from March 20' to September 21' all have and will count towards my payment quota.

Then, a sensible mid-range wedding this October followed by wrapping up the payments/saving up for that down payment and finally having a home.

/CSB: my parents divorced when I was 2, and no one was able to keep the house so I've rented forever and cant wait to actually own a home of my own, and be able to have a dog, or paint the colors I want, take care of broken things right away. or throw a pool in the yard etc etc etc etc.)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People are living far longer than ever, it should only be natural that things like marriage and homeownership, i.e., "settling down" be pushed back. The notion that someone should be married and ensconced in the suburbs with 2.5 ugly children by the age of 30 came about in a time when 30 was damn near middle age. Why would you want to spend your extra years tied down, there's plenty of time to be boring when you're old.

That said student loans are an abomination. All usurious debt should be cancelled and excessive interest rates should be banned.
 
Stibium
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: If the college debt is forgiven you will have many more dollars chasing the fixed supply of homes. Prices will shoot further up than they are now. Should be fun.


If they are smart they just continue on as they have, but sock the student loan payments for a down payment or outright buy down the road. There's little reasoning to support the consumer habits of those with underwater student loans to suddenly and wildly change when they have perfected them for a decade or more. You'd expect them to be a smarter consumer, and not one to just throw away thrift for a house they will probably hate in a few years anyway. If anything you should expect to see that inflation in consumer lifestyle goods well before housing, if ever.

Just the same, tiny houses are a big deal now and millennials know that having kids is much more expensive now, so there is far less impetus to buy your typical 3500 sqft home than the market likes to tell its investors.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
About 68% of older millennials, those born between 1981 and 1988, are still working to pay off their student loans

What about those of us born a decade before that still working to pay them off???
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I didn't have any loans, but there's still no way to get a house in this country even with a STEM degree. Dilapidated "starter homes" are going for $600k+, so I'd need $30k in cash just for the minimum 5% down. On top of all the maintenance costs and private mortgage insurance, our options are a) get locked into a terrible mortgage for 50 years b) save for retirement or c) move to Frog Fart, Kentucky and try to telecommute with a 2 Mb satellite connection.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My $40k in loan debt hasn't been what's stopping me, it's 2 recessions and living in Texas where wages are shiat outside of the metro cities. I saw a controller position in my area (I'm probably under qualified anyway) but it was posted for $35000 a year and a literally choked up coffee through my nose.  I ended up applying for it and listing my qualifications as once having stayed at a Holiday Inn.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stibium: AsparagusFTW: If the college debt is forgiven you will have many more dollars chasing the fixed supply of homes. Prices will shoot further up than they are now. Should be fun.

If they are smart they just continue on as they have, but sock the student loan payments for a down payment or outright buy down the road. There's little reasoning to support the consumer habits of those with underwater student loans to suddenly and wildly change when they have perfected them for a decade or more. You'd expect them to be a smarter consumer, and not one to just throw away thrift for a house they will probably hate in a few years anyway. If anything you should expect to see that inflation in consumer lifestyle goods well before housing, if ever.

Just the same, tiny houses are a big deal now and millennials know that having kids is much more expensive now, so there is far less impetus to buy your typical 3500 sqft home than the market likes to tell its investors.


I just sold my house for 100k over list in 36 hours to one of the dozen millenial bidders, so I'm getting a kick.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund

Not great!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is where the Engineers and Accountants chime in about picking profitable but boring majors and paying off their loans in a few years right?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrScruffles: My $40k in loan debt hasn't been what's stopping me, it's 2 recessions and living in Texas where wages are shiat outside of the metro cities. I saw a controller position in my area (I'm probably under qualified anyway) but it was posted for $35000 a year and a literally choked up coffee through my nose.  I ended up applying for it and listing my qualifications as once having stayed at a Holiday Inn.


Is the "controller position" where the girl let's you use her tatas like thumbsticks?
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: People are living far longer than ever, it should only be natural that things like marriage and homeownership, i.e., "settling down" be pushed back. The notion that someone should be married and ensconced in the suburbs with 2.5 ugly children by the age of 30 came about in a time when 30 was damn near middle age. Why would you want to spend your extra years tied down, there's plenty of time to be boring when you're old.

That said student loans are an abomination. All usurious debt should be cancelled and excessive interest rates should be banned.


Most student loans are below prime interest rate for unsecured debt. Hate them if you wish, but interest rates aren't really the thing to criticize
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My oldest millennial son hasn't had a mortgage for 5 years. He has his wifes student loan but she is a nurse anesthesiologist so they paying that off too. We have dibs on caretaking the beach house when they get one. Most young engineers at my company complain that can't afford a house but they are looking at houses their parents own. To be fair, my son and i live in the same neighborhood and i am not sure either of us could afford it in current market.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This is where the Engineers and Accountants chime in about picking profitable but boring majors and paying off their loans in a few years right?


Correct. This is where Farkers propose individual solutions to systemic problems.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: This is really just the long-term costs of not paying attention in 9th grade consumer math.


That was an optional elective when I was in school.

I always found it telling that the class with the most practical knowledge, was an optional elective.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Its time to do capsule appartments for everyone like the Japanese. Houses are too expensive and fewer left to buy.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I didn't have any loans, but there's still no way to get a house in this country even with a STEM degree. Dilapidated "starter homes" are going for $600k+, so I'd need $30k in cash just for the minimum 5% down. On top of all the maintenance costs and private mortgage insurance, our options are a) get locked into a terrible mortgage for 50 years b) save for retirement or c) move to Frog Fart, Kentucky and try to telecommute with a 2 Mb satellite connection.


*Dial up modem noise*

It worked!  IT WORKED!
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm 50 - solid Gen-X - "own" a house (second one), been married 23 years, have two teenage children, and still have student loan debt. 'Course I didn't earn my degree until I was 38.

I have yet to begin my Congressional career, but once I do, I will resign immediately due to some sort of scandal.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Just paid mine off.  The student loan, not the underage sex worker.


*why not both.jpg*
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: People are living far longer than ever, it should only be natural that things like marriage and homeownership, i.e., "settling down" be pushed back. The notion that someone should be married and ensconced in the suburbs with 2.5 ugly children by the age of 30 came about in a time when 30 was damn near middle age. Why would you want to spend your extra years tied down, there's plenty of time to be boring when you're old.

That said student loans are an abomination. All usurious debt should be cancelled and excessive interest rates should be banned.


Biology doesn't give a fark when its convenient for you to settle down. Women are most fertile in their 20's, and having children older drastically increases risks. That hasn't changed and a lot of women who put things off for various reasons are going to find that out the hard way. And a lot of men are going to realize there are a lot of women who will "settle" with whatever guy comes along to be a sperm donor and start opting out of the whole "family" deal altogether because not only are you losing out financially, but you don't even get a committed and loving wife out of it anymore.

The whole dynamic is going to start causing real societal issues until we can start drastically changing biology.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Monkey: I'm 50 - solid Gen-X - "own" a house (second one), been married 23 years, have two teenage children, and still have student loan debt. 'Course I didn't earn my degree until I was 38.

I have yet to begin my Congressional career, but once I do, I will resign immediately due to some sort of scandal.


Just remember to always pay off the underage sex worker. Trust me on this.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Daer21: Kalyco Jack: People are living far longer than ever, it should only be natural that things like marriage and homeownership, i.e., "settling down" be pushed back. The notion that someone should be married and ensconced in the suburbs with 2.5 ugly children by the age of 30 came about in a time when 30 was damn near middle age. Why would you want to spend your extra years tied down, there's plenty of time to be boring when you're old.

That said student loans are an abomination. All usurious debt should be cancelled and excessive interest rates should be banned.

Most student loans are below prime interest rate for unsecured debt. Hate them if you wish, but interest rates aren't really the thing to criticize


There is no ethical reason anyone would make a profit on another person's need for education. Any interest over the rate of inflation is wrong.

But it is worth pointing out that the loans are only part of the problem. Higher education in this country is ridiculously expensive and driven by completely superfluous spending by universities.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: My oldest millennial son hasn't had a mortgage for 5 years. He has his wifes student loan but she is a nurse anesthesiologist so they paying that off too. We have dibs on caretaking the beach house when they get one. Most young engineers at my company complain that can't afford a house but they are looking at houses their parents own. To be fair, my son and i live in the same neighborhood and i am not sure either of us could afford it in current market.


I bought a house just over two years ago that I now wouldn't be able to afford in the current market. I was apprehensive about buying at the time (not the house in particular, just in general). Glad I listened to my wife.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Monkey: I'm 50 - solid Gen-X - "own" a house (second one), been married 23 years, have two teenage children, and still have student loan debt. 'Course I didn't earn my degree until I was 38.

I have yet to begin my Congressional career, but once I do, I will resign immediately due to some sort of scandal.


At 47 I own a house in a major metro area, have no student loan debt (dropped out of college to start a band, so I never built any up) and somehow managed to fail my way into a well paying career.  This is why anecdotes aren't data, I'm so much of an outlier that I'm off the chart and running down the hall.

Student loans are having a crippling effect on our economy at large, which is affecting everyone -- even those who don't have to make payments, since so much money is being sucked out of the economy and into the pockets of people like Cruella DeVos.  If we really wanted to fix our economy, that would be one of the first things we'd address on a systemic level, but way too many red state voters hate that fancy book larnin' for this to ever happen.  At least as long as their votes count for more than ours in blue states due to the EC and Senate.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bronskrat: About 68% of older millennials, those born between 1981 and 1988, are still working to pay off their student loans

What about those of us born a decade before that still working to pay them off???


A whole lotta this. I was fine. My parents paid for my college. (State school. Nothing fancy.) But, I know plenty of people (born in the early '70s) that just got out of student debt. (Again, state school. Nothing fancy. But, not as financially "lucky" like I was.) But, nooooo. It's only the Millennials. God forbid anyone acknowledges that things happened to people born a few years prior.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just popping in to say I'm debt free and taking the afternoon off for a nice long hike, peasants.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: You know, if certain millennial Congresscritters just practiced abstinence, then they would not have to resign from Congress over sex trafficking and statutory rape.

Kinda like their whole cultural stance on the issue since the 70s.


When have Republicans ever advocated abstinence for men?

Dusk-You-n-Me: [Fark user image 680x474]

If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund

Not great!


There are still pension funds?  Is that some sort of C-level only perk?

/genxer.  Been there, done that
//except for the student loans bit
///rich grandparents and 80s tuition really helped (although I'd probably have paid them off pretty quickly, I did financially well early on).
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Yep this is me at 37. But I'm actually on the PSLF plan (10 years in public service, loan balance is forgiven) and fewer than 20 payments remaining. Also, a continuing fark you to Betsy who threatened the program. The suspended loan payments from March 20' to September 21' all have and will count towards my payment quota.

Then, a sensible mid-range wedding this October followed by wrapping up the payments/saving up for that down payment and finally having a home.

/CSB: my parents divorced when I was 2, and no one was able to keep the house so I've rented forever and cant wait to actually own a home of my own, and be able to have a dog, or paint the colors I want, take care of broken things right away. or throw a pool in the yard etc etc etc etc.)


"I went to the Home Depot yesterday, which was unnecessary; I need to go to the Apartment Depot. It's just a bunch of guys standing around going "Hey, we ain't gotta fix shiat."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: ...CSB: my parents divorced when I was 2, and no one was able to keep the house so I've rented forever and cant wait to actually own a home of my own, and be able to have a dog, or paint the colors I want, take care of broken things right away. or throw a pool in the yard etc etc etc etc.)


Dang, I'm sorry you've been renting since you were 2 years old, man.

/I know what you meant but ha
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Just paid mine off.  The student loan, not the underage sex worker.


Still paying on that one, eh?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Just popping in to say I'm debt free and taking the afternoon off for a nice long hike, peasants.


But this hike is court ordered and you'll be picking up trash along the roadside with other "hikers"
 
roc6783
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: bigdog1960: My oldest millennial son hasn't had a mortgage for 5 years. He has his wifes student loan but she is a nurse anesthesiologist so they paying that off too. We have dibs on caretaking the beach house when they get one. Most young engineers at my company complain that can't afford a house but they are looking at houses their parents own. To be fair, my son and i live in the same neighborhood and i am not sure either of us could afford it in current market.

I bought a house just over two years ago that I now wouldn't be able to afford in the current market. I was apprehensive about buying at the time (not the house in particular, just in general). Glad I listened to my wife.


We got ours after 2 years of half-hearted looking. It never even got listed, already had an offer on it, and we got it for 5k over asking. That was 3 years ago, and the Milwaukee suburban market has only gotten crazier since.

We are strongly thinking about selling our rental now, but we want our next investment property to be a duplex.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This is where the Engineers and Accountants chime in about picking profitable but boring majors and paying off their loans in a few years right?


Will do!  Accounting and Finance degrees, no student debt thanks to the GI Bill. Actually, they paid me to go to college. Why yes, I'm old, Why do you ask?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Just popping in to say I'm debt free and taking the afternoon off for a nice long hike, peasants.


He must be a king.
"Why?"
He hasn't got shiat all over him.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: bronskrat: About 68% of older millennials, those born between 1981 and 1988, are still working to pay off their student loans

What about those of us born a decade before that still working to pay them off???

A whole lotta this. I was fine. My parents paid for my college. (State school. Nothing fancy.) But, I know plenty of people (born in the early '70s) that just got out of student debt. (Again, state school. Nothing fancy. But, not as financially "lucky" like I was.) But, nooooo. It's only the Millennials. God forbid anyone acknowledges that things happened to people born a few years prior.



It's happened to someone before, so the fact that it's still happening today to perhaps more people is no big deal!
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GBmanNC: Kalyco Jack: People are living far longer than ever, it should only be natural that things like marriage and homeownership, i.e., "settling down" be pushed back. The notion that someone should be married and ensconced in the suburbs with 2.5 ugly children by the age of 30 came about in a time when 30 was damn near middle age. Why would you want to spend your extra years tied down, there's plenty of time to be boring when you're old.

That said student loans are an abomination. All usurious debt should be cancelled and excessive interest rates should be banned.

Biology doesn't give a fark when its convenient for you to settle down. Women are most fertile in their 20's, and having children older drastically increases risks. That hasn't changed and a lot of women who put things off for various reasons are going to find that out the hard way. And a lot of men are going to realize there are a lot of women who will "settle" with whatever guy comes along to be a sperm donor and start opting out of the whole "family" deal altogether because not only are you losing out financially, but you don't even get a committed and loving wife out of it anymore.

The whole dynamic is going to start causing real societal issues until we can start drastically changing biology.


I had kids a little later than usual. Certainly various set of probabilities come into play relating to day zero, but I think the hardest part is being that much older when the kids reach adulthood.  If I crater at the same age as my uncle, my oldest won't even be 18 yet. I figure seeing them turn 30 is a tossup.

Though kudos to the article about millennials ditching weddings. Neither a "2.5 months salary" ring nor covering freeloading relatives' drinks are going to pay any dividends.
 
roc6783
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: bronskrat: About 68% of older millennials, those born between 1981 and 1988, are still working to pay off their student loans

What about those of us born a decade before that still working to pay them off???

A whole lotta this. I was fine. My parents paid for my college. (State school. Nothing fancy.) But, I know plenty of people (born in the early '70s) that just got out of student debt. (Again, state school. Nothing fancy. But, not as financially "lucky" like I was.) But, nooooo. It's only the Millennials. God forbid anyone acknowledges that things happened to people born a few years prior.


Ok, near Boomer.

/not intended as factual
 
zgrizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bet they all the 'haven't paid it' have expensive new phones every year, delivery food, and 'fast fashion' clothing, where the ones that have paid it off or knocked it way down understood sacrifice early reaps rewards later.

No sympathy. Absolutely none. You had to fun years college ride. If you didn't translate it into cash that is NOT societies problem.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toraque: Student loans are having a crippling effect on our economy at large, which is affecting everyone


This. You know why we keep hearing about "Millennials killing X"?  Well, Millenials don't have the extra cash, time, or stability to do the leisure/luxury/traditional purchases and activities to sustain these industries/products. All the income is slated to debt, housing, health care, and retirement (remember almost all private pension plans are gone).
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I didn't have any loans, but there's still no way to get a house in this country even with a STEM degree. Dilapidated "starter homes" are going for $600k+, so I'd need $30k in cash just for the minimum 5% down. On top of all the maintenance costs and private mortgage insurance, our options are a) get locked into a terrible mortgage for 50 years b) save for retirement or c) move to Frog Fart, Kentucky and try to telecommute with a 2 Mb satellite connection.


I hear Frog Fart is nice this time of year.
 
roc6783
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Bet they all the 'haven't paid it' have expensive new phones every year, delivery food, and 'fast fashion' clothing, where the ones that have paid it off or knocked it way down understood sacrifice early reaps rewards later.

No sympathy. Absolutely none. You had to fun years college ride. If you didn't translate it into cash that is NOT societies problem.


If you owe the bank $100 and can't pay it back, it's a problem for you. If you owe the bank $1 trillion, and can't pay it back, it is a problem for society.
 
inner ted
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They farked around and now are finding out
 
