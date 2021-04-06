 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Not News: Beauty contestant has crown literally yoinked from her head on live TV by previous winner who claimed she didn't qualify. Fark: Mrs. Sri Lanka   (bbc.com) divider line
    Mrs World organisation, Caroline Jurie  
posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2021 at 11:05 AM



Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't think you're using that meme right, Subby, but whatevs.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If she is hot, shouldn't she be Mrs. Sri Racha?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Beauty pageant contestants being catty? Imagine my surprise.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The prize has now been returned to Ms De Silva, after pageant organisers confirmed she is not a divorcee.
Judges named Ms De Silva the 2021 winner at the Mrs Sri Lanka final in a theatre in Colombo on Sunday night.
But the 2019 winner, Caroline Jurie, stripped Ms De Silva of her crown, citing a pageant rule that competitors must be married and not divorced.

Wow, that's... wow. I guess women in Sri Lanka are expected to know their place - as the property of men. That's farked up.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If theres one immutable bond that joins all cultures, creeds and nations it is that we like to rate our hot pussy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We need to see her long-form marriage certificate!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sri Lanka just doesn't pretend like beauty pageants are more than that unlike the USA.
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imma letchoo finnish, but Beyonce shoulda won.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: Beauty pageant contestants being catty? Imagine my surprise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Yoink" - one of the great words in the English language
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss America and Miss Universe have their own version of these type rules, albeit in kind of the opposite direction.  A while back I remember one contestant having her title either invalidated or challenged because of such a thing.  I believe they are not allowed to be married or to have had a child, as if that somehow invalidates all your beauty queen bona fides.  Might not even be allowed to have a relationship while "queen".  Not sure how that gets policed.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The previous winner is mentally unstable and:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

In Colombo? So, er, uh, one more thing?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Wow, that's... wow. I guess women in Sri Lanka are expected to know their place - as the property of men. That's farked up.


Well, it was Mrs. Sri Lanka, not Miss. Sri Lanka.
 
Japhy R
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Putting aside the whole question of whether beauty pageants are inherently misogynistic, this particular one doesn't seem so outrageous. It's a "Mrs" contest so being married would seem a natural requirement. She is separated from her husband but was still allowed to win in the end. Seem legit to me.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Might not even be allowed to have a relationship while "queen".  Not sure how that gets policed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should have a battle royale
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: They should have a battle royale


In Jello.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I have secured this crown for the Fatherland!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: If she is hot, shouldn't she be Mrs. Sri Racha?


She's in a chick fight, so I'm saying she's Sri Rachet.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I don't think you're using that meme right, Subby, but whatevs.


They crossed the meme streams. Steve Harvey, the Yoinks! Fishing Guy, and a helping dose of Jerry Springer.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

That was my favorite scandal. I think I still have the issue somewhere, too.
 
